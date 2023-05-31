Strong Ninja Simulator Codes (June 2023)
Riase your katana with pride.
Start your journey as a novice ninja and progress by training your skills, collecting powerful weapons and equipment in Strong Ninja Simulator. The RPG is a fan favourite due to its immersive universe and challenging missions, which deliver a total action-packed experience.
The codes for Strong Ninja Simulator can offer a wide variety of rewards, including upgrades, Gems and boosts. If you are interested in redeeming these codes, we’ve listed them below.
Strong Ninja Simulator codes List
Strong Ninja Simulator working codes
These are the active codes for the game.
- VOID – Claim 5,000 Strength
- ANIME – Claim 3,000 Gems
- FREELUCK – Claim 2 Lucky Boosts
- ILIKEGEMS – Claim 2,000 Gems
Strong Ninja Simulator expired codes
These codes are no longer active for the game.
- RELEASE
- DRAGON
- 2MVISITS
How to redeem code in Strong Ninja Simulator?
To redeem codes in Strong Ninja Simulator, follow the below-mentioned steps.
- Launch the game on your device.
- Click on the gift icon on the left side of the screen.
- In the “Redeem Code” text box, enter the code.
- Click on submit to claim the reward.
How can you get more Strong Ninja Simulator codes?
Unfortunately, there are no available social platforms for the game. Currently, you can only join the developer’s Roblox group.
Why are my Strong Ninja Simulator codes not working?
Check the code’s validity if it’s not working. Also, spelling or punctuation errors could occur, so double-check before using any codes. Last but not least, make sure you’re not overlooking case-sensitive alphabets.
How can you get more Strong Ninja Simulator rewards?
You’ll get a free pet upon joining the game’s roblox group and giving it a like. Additionally, do not forget to click on the dice icon on the left side of the screen, which grants you a free spin every hour, which can further give you more goodies.
What is Strong Ninja Simulator?
The game’s main objective is to swing your ninja’s katana to build up your strength. As it crosses specific thresholds, you’ll get rewards and gradually progress. That said, you can also get attacked by other players if you step outside the safe zone, so stay on your toes.