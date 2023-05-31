Silly Simon Says Codes (June 2023)

Silly Simon Says is an unconventional Roblox game that tests players’ listening skills and ability to follow commands. The game puts many players in a field where everyone has to go through multiple mini-games. Participants must follow Simon’s commands, and anyone who slips up is left behind.

If you are looking to obtain in-game tokens or cosmetics, you can use the free Silly Simon Says available codes.

Related: Strong Ninja Simulator Codes

Silly Simon Says Codes list

Silly Simon Says working codes

These are all the active codes for the game.

ilovesimon – Claim 200 Coins

Claim 200 Coins wakeupsimon – Claim 10 Tokens

Silly Simon Says expired codes

Currently, there are no inactive codes for the game.

How to redeem codes in Silly Simon Says?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To redeem codes in the game, follow the below-mentioned steps.

Launch the game on your device.

Click the gear icon in the top left corner to open the settings menu.

Enter the code in the empty text box that appears and click on redeem.

How can you get more Silly Simon Says codes?

The best way to keep in touch with all the latest happenings in Silly Simon Says is by joining their official Roblox group or the Discord channel. You can also bookmark this page for all the latest game codes.

Why are my Silly Simon Says codes not working?

Silly Simon Says Codes expire quickly, so make sure you use a valid one. There could also be a case of spelling or punctuation mistakes, so it’s better to copy it directly from here rather than typing. If there is a capitalization in the code, do not change it, as Silly Simon Says codes are case-sensitive.

How can you get more Silly Simon Says rewards?

You’ll get 15 to 45 random free coins each time you play a new mini-game. Since many mini-games are available, and developers keep adding new ones, you should rack up many free coins. However, the best way to earn rewards is through playing ranked games and winning as much as possible.

What is Silly Simon Says?

In Silly Simon Says, one player takes on the role of Simon while the rest become participants. Simon will stand in front of the participants, ready to challenge their obedience. But be careful because Simon loves throwing in silly and unexpected commands to catch you off guard.