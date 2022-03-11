The March 2022 Community Day event for Pokémon Go features two Pokémon, Kantonian Sandshrew and Alolan Sandshrew. Both of these Pokémon will be appearing throughout the day on March 13 for you to catch and add to your collection. If you evolve them into their respective Sandslash forms, you’ll have to teach the Kantonian Sandslash night slash, and the Alolan Sandslash will learn shadow claw. Before the event arrives, should you get the Gritty and Glacial Special Research Ticket in Pokémon Go?

It comes down to how you value these two Pokémon. Alolan Sandslash has been a popular choice, particularly in the Battle League cups that feature Ice-type Pokémon, although the Kantonian Sandslash has fallen behind in the PvP category. However, both of these Pokémon are receiving an update for this Community Day event, which means it’s the best time to go out of your way to grab these Pokémon.

While the Alolan version of Sandslash may be more desirable to players, we do recommend grabbing the Gritty and Glacial Special Ticket for increased chances of catching that Pokémon. A perfect IV version of the Kantonian Sandslash is a solid runner-up prize, but Alolan Sandslash will be the top item for the day, meaning giving yourself every advantage that you can afford is extremely desirable. The Gritty and Glacial Special Ticket will feature the usual Special Research project with additional rewards and Pokémon encounters.