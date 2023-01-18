Smite Update 10.1 patch notes – Surtr arrives, and the conquest map changes

On January 24, Smite’s 10.1 update will arrive, ushering in the latest god, Surtr, the fire giant. Surtr has left the Fire Giant buff area, and been replaced by another. He’s become a playable god for players to use, and he will be a Warrior. Alongside Surtr will be the arrival of a new conquest map, with multiple changes happening throughout the jungle and the various lanes. This guide will cover the Smite Update 10.1 patch notes, breaking down everything coming to the game for this update, celebrating the game’s 10th anniversary.

The Fire Giant Update

New Norse God, Surtr

Surtr will be a warrior, and these are all of the god’s abilities.

Obsidian Flesh

Surtr’s flesh cracks into fragments after he loses enough health. On picking these up Surtr gains a percentage of his Max. Health over time and Protections for 3s. Enemies can destroy these fragments by walking over them. Heal per tick: 1% Protections: 10 + 1 Per level Health Threshold: 15%



Flames of Muspell

Surtr sets his sword ablaze gaining Haste while this buff is active. Surtr’s next successful Basic Attack will deal bonus magical damage, ignite the target causing them to take damage over time as well as spawning a Fiery Imp. This ability’s bonus damage increases per stack (max. of 200) when an enemy dies while the burning effect is active. Damage per tick: 10/25/40/55/70 (+10% of your Physical Power) every second for 3s. Bonus Damage: 30 + 3 per stack Magical Damage Imp Damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+10% of your Physical Power) Imp Health: 50 + 50 per rank Imp Lifetime: 10s Cost: 50 Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10s



Giant’s Grasp

Surtr pulls the closest target to him, either an enemy lane minion, a Fiery Imp or a magma rock if neither are in range. Surtr then hurls the object forwards, dealing damage and stunning enemies ahead. Damage: 90/145/200/255/310 (+70% of your Physical Power) AoE Damage: 30/60/90/120/150 (+30% of your Physical Power) Stun Duration: 1.2s Cost: 60/65/70/75/80 Cooldown: 13s



Emberwalk

Surtr’s fury creates a ring of embers around him providing a Movement Speed buff that increases for hitting enemies, while the ability is active. The ring deals damage and slows enemies once as it expands or when fully formed and again when it contracts. While formed, the outer ring deals continuous damage to enemies inside. The ring also picks up Obsidian Flesh fragments. Damage: 45/65/85/105/125 (+20% of your Physical Power) Bonus Damage: 10/15/20/25/30 (+5% of your Physical Power) Movement Speed: 10% + 5% per enemy hit (max. 4 stacks) MS Debuff: 20% for 2s Duration: 4s Cost: 65/70/75/80/85 Cooldown: 15s



End of Days

After a short buildup, Surtr surges into the air infusing into a large Meteor. While in the air, Surtr is immune to damage and can choose where to come crashing down. Before landing, Meteorites split off, targeting enemies on the ground, dealing damage and spawning Fiery Imps. Surtr’s Meteor deals increased damage and knocks up enemies hit. Damage: 210/285/360/435/510 (+60% of your Physical Power) Meteorite Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+15% of your Physical Power) Cost: 100 Cooldown: 100s



Update Release Schedule

January 24 – The Fire Giant Update

New God: Surtr – The Fire Giant

New Crossover Event: Magic the Gathering

New Battlepass: Boss Monsters

Year 10 Balance Changes

More!

February 7 – Bonus Update

Crossover Event: Magic the Gathering

Welcome to the Magic the Gathering Event!

The Event will have 10 Planeswalker and Creature Skins total and 4 cosmetic bundles that you can roll from the Magic the Gathering Chest! Rolling 3 items from this chest will allow you to choose the 4th item! These items are also available for direct purchase.

total and 4 cosmetic bundles that you can roll from the Magic the Gathering Chest! Rolling 3 items from this chest will allow you to choose the 4th item! These items are also available for direct purchase. The first 5 Planeswalker or Creature Skins will be released in the first Update and the rest of the 5 Skins will release on the second Update. Buy ALL items from the Magic the Gathering Event and receive a Player Title and Avatar!

