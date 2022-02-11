Should you let people with no masks into the Fuzzy Burger in Not Tonight 2

Kevin meets Eduardo’s cousin Jorge when he arrives in Chicago, which is also dubbed the Pandemic Zone. Jorge informs Kevin that he recently got fired from the Fuzzy Burger for letting people in without a mask, which is against the fast-food restaurant’s rules. He says that if Kevin lets three maskless people in, he’ll give him the passport needed to prove Eduardo’s citizenship. However, is listening to Jorge the only way to get the passport?

Depending on your difficulty, letting three maskless people in without a mask could have pay get deducted. After your shift, Auntie will ask why you did that. If you say it was an honest mistake, you leave without consequence. The next day, Jorge will give you $20, but you lose 10 morale. Jorge then says, you need to do the same thing again tonight before you can get the passport. Once again, you can let three maskless people in. At the end of your shift, Auntie will tell you about how she was onto your little plan and that Jorge skipped town, leaving you high and dry.

Now, if you don’t listen to Jorge at all, you can tell Auntie about Jorge’s idea about letting maskless people in. She says she’ll take care of the situation and look into getting you that passport. Jorge will still end up leaving Chicago with the passport, though. The good part of not doing what Jorge tells you is that if you only let masked people in and tell Auntie about Jorge’s plan, you will complete the None Shall Pass and Fess MapO missions, respectively.

So, if it isn’t obvious, don’t listen to Jorge and only let masked people with valid IDs in. Not only does your morale take a hit if you do listen to him, but he also pays you very little, and you will fail one if not two of the MapO missions depending on whether you tell Auntie about Jorge’s idea.