How to start the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Dawn of Ragnarok is a colossal expansion for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla that adds an entirely new region, roughly half as big as England in the base game. It’s dense and packed with activities and discoveries, but you need to start the expansion before you can see any of it. This guide explains how to start the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion so that you can begin your mythical journey as soon as possible.

How to begin Dawn of Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you first start up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla after downloading the Dawn of Ragnarok expansion, you’ll be given a new quest called Restless Dreams. You must follow this quest to play through the intro to Dawn of Ragnarok. You’ll play as Havi and tackle the opening quest called Into the Fire.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After Eivor wakes up from her dream, you’ll head to Valka’s hut. She asks Eivor to pick some mistletoe and burn it for a ritual outside. You can find the mistletoe next to the hut and the ritual site a few meters away from that.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The final step is to start the ritual and enter the expansion. If you’re under the recommended power level for Dawn of Ragnarok, you’ll be offered the chance to get a temporary power boost so that you can enjoy the new quests without being stomped by every enemy in them.