Sifu: All Shrine locations in The Sanctuary

Shrines are valuable resources in Sifu, thanks to the various buffs they grant to the main character. Upgrades purchased at Shrines can grant you a larger Structure meter, more Focus Bars, or even reset your death counter to zero.

Sifu’s final level, The Sanctuary, is bookended by a boss encounter with Yang, who is arguably the hardest enemy in the game. As such, you’ll want to stock up on Shrines as you progress through the level. Here’s where to find every Shrine in The Sanctuary.

Shrine #1: In the kitchen

At the start of the level, you’ll pass through a reception area to enter a lobby with three doors. Head through the door on the left to enter the restaurant.

Screenshot by Gamepur.

Once inside the restaurant, you’ll be attacked by its employees. Defeat them and you’ll find the Shrine to the left of the kitchen inside the restaurant.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shrine #2: In a courtyard

Roughly halfway through the level, you’ll crash a group yoga session. The instructor will then challenge you to a fight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating her, head up the stairs and through the building on your left. You’ll end up in a courtyard. Look to the right to find the Shrine at the end of the courtyard.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Shrine #3: Before the fight with Yang

Screenshot by Gamepur

As is standard in Sifu, the final Shrine is located immediately before your climactic battle against Yang. Before heading through the set of double doors leading to the boss, examine the right side of the room. You’ll find the Shrine on top of a counter.