The Field Notes: Slow and Slower Community Day Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go is for the Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke event. These two Pokémon will be appearing in the wild throughout the day, and they’ll appear in four-star raids. For those who want additional rewards and more Slowpoke spawns, the Slow and Slower Special Research ticket might be something to consider. Should you get the Field Notes: Slow and Slower Community Day Special Research in Pokémon Go?

Is the Field Notes: Slow and Slower Community Day Special Research ticket worth it in Pokémon Go?

The Slow and Slower Special Research ticket will cost real-world money. You’ll have to purchase it from the Pokémon Go in-game store. Although a small purchase, not everyone may find it worth it, especially if they can’t find the time to participate in the event in their time zone fully. The Slowpoke Community Day event will happen on March 18 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone.

Related: The next Pokémon Go Team Rocket Takeover features a shadow Regice encounter, and Meltan returns

It does vary if you should purchase this ticket or not. For those who plan to be involved in the Community Day the entire time, we do recommend it. The ticket will give you a handful of rewards, multiple Slowpoke and Galarian Slowpoke spawns, and items you can use throughout the day to enhance your experience.

However, if you’re only going to participate in evolving your Slowpoke or Galarian Slowpoke to teach it, the Surf charged attack, and then tapping out, grabbing the Slow and Slower Community Day Special Research ticket won’t be a worthwhile purchase. However, this Pokémon learning its exclusive move, Surf, is relatively alright and an upgrade from the standard edition.

We recommend going out of your way to grab a Slowpoke and a Galarian Slowpoke, with an evolved form for each Pokémon in your collection.