Should you pick Ruby or Sapphire in the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn ticket?

The Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event is a massive celebration of the Hoenn region, giving players the opportunity to pick their favorite version of the game and capture the unique Pokémon that appeared there. There will be two major events for Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn, but they both have players make a critical decision: are you on team Ruby, or are you team Sapphire? It might make you question which one to pick to get the most from this event. Should you pick team Ruby or Sapphire in Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn?

What happens if you pick team Ruby in Pokémon Go?

When you go with Team Ruby for your Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn ticket, you’ll see a surplus of specific Pokémon appearing in the wild. In the wild, you’ll encounter Plusle, Volbeat, Trapinich, Solrock, and Sunny Form Castform. They have an increased chance to appear during the event, and each has a chance to appear in a shiny form. This might be your ticket if you’re looking to grab these shiny forms for your growing Pokémon Go collection. All Team Ruby players also receive increased Primal Raids featuring Primal Groudon during the event.

Image via Niantic

What happens if you pick team Sapphire in Pokémon Go?

However, if you choose Team Sapphire, you’ll receive specific encounters with other Pokémon during the event. These Pokémon include Miniun, Illumise, Wailmer, Lunatone, and Rainy Form Castform. Again, these Pokémon will have increased chances to be shiny and appear far more often during the event. In contrast, rather than increased chances for a Primal Groudon to appear in Primal raids, Primal Kyogre has a much better chance to appear during the event.

Image via Niantic

Niantic will be hosting a specific Ruby vs. Sapphire challenge during the in-game event. These Pokémon are expected to be featured in these challenges, and you want to ensure you work with your teammates to defeat the other team.

Outside of these specifically increased spawns for wild and Primal Pokémon, there are not too many differences between the two tickets. We recommend not getting too caught up in these differences, which all come down to personal preference. If there’s a shiny form you have yet to add to your collection, this might also factor into this choice, but you won’t miss out on anything by picking one over the other.