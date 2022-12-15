Should you get December Community Day 2022 Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

In December for Pokémon Go, the final month of the year, Niantic celebrates the many Community Day events they’ve held, with a larger one taking place for a weekend. The December Community Day will highlight the Community Day Pokémon from 2022 and 2021, giving players a chance to catch them again and earn their exclusive Community Day moves. Before the event, should you get the December Community Day 2022 Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

Is the December Community Day 2022 Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go?

On both dates, the December Community Day 2022 event takes place from December 17 to 18, from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone. When the event starts, all players will receive twice as much XP, Candy, and Stardust for catching Pokémon, Hatch Distance for incubators is cut in half, lure modules and incense last for three hours, and twice of much chance to earn XL Candy, and trades require 50% less Stardust and all players can perform one additional Special Trade on the day.

All players will receive these rewards and a Timed Research quest to complete, but those who purchase the Special Research ticket can expect even more. The Special Research ticket comes with a Special Research quest for players to complete, giving them even more featured Pokémon encounters, rewards, and items to add to their inventory. For those who plan to be active on both days, these items will make it easier to catch the several featured Pokémon appearing during the event.

There will be multiple Pokémon for you to catch during this time, and it can become a bit hectic. Given the number of Pokémon making an appearance, we recommend focusing on the ones you did not catch earlier this year or in the previous year. You also want to make sure you know how to catch many of them, such as if they’re going to appear in the wild or limited-time raids.

If you plan to participate in the December Community Day 2022 event, grabbing this ticket won’t be a bad idea. It only costs $1 USD, or the equivalent of this, based on your location. Once you have it, the Special Research will be yours to complete, and we recommend working through it during the allotted event times. For those who can only participate in one of these days, or those plan to play the game at these times passively, you’re better off not grabbing the ticket.