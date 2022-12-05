Pokémon Go’s two-day December Community Day celebration returns with featured picks from 2021 and 2022

The tradition for Pokémon Go’s December Community Day to be a two-day event continues this year, from December 17 to 18. During this time, players will have the chance to encounter multiple Pokémon from various Community Day events that occurred in 2021 and throughout 2022. In addition, the event will have the regular Community Day Special Research ticket for you as an option.

To close out the year, Niantic prefers to have the final Community Day celebrate the ones players had the chance to participate in recently. It’s also a good opportunity for anyone who may have missed out on these events to try and catch these Pokémon again and evolve them with their featured Community Day moves.

The event is split up into two days with different Pokémon for every day from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone. On December 17, Sandshrew, Alolan Sandshrew, Alolan Geodude, Hoppip, Spheal, and Stufful will appear in the wild. For December 18, Teddiuresa, Galarian Zgizagoon, Starly, Roggenrola, Litwick, and Deino will have an increased chance to appear in the wild. In addition, there’s a slight chance for Bulbasaur, Dratini, and Mudkip to appear in the wild on both days.

While those Pokémon appear in the wild, Machop, Eevee, Roselia, Swablu, Duskull, Shinx, Gible, Snivy, Tepig, OShawott, and Fletchling are going to be in one-star raids, and they have a chance to hatch from 2km eggs. Depending on the Pokémon you want to catch during the event, you may need to focus on a specific activity.

The final Community Day event in Pokémon Go for 2022 is available to all players. The Community Day ticket is optional, but it comes with several rewards and a Special Research you can complete to earn additional rewards. Each Pokémon featured in the event can evolve into its final form throughout the weekend, ending on December 18 at 9 PM.