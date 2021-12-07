Should you get the Pokémon GO Tour: Johto ticket?

At the end of the Pokémon Go Season of Heritage event in February 2022, a new event will kick off that you can join called the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto. Similar to the Kanto event from February 2021, it gives everyone the chance to capture a variety of Pokémon from the Johto region. Any missing shiny Pokémon will receive their shiny forms during the event. However, most of this event is only available if you purchase an exclusive ticket. Is it worth it to buy the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto ticket?

Given the popularity of the Kanto tour back in February, the answer is yes, especially if you’re keen to add the missing shiny Pokémon from the Johto region to your collection. Plus, several of the two best Pokémon, Ho-Oh and Lugia, will be available for you to capture. If you’re keen to jump into the Master League competition against other players, we highly recommend adding these Pokémon to your collection or even earning more Candy with them to power up your pre-existing Pokémon.

Plus, these tickets also come with the Special Research tickets for the upcoming January and February 2022 Community Day Pokémon.

The Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event lasts for a full day, making it one of the more worthwhile choices for any Pokémon Go player interested in adding more powerful Pokémon to their collection. These are all of the rewards you’ll receive for buying the ticket.

Some Pokémon originally discovered in Johto will be appearing in the wild, appearing in raids, and hatching from 7 km Eggs. Some Pokémon originally discovered in Johto that are usually exclusive to certain regions in the world will also be appearing in raids worldwide.

Pokémon such as Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, and Togepi will be hatching from 2 km Eggs you receive by spinning PokéStops.

You’ll be able to complete Timed Research related to Trainer Battles.

For full benefits, you have until January 10, 2022 to pre-order your Gold or Silver version ticket.