Should you go to Aesfrost or Hyzante in Triangle Strategy?

After the second chapter of Triangle Strategy, the game will force you to make a choice that doesn’t seem to mean a lot, but it does. Chapter 2 gets you acquainted with every kingdom and their envoys and gives you a feel for most of the major figures in Triangle Strategy. This sets the stage for the big decision before chapter 3: will you be an envoy to Aesfrost or Hyzante?

While there is no wrong answer here, there is more of a correct answer. If you travel to Aesfrost, you see how their tough economy affects the citizens and how an illegal salt trading operation is going on in the city. You also get an archer named Rudolph, who once used to be a salt smuggler.

If you travel to Hyzante, you see how their salt mining operates, how their civilization is centered around religious faith, and a big brother-like mentality from those in charge. Hyzante is a country rich with scholars, but they’re very strict about who can research what, which leads to a rebellion you have to quell with said researchers. Corentin, an ice mage, will join your party if you choose this route.

In the end, Corentin seems to be the better choice. He can target multiple enemies with his ice magic, slow them down, and even silence other mage characters. He also gets a move called “Wall of Ice” at level 5, which lets him erect a giant wall of ice that can put a lot of space in between you and enemies who might try to make a pincer attack on you. Seeing Hyzante also gives you a lot more context into the salt operations and how it affects the entire continent. At first, Hyzante is presented as a more neutral country, but they have their problems and aren’t exactly good guys. The Aesfrost route shows you that just because a ruler is bad doesn’t mean everyone in the kingdom is also evil, which is obvious.

In the end, Hyzante will be the better option. It’s important to note that your choice will have no overall change in how the narrative plays out; it will just affect where you go and which character you get for chapter 3.