Should you let Joe the Mage into the Camelot in Not Tonight 2

You’ll be making a lot of decisions in Not Tonight 2. Like how you handled the Teen back in Montana, Canada, you’ll be given the choice to let Joe the Mage into the Camelot. The owner Lord Lupo makes it abundantly clear that no wizards are allowed. So, should you let Joe into the establishment even if that means making Lupo upset?

If you do let Joe inside, he’ll thank you. Lupo will comment on how you shouldn’t have allowed him in. If you’ve made multiple mistakes before letting Joe inside, your payment will be deducted. After your shift, Lord Lupo will complain and say that Joe spiked the punch and some of the customers ended up drinking it. If you try to lie about letting Joe in, Lupo will reprimand you, causing you to lose 10 morale. After this interaction, the One Shall Pass MapO mission will be checked off.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next time you see Joe, he will give you information on Jorge, telling you that he left New Camelot and was headed to New York City. He’ll also give you a mask, which will be helpful when exploring Chicago. He’ll also tell you not to take the route to I-90 as you’ll be interrogated by authorities who will ask you if you worked with Lord Lupo. You can only prove this if you have the iron umbrella.

Not letting Joe the Mage into Camelot will cause you to fail the MapO mission. Upset at you for not letting him in, Joe won’t give you any info on where Jorge is, won’t warn you about I-90, and he won’t get you a facemask.

There are more consequences for not helping Joe than for aiding him. Not having the mask will cause you to lose 10 morale when you first talk to Auntie in Chicago. Then, you’ll lose an additional 10 health each day you’re in the city.