Planeswalker Quests

For each of the 10 Characters there will be a series of FREE Quests. You can only choose to start 1 Character Quest chain at a time.

The first 5 Character Quest chains will be released in the initial Patch, the rest will be released in the second Patch. Completing these Quests will grant you themed rewards based on the Character Quest chain you chose as well as other in-game boosters!

Quest Rewards: Karn Avatar Liliana Vess Avatar Chandra Nalaar Avatar Atraxa Avatar Jace Beleren Avatar Karn Announcer Pack Liliana Vess Announcer Pack Chandra Nalaar Announcer Pack Atraxa Announcer Pack Jace Beleren Announcer Pack

Skins: Karn Atlas Liliana Vess Nu Wa Chandra Nalaar Pele Atraxa Thanatos Jace Beleren Yu Huang

Bundles: Mana Bundle Mana Symbol Avatar Mana Symbol Jump Stamp Mana Symbol Recall Skin Vintage Bundle Artifacts of Power Loading Frame Magic Cards Level Up Magic: The Gathering Loading Screen Collector Bundle (Buy All) Black Lotus Avatar Planeswalker Title



Smite – Year 10 Pass

SMITE’s Season Pass is returning this year under a new name- the Year 10 Pass! Get Exclusive content for every new God, all year long, with the SMITE Year 10 Pass! This is the best deal of the year, so don’t miss out!

You’ll get all of the following incredible content for each God as they are released in 2023: Voice Pack Unlimited Ascended Skin Additional Tier 1 Skin Emotes (Wave and Clap)

Plus, unlock three cosmetics you can only get in the Year 10 Pass: the Calamity Cat Sol Skin, Calamity Cat Loading Screen, and the Miraculous Title. As a special bonus, you’ll receive 1000 Gems If you don’t own the God Pack, you’ll also unlock all new Year 10 Gods.



New Battle Pass – Boss Monsters

Battle Pass: Boss Monsters (600 Gems)

Battle Pass: Boss Monsters Plus (1200 Gems)

Paid Track Items: Infernal Winds Kukulkan Web of Fate Arachne Corrupted Commander Cernunnos Spider Eyes Ward Skin Monstrous Level Up Skin BOSS! Global Emote Boss Monsters Jump Stamp Boss Monsters Recall Skin Boss Monsters Loading Frame Infernal Winds Loading Screen Web of Fate Loading Screen Web of Fate Announcer Pack

Free Track Items: Crimson Conqueror Guan Yu Unfortunate Death Stamp Web of Fate Avatar Monstrous Player Title Corrupted Commander Avatar Boss Monsters Music Theme



Quality of Life changes

New Season Structure 2023 will be known as Year 10, not Season 10 Within Year 10 there will be 4 Seasons Each Season will launch with a major gameplay update and heavy changes to the Conquest Map

Player Progression The Player level cap has been increased from 160 to 2,000 Players who have have reached level 160 already have not lost any excess experience and will be automatically adjusted to their new level upon logging in after 10.1 launches Players under level 160 will not have their level adjusted in this system

Viewer Points No changes will be made to Viewer Points in 10.1 Viewer Store will rotate weekly throughout 10.1 In 10.2 there will be a partial reset of point totals as well as changes to the Viewer Points systems – so spend those points in 10.1!

Commendation Skin All Players who qualify for Commendation Rewards Receiving the following! Shining Seas Charybdis Skin Season 9 Commendation Loading Frame Great Job Avatar Goodwill Jump Stamp Goodwill Global Emote Jump Stamp and Global Emote are items that were available in previous years so players who already have them will not get them again



Bug Fixes

UI Fixed an issue with the EOML Duel Scoreboard tab totals appearing in the wrong place and overlapping for the Order side Fixed an issue where Infused Sigil was showing two blue item tier markers instead of three Fixed an issue on Console where the Profile Loadout screens weren’t showing all available Loadouts to purchase Fixed an issue where the North American server regions weren’t sorted next to each other Fixed an issue where Starter Item upgrades were missing and couldn’t be built in the Console God Builder Fixed an issue with the Random RuneScape Cape Loadout not working properly and resetting to None

