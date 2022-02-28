Should you go Midday Form Lycanroc or Midnight Form Lycanroc in Pokémon Go?

You have two choices when it comes to evolving Rockruff in Pokémon Go. You can go with the Midday Form Lycanroc or the Midnight Form Lycanroc. Both of them require the same process of giving Rockruff 50 Candies, but depending on what form you want, you’ll need to choose the evolve it based on the time of day. In this guide, we cover if you should go Midday Form Lycanroc or Midnight Form Lycanrock in Pokémon Go.

Should you go Midday Form Lycanroc or Midnight Form Lycanroc?

Here’s a full breakdown and all of the differences between Midday Form Lycanroc and Midnight Form Lycanroc.

Midday Form Lycanroc

Midday Form Lycanroc will have the fast moves sucker punch and rock throw, and the charged moves stone edge, drill run, and crunch. In addition, it has an attack of 231, a defense of 140, and a stamina of 181. Unfortunately, while the move diversity is solid on Midday Form, it will struggle because of the defenses, and it doesn’t have the best moveset compared to Midnight Form.

Midnight Form Lycanroc

Midnight Form Lycanroc has the fast moves counter and rock throw, with the charge moves stone edge, psychic fangs, and crunch. It will have an attack of 218, a defense of 152, and a stamina of 198. The real highlight for Midnight Form is psychic fangs as a charged move and counter. These are excellent choices for Midnight Form, making the best moveset the fast move counter with the charged moves stone edge and psychic fangs.

Of the two, we highly recommend Midnight Form Lycanroc. Not only does Midnight Form have better defenses than Midday Form Lycanroc, but Midnight Form has a more solid moveset, making it a much more desirable option in PvP and Raids.