Should You Play Fashion Dreamer Online or Offline?

Have you ever dreamed of becoming an influencer? Fashion Dreamer offers the opportunity to craft the perfect persona for social media stardom. Your mission: style and capture these Muses to mold them into the next internet sensation.

In the virtual world of Eve, you’ve got a fundamental choice to make: do you want to be an internet sensation in the NPC world or jump to real-life influencer by joining the online community? There are many factors that weigh in this decision: gameplay, profit, and strategy. In this guide, I’ve outlined which game mode has the potential to be the quickest path to success in Fashion Dreamer.

Fashion Dreamer Online vs Offline: Which is Better?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Offline play seems to help you progress your NPCs and build their bonds more quickly.

Making money offline can be quite challenging. After all, NPCs only reward you with small sums of Lucky Coins. At a certain point, I started to feel stuck. Switching to online mode helped me get more coins. If you’re looking to create your own designs, purchase showroom decorations, or build your dream wardrobe, playing Fashion Dreamer online gives you a faster way to accumulate wealth.

Plus, when it comes to amassing followers, I’ve noticed that posting photos with well-dressed NPCs and staying on-trend in the current fashion scene can significantly boost your follower count online.

As you level up, you’ll notice that follower accumulation becomes more exponential. This is, in my experience, what makes online mode even more rewarding.

There is, however, a big con to playing online. I noticed while playing online that the number of NPCs was greatly reduced. So, remember that going for online mode means you’ll have to switch your strategy to cater to real players. If you’re looking to build strong bonds with specific NPCs, you can always switch to offline mode to meet new characters.

Related: 10 Best Cozy Games That Aren’t About Farming

I like to mix it up. I use the offline mode to level up my NPCs and work on designs, where I can concentrate without distractions. Then, I jump online to promote my brand, interact with player muses, and collect unique clothing items.