Localization Corrected the Arondight tooltip and item tree title to match the English tooltip in the Russian version

General Gameplay Assault Fixed an issue on the map where small Gods could clip into a rock near the Chaos spawn and hide completely Fixed an issue on the map where rocks were causing player collision near the Chaos side Tier 1 and Tier 2 towers Fixed an issue with the Fan Art Kuku Luck Global Emote appearing too high and small in-game

Gods Charybdis Fixed an issue on all skins where the player camera was no longer zooming out when using her ultimate ability Mulan Fixed an issue with her Sentai skin missing textures for her legs on Console Yu Huang Fixed an issue where his Dao Cultivation ability audio was linked to the World Detail setting Jormungandr Fixed an issue where his clapping emote audio plays during his skin select and God selection phase in the pre-match lobby and his intro animation wasn’t playing Loki Fixed an issue with his Agonizing Visions ability having no blind FX on his Tokyo Machine skin Skadi Fixed an issue with her Calavera skin saying the wrong VGS line for I’ll attack the Titan Fixed an issue with a rock being invisible during the idle animation of her Avatar Korra skin Merlin Fixed an issue with his Frostbolt ability having red border FX for friendly vision Hera Fixed an issue where taunting and clapping while Argus is summoned caused his parts to scatter around during the animation Ra Fixed an issue with his ultimate ability beam FX not visually reaching the end of the max distance Fixed an issue with the Celestial Beam on his Plague Purger skin being too dim on the Low Particle Detail setting Ishtar Fixed an issue with the swords during the start of her ultimate animating incorrectly Jing Wei Fixed an issue with her Phoenix Fire skin missing enemy warning FX on the ultimate ability Fixed an issue with her Phoenix Fire skin’s drape clipping into her legs and the ground Ravana Fixed an issue with the Victory screens showing black FX around his arms on his Rock From Bisrakh & King Of The Ring skins Kumbhakarna Fixed an issue with his Thow Back ability causing FX trails to persist on minions after being thrown on his Piñata Party & Kittykarna skins Agni Fixed an issue with his Victory screen showing black circle FX Bacchus Fixed an issue with his Iroh skin sometimes missing his ultimate animation and FX when fired Xbalanque Fixed an issue with the ultimate FX on his Chichen Pizza skin being too bright and disorienting

Items Soul Gem Fixed an issue with the buff bar icon tooltip text mentioning the bonus damage happens at 4 stacks instead of 3



