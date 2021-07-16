Should you pick Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star for Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go?

The Pokémon Go Fest 2021 event in Pokémon Go is a big, limited event that will is happening from July 17 to 18. The event’s central theme is players are going to be the director of the band, and they have to pick various Pokémon to join them during the event, leading up to encounter Meloetta, the Melody Pokémon. A big choice players will have to make is choosing between Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star. These are two exclusive costumed Pikachu all Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticketed players can choose, and they won’t be able to choose the other one. In this guide, we will detail if you should pick Pikachu Rock Star or Pikachu Pop Star for Pokémon Go Fest 2021?

Ultimately, the decision between Pikachu Rock Star and Pikachu Pop Star is up to you. These two Pokémon are essentially the same one, both an Electric-type, but they come with a few differences. Many of these differences are cosmetic, though.

This is everything you receive if you pick Pikachu Rock Star to join your band for Pokémon Go Fest 2021.

Pikachu Rock Star (knows the charged move Meteor Mash)

Rock-and-roll Music theme

Rock Star avatar pose

This is everything you receive if you pick Pikachu Pop Star to join your band for Pokémon Go Fest 2021.

Pikachu Pop Star (knows the charged move Draining Kiss)

Electric Pop Music theme

Pop Star avatar pose

Those are the big differences between the two choices. Each of these Pokémon also comes with several band names, but the band names in Pokémon Go Fest 2021 are also determined by all of the other Pokémon choices you pick during the Special Research. As we said, when it comes down to you, it’s your choice, and many of the differences between the two Pokémon are purely cosmetic.