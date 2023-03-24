What is the best handgun in Resident Evil 4 remake?

You’ll find multiple handguns that appear throughout your playthrough of the Resident Evil 4 remake. Each of these weapons has a unique series of stats that make them different from the others, and not every handgun is on the same level. There will be options available to you, and some players might have a preference over one over another, depending on their playstyle, but the stats also matter. Here’s what you need to know about the best handgun is in Resident Evil 4 remake.

What is the best pistol in Resident Evil 4 remake?

There are several pistols that you can encounter and use in the Resident Evil 4 remake. You start with the SG-09 R, and you can eventually find the Punisher, Red9, Blacktail, and the Matilda. Each of these weapons are available at different times, with the Punisher being one of the earliest weapons you can acquire, alongside the SG-09 R. You can choose to go through the entire game using the SG-09, but you likely will begin having problems with the more dangerous enemies as you progress further into the game.

Between these weapons, many players will likely find themselves trying to use the Punisher or the Red9 the most. The Punisher is a unique handgun with a powerful penetrating shot. It is an ideal choice to cut through enemies, mainly if they use any armor or shield to protect themselves. On the other hand, the Red9 has much more power than the Punisher but lacks ammo capacity, precision, rate of fire, and reload speed. There is an exclusive Red9 stock that you can purchase from the Merchant to help improve the weapon’s overall capability, but the Punisher still has more upgrade points you can use on it, giving you access to a much more powerful weapon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Even with the Red9 stock, the Red9 handgun lacks overall usefulness. Again, the only thing it beats the Punisher hand pistol in is power. While useful, the Punshier’s penetration might be more helpful when you reach the end of the game.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Between all the options, we’re going to recommend the Punisher. The Red9 is a solid weapon but is not a better option. In addition, the other options, like the Blacktail or the Matilda, are okay choices, but they don’t feel like they can keep up with the Punisher.