Balance Live with the 10.1 Update – January 24

Year 10 Conquest With 10.1 we are launching an entirely new Conquest Map. This map draws artistic inspiration from Closed Beta and Season 2, and features a Greco-Roman art set where the Order Team of Mount Olympus faces off against the wild mythological beasts from the Chaos Team lair. Each New Season within Year 10 will bring big Conquest Changes to pathing and layout, map-wide environment art, and new game mechanics. Goals Create meaningful change in the Map’s layout and pathing. Make sure this is noticeable at first glance at the minimap. Create New Lane shapes, New Jungle Paths, that lead to new combat scenarios Focus on the core of the Conquest mode, and make those as best as they can be. Remove some mechanics from S8 and S9 to allow for this and give room to grow. Create more early game contestable objectives. Give players more ways to gain leads on the map without just snowballing from player kills. Boss Objectives NEW Fire Giant Character As Surtr has graduated into godhood, a new FG character will be replacing him. The Fire Giant has the same attacks as the previous FG did, but has an all new arena that allows players to fight it from all 360 degrees around it. It makes a massive entrance display in the area outside Solo Lane before it spawns. Balance Increased scaling Max Health from 275 to 350 per minute Decreased damage taken from Critical Strikes by 20% Pyromancer This boss now drops a new reward; the “Runic Bomb” The Runic Bomb can be picked up like a jungle buff, only by someone from the team who dealt the last hit to the pyromancer. The Runic Bomb fills a consumable spot and can be placed later by using that slot and selecting a ground target area. Deals 300 Physical Damage to Gods and applies Knockback Deals 1000 True Damage to Minions and Structures Structures hit by the Runic Bomb are also debuffed with 35% reduced Attack Speed for 10 seconds Can be sold in the Item Shop for 33 Gold Removed Obelisks Naga Camps Enhanced Buffs Trebuchets Lane Objectives Tower Bastions All 6 Tier 1 Towers on the map will now have 2 shield-shaped “Tower Bastions” objectives in the tower radius. While alive, they provide the tower with 15% damage mitigation each (30% when both are alive) These objectives can be destroyed with Basic Attack and/or Ability Damage They spawn at the end of the setup phase When destroyed they provide 50 Gold to allies in the area, with normal camp gold sharing rules Bastion Stats Gold Reward: 75 Health: 1200 Physical Protection: 65 Magical Protection: 55 The Totem Totem of Ku will now be simply known as “The Totem” This objective has been remodeled and relocated to the outer side of the Solo Lane While active, this objective now has an aura around it that grants Gods 10% increased damage dealt to minions and other Gods The Totem no longer applies an instant global stack of its buff reward to teammates when the Totem is claimed Instead, a single instant stack is applied to teammates near to the Totem the moment it is claimed The buff still remains under all allied Towers and Phoenixes for 60 seconds Towers and Phoenixes Tier 1 Tower Decreased base Max Health from 2100 to 1600 Tier 2 Tower Decreased base Max Health from 3000 to 2900 Phoenix Decreased base Max Health from 3600 to 3400 Jungle Unleashed Jungle Camps Jungle camps that spawn on your side of the map can now be damaged from outside of their leash radius, as long as you have line-of-sight to one of the monsters They can also be pulled out of leash radius They will chase Gods and attack the closest target for 10s . After 10s they will attempt to flee, but can be re-engaged by dealing any damage Each subsequent engagement will chase for less time. 10s, then 5s, then 3s Lane Minions will ignore Unleashed Jungle Camps, and vice versa. Towers can attack Unleashed Jungle Camps, but the gold loss penalty will be applied, as it does for minions Unleashed Jungle Camps do not regenerate health when fleeing, and instead have 10 HP5 Jungle Buff Timer Forgiveness Camp timers will linger on the ground until the next camp spawns in that location If Unleashed, they will drop at the location the monster was killed and remain for 30s, before being relocated to the camps spawn point where the buff can still be picked up for 90s Stacking Buffs These neutral camps are a new objective for these outer