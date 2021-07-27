Should you say “I do” in Episode 1, The Adventure of the Great Departure – The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

In the first episode of The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures, The Adventure of the Great Departure, Ryunosuke is put on trial being accused of murder. An English man was killed at a restaurant you were at while you stood nearby him with a gun. Before the trial begins, your best friend Kazuma is set to lead your defense, but when he is pulled away, Professor Mikotoba tells you to state “I do” before anyone else in the courtroom. Should you go through with this order?

When Professor Mikotoba tells you to say “I do,” he is really telling you to defend yourself at the trial. The reasoning behind this is because if Kazuma fails to defend you as your lawyer, he cannot travel as a part of a lawyer tour and will miss out on his hopes and dreams. So, if you say “I do,” you are taking over the defense attorney position from him, and the case will continue with you as the head.

Screenshot by Gamepur

But what happens if you don’t say “I do?” With The Great Ace Attorney being a linear story and this essentially being the tutorial for the game, not much is different. If you choose “Wait and see,” Ryunosuke will still hold up his hand and declare that he will defend himself, but only after a couple new boxes of dialogue from Kazuma noticing Ryunosuke fidgeting around nervously.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While it may be a little disappointing that nothing changes with this decision, you will still go through the trial, and Kazuma will be your assistant. He will teach you how to proceed through most of the issues and give you pointers to prove your innocence.