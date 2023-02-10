How to fix Twitch Drops not working for Hogwarts Legacy

If you are playing Hogwarts Legacy, you may be tempted to watch some streamers of the game so you can get some free Twitch Drops. However, what if you are watching the streams and not getting your earned rewards? Here is how to fix your Twitch Drops not working in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get Twitch Drops to work in Hogwarts Legacy

If you are not earning your Twitch Drops in Hogwarts Legacy, first make sure you are all set up properly on your connected accounts. Also, be sure that after you claim your Drop in Twitch that you go to the Hogwarts Legacy Drop page and claim it there too. If you are only claiming it on Twitch, you are not doing the full redemption process and that is why you are not getting anything.

If you are doing all of the above and still not getting your drops, we first recommend waiting a bit. Twitch Drops can take up to 24 hours to appear on your account, so if the servers are really backed up following the game being so highly watched on the streaming service, they may come later on.

If you are going a very long time without seeing your rewards, do a full reset of your PC or console. Be sure to exit out of the game completely and reboot your system to see if that helps. If you still are experiencing issues, contact WB Games Support and let them know all you have done.

Luckily, the Twitch Drops service seems to run well for the most part, but people don’t recognize they are supposed to claim their rewards in two spots, which is different from most other games. Hopefully, you are able to get your rewards quickly.