lanes to contest in the early game These camps cannot be unleashed, and the buff they drop will stack with any other Jungle Buff. Duo Side – Scorpion Camp Gold Buff – Grants a Shield equal to 50 Health plus 20 per level and Grants 5 of both Protections plus 1 per level Solo Side – Scorpion Camp Silver Buff – Grants 5% Cooldown Reduction plus 0.75% per level Roaming Camps Roaming Harpies spawn every 60 seconds from dead Back Harpy camps Up to a maximum of 2 Roaming Harpies per camp can be alive at a time Roaming Harpies spawn within the camp but roam the nearby Jungle in set paths Cyclops Rogues At the start of the match, a Rogue’s Stash will spawn near a random Jungle Camp. Spawn locations are always symmetric for both teams Opening a Stash awards 25 Gold but they are also trapped and will spawn a Cyclops Rogue. The Rogue awards 25 Gold when slain and drops an Aspect of the Rogue buff area Aspect of the Rogue – Increased Movement Speed by 20% Lasts for 60 seconds Refreshable buff to the team that opened the Stash Every third set of Stashes are trapped and will spawn Cyclops Rogues upon opening. The Rogue awards 75 Gold when slain and also drops the Aspect of the Rogue buff area After all Stashes on the map have been opened, a new set will spawn after 3 minutes This objective will not be shown on minimaps, but will have set spawn locations that it rotates through These are also present on the following maps: Arena, Joust, Slash, Jade Corruption Joust, Chinese Joust Mid Harpy Camps have been removed, a camp of Harpies that provide XP will spawn in the Oracles area and Pyromancer area until those objectives spawn at 10 minutes Purple Buff Camp (Chimaera) Purple Buff Removed Protection Debuff Aura component Effect: Increases Attack Speed by 10%, Magical Basic Attack Damage by 15, and Physical Basic Attack Damage by 12. Red Buff Camp (Manticore) This Buff Camp now resides on the Fire Giant side of Mid Lane Red Buff Unchanged from Season 9 Effect: Increases Physical and Magical Power by 10%, plus an additional flat +10 Magical Power and +5 Physical Power. Green Buff Camp (Dryads) This Buff Camp now resides closer towards the center of the map Buff Holder Monster now has an ability that applies HP5 to its minis This camp now uses the Dryads character models Green Buff Removed the ability for this buff to freeze other buff belt durations, and added the HP5 from the enhanced version to the base buff Effect: Grants +100 maximum Health and Mana, plus an additional 30 for every 50 total protections on the wearer. Also grants +10 HP5 Speed Buff Camp (Centaurs) This Buff Camp now has 2 locations per side of the map This buff does not stack with itself, it can be refreshed in duration though, or split with other teammates Yellow Buff Removed Crowd Control Reduction from this buff and Increased the base amount of Movement Speed provided from 8% to 14% Effect: Increases movement speed by 14%. Jungle minion kills/assists provide 2% extra movement speed. Stacks up to 3 times. Blue Buff Camp (Satyrs) This Buff Camp now has 3 monsters Blue Buff Removed Cooldown Reduction from this buff Effect: Grants +4 Mana healed per second. Each time you hit an enemy God with an ability you regain 2% of your missing Mana. Jungle Spawn Timers Buff Camps First spawn at 0:00 Delayed respawn timer from 2 minutes to 2.5 minutes Back Harpies First spawn at 0:00 Delayed respawn timer from 1 minute to 4 minutes Contestable Camps (Mid Harpies, Stacking Buff Camps) First spawn at 1:30 Reduced respawn timer from 2.5 minutes to 1.5 minutes Oracles First spawn after 10:00 when Duo-side Mid Harpies are cleared Reduced respawn timer from 3 minutes to 2 minutes Pyromancer First spawn after 10:00 when Solo-side Mid Harpies are cleared Reduced respawn timer from 5 minutes to 4 minutes Gold Fury First spawn at 5:00 Reduced respawn timer from 5 minutes to 4 minutes Fire Giant First spawn at 10:00 Reduced respawn timer from 5 minutes to 4 minutes Misc Player Respawn Timers Decreased XP Level respawn time multiplier from 3 to 2.5 Reduced time threshold before match length respawn time penalty is activated from 30 minutes to 20 minutes Increased time during the Setup phase from 80 seconds to 110 seconds Hand of the Gods has been removed from this mode Base Doors no longer apply Invader’s Curse to enemies Increased the Fountain speed buff duration from 5 to 10 seconds



