Should you use the progression boost in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn or Ragnarok or wait until power level 340?

The power level recommended for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok is 340. The game will inform players of this when they start the expansion and offer a power level boost up to 340 for any players who haven’t hit it yet. This guide explains if you should take that boost or wait until you’ve organically increased Eivor’s level through the main story in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

How does the progression boost work?

If you want to start the expansion immediately but are under power level 340, you should take the boost. The first quest in Dawn of Ragnarok pits you against incredibly tough opponents, and you’ll struggle to defeat the weakest of them if you’re under the recommended power level. While you can choose not to take the boost and still play the expansion, it won’t be an easy task.

The progression boost for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok will push Eivor’s level up to 340. You’ll be loaned a set of armor of Mythical quality, and you’ll gain a set of level 2 abilities that will be available throughout the expansion. The armor and abilities you’re given are temporary and will be lost when you exit the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion. However, any XP, skill points, or loot you pick up while playing the expansion are permanent and will cross over to the main game.

If you’re desperate to avoid the power level boost, then you could play more of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s base game and other expansions to boost Eivor’s power level organically. Of course, this will mean that you’ll have to return later to try the expansion. Still, it’s the only way to avoid artificially boosting your power level and potentially ruining what are meant to be tough encounters in the base game if you haven’t yet completed them.