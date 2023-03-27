Should you use the Killer7 or Broken Butterfly in Resident Evil 4 remake?

In Resident Evil 4 remake, magnums are some of the most potent firearms players can wield. These high-caliber pistols pack a serious punch and can take down even the most challenging enemies with just a few well-placed shots. But when it comes to choosing which magnum to use in the game’s upcoming remake, players will have a tough decision: should they go with the classic Broken Butterfly or opt for the sleek and stylish Killer7?

What is the best Magnum in Resident Evil 4 remake: Killer7 or Broken Butterfly

On the one hand, the Broken Butterfly is the clear winner regarding raw power. This beast of a magnum has a massive caliber and can dish out some severe damage. As a result, it’s an excellent choice for taking down bosses and other formidable enemies, and it’s sure to make short work of any foe that stands in your way. But there’s a catch: the Broken Butterfly is also heavy and unwieldy, making it difficult to aim and fire quickly.

On the other hand, the Killer7 is a much more nimble and balanced magnum. It may not pack quite as much raw power as the Broken Butterfly, but it makes up for it in other areas. The Killer7 is faster and easier to handle. It is an excellent choice for taking down quick-moving enemies or used in close-quarters combat. It also has a slightly larger capacity, allowing players to fire off a few extra shots before needing to reload.

Regardless of which magnum you choose, there’s no denying that both the Broken Butterfly and Killer7 are powerful and deadly weapons that will help you survive the horrors of Resident Evil 4. So why not give both a try and see which one works best for you? Who knows, you may even discover a new favorite firearm in the process.