Ranked There has been a huge amount of support in the SMITE community getting players of all platforms to play with each other for Ranked Modes, and the time has finally come! This change will create a much larger matchmaking pool which has the potential for many advantages. Individual players will be closer in MMR, Queue Times could be more flexible, and friends across platforms can now party up. A Hard Reset on MMR will ensure that all players climb from the same spot, greatly reducing the friction between platforms. If there is any major difference in ability between the platforms, this process will help us to better understand it and match players more appropriately. All Ranked Modes will undergo a Hard Reset of Rank and MMR for all players when 10.1 launches All Ranked Modes will now be full crossplay between all platforms God leaderboards have been adjusted to award god frames based on position in the leaderboard. Top Players 1-10 awarded Masters Border Players 11 through 40 awarded Diamond Border Players 41 through 100 awarded Platinum Border All Players who have played at least 10 ranked matches with a single god but have not placed on the leaderboard are awarded the Gold Border Ranked Quests Win 75 Ranked Games to immediately unlock the Berserker Rama Skin Win 150 Ranked Games to get the Berserker Rama Loading frame at the end of the year Win 15 Ranked Games each Split to earn a Victory Chest Win 50 Ranked Games each Split to earn 50 Gems



Normal Modes Ranked Modes aren’t the only ones getting matchmaking changes. Normal Queues will be changing back to the Non-Timed queue system. This has 2 primary advantages. The first is the return of Multi-Queue, where players can queue for many modes all at once. This feature is great for regions or times where populations are lower, and helps make sure everyone can play more SMITE. The other advantage is flexibility. The Timed Queue system is very rigid, when the queue pops it does the best it can and fires off the matches. It actually creates more sub-optimal matches with that style. With the change back to Non-Timed queues we expect to do make some heavy adjustments to our matchmaking systems to continually improve the experience across Year 10. All Normal Modes (Unranked Modes) will have their queue system changed to Non-Timed queues (Ranked will remain Timed). These queues will no longer have a specific duration shown to players, they will take as much time as they need to find a good match. Players will now receive a deserter penalty if they fail to accept a queue pop for Normal Modes Multi Queue will be enabled on all Normal Queues. Use the Multiqueue button from the play screen to queue for as many modes as you like at one time The Matchmaking parameters for these modes have been updated to meet SMITEs current goals and player feedback. These parameters will be continually adjusted throughout Year 10 with the goal of providing the best matchmaking as possible to our players.



Items

Shard Relics

Horn Shard

Your non-ultimate ability cooldowns are reduced by 0.5s every second for the next 3s. 120s Cooldown

Claw Shard

You gain 20 + 1.5 Magical Power, 15 + 1.5 Physical Power per level, 20% Magical Lifesteal and 10% Physical Ability Lifesteal for the next 3s. 120s Cooldown

Wing Shard

Your Movement Speed is increased by 15% and Attack Speed is increased by 40% for the next 3s. 120s Cooldown

Carapace Shard

Your next basic attack within 3s steals 20 Physical and Magical Protections from the next enemy god hit. Both the buff and debuff last for 3s. 120s Cooldown

Vision Shard

Places a ward that lasts for 60s. 120s Cooldown

Item Summary

Player Builds Change player builds across each role Changes via item passive goals Hybrid Items causing problems and constraining builds

Item Passives Actual passives for anti-heal items Reworking current items that have a clear theme but feel more like stat sticks with incidental passives rather than creating meaningful moments of gameplay Identifying least exciting and least popular items for each role

Tree / Stat Identity Went through entire item store and adjusted stats of items to be more clearly aligned to the stats their tree is defined by



Removed Item Trees

The Imperial Helmet Tree – Magical Power and Physical Protections

The Enchanted Buckler Tree – Physical Power and Magical Protections

The Shuriken Tree – Physical Power, Attack Speed, and Critical Strike Chance

Item Trees

In General, Item trees in 10.1 will aim to have more specific stats related to their tree definition. Items can have stats from other trees, but usually in lesser amounts, and we will aim for less items to have different stats.

Some of these trees have had their definitions changed to meet specific goals. Here is the entire layout of the Item Shop for 10.1:

Physical Damage Mace – Physical Power and Physical Penetration Katana – Physical Power and Movement Speed Morningstar – Physical Power and Mana Light Blade – Physical Power and Attack Speed Spiked Gauntlet – Physical Power and Physical Lifesteal Hidden Dagger – Physical Power and Critical Strike Chance Short Bow – Attack Speed Cudgel – Health and Physical Power

Magical Damage Spellbook – Magical Power and Mana Magic Focus – Magical Power and Magical Penetration Uncommon Staff – Magical Power and Health Emerald Ring – Magical Power and Attack Speed Lost Artifact – Magical Power and MP5 Tiny Trinket – Magical Power and Magical Lifesteal

Physical Defense Round Shield – Physical Protection and HP5 Breastplate – Physical Protection and Mana Iron Mail – Physical Protection and Health

Magical Defense Enchanted Kusari – Magical Protection and MP5 Talisman – Magical Protection and Health

Mixed Defense Ancient Blade – Health and Movement Speed Glowing Emerald – Health and HP5 Cloak – Protections and Cooldown Reduction Druid Stone – Protections and Health

Other Gem Of Fate – Arthurian – Cooldown and Ultimate Ability Effects Mystical Earring – Earrings – Special Effects



Removed Items

Celestial Legion Helm

Jade Emperor’s Crown

Tyrannical Plate Helm

Shifter’s Shield

Void Shield

Runic Shield

Ancile

Void Stone

Stone of Fal

Ring of Hecate

Book of the Dead

Stone Cutting Sword

Blackthorn Hammer

The Sledge

Bulwark of Hope

Hide of the Urchin

Witchblade

Hide of the Nemean Lion

Ichaival

Shadowsteel Shuriken

Many T2 Items have also been removed along with their connected T3’s

Hybrid Items Reworked

Druid Stone Rework – Tier 1

600g

+15 Physical Protection

+15 Magical Protection

+50 Health

Sage’s Stone Rework – Tier 2

1400g

+25 Physical Protection

+25 Magical Protection

+100 Health

Stone of Binding

This is now a T3 item building from Sage’s Stone

2300g

+40 Physical Protection

+40 Magical Protection

+250 Health

PASSIVE – Successfully hitting an enemy god with a Crowd Control ability will place a debuff on them, reducing their Physical and Magical Protections by 5 + 1 per level for 5s.

Round Shield Rework – Tier 1

650g

+5 Physical Protection

+10 HP5

Tower Shield Rework – Tier 2

1150g

+15 Physical Protection

+15 HP5

Berserker’s Shield

2400g

+60 Physical Protection

+150 Health

+25% Attack Speed

+20 HP5

PASSIVE – While below 50% Health you become Berserk for 5s. While Berserk, you gain 10% Damage Mitigation and 20% Attack Speed. This effect can only occur once every 15 seconds.

Gladiator’s Shield

2300g

+50 Physical Protection

+150 Health

+25 HP5

+10% Cooldown Reduction

PASSIVE – When damaging an enemy god with an ability you deal an additional 15 + 35% of your Protections from items and abilities. Can only trigger once per enemy per ability. Subsequent hits on the same target do half the bonus damage for the next 3s.

Frostbound Hammer

2400g

+30 Physical Power

+350 Health

+20 HP5

+15 MP5

PASSIVE – Your next basic attack on an enemy god creates a 30 unit shockwave of frost around them, slowing the Movement Speed and Attack Speed of enemy gods in the area by 25% for 3s. This effect can only occur once every 10 seconds.

Runeforged Hammer

2500g

+35 Physical Power

+250 Health

+15 HP5

+20 MP5

PASSIVE – Your next successful Hard CC on an enemy god creates a runic symbol on the ground that lasts for 5s. Enemies in the symbol take 10% more damage. This can only occur once every 20 seconds.

Caduceus Club (Caduceus Shield)

Moved to Cudgel tree building from Heavy Hammer

Renamed to Caduceus Club

2500g

+30 Physical Power

+250 Health

+20 MP5

Passive unchanged AURA – Allied gods within 70 units have their Healing increased by 20%.



Healing Reduction Items Reworked

All Anti-Heal Items will now have an additional Passive

Divine Ruin

Increased Cost from 2200 to 2550

New Passive PASSIVE – Enemies hit by your abilities have 40% reduced healing for 5 seconds. Your next successful damaging ability on an enemy triggers a chain lightning, damaging the target and up to 4 nearby enemies for 40 damage + 20% of your Magical Power. This can only occur once every 20 seconds.



Brawler’s Beat Stick

Increased Cost from 2350 to 2600

New Passive PASSIVE – Enemies hit by your Abilities have 40% reduced healing for 5 seconds. Getting a kill or assist on an enemy god creates a field that provides allies within it 10 Power + 2 Per level. This effect can only occur once every 10 seconds.



Pestilence

Increased Cost from 2250 to 2400

New Passive AURA – Enemy gods within 55 units have their healing reduced by 25%. This does not stack with similar Auras. PASSIVE – Enemies that successfully damage you have their Healing reduced by an additional 5% for 3s. This can stack up to 6 times.



Contagion

Increased Cost from 2050 to 2250

New Passive AURA – Enemy gods within 55 units have their healing reduced by 25%. This does not stack with similar Auras. PASSIVE – When you are hit by a Hard Crowd Control, the enemy receives an aura that deals 40 Magical Damage per second to them and other enemies within a 25 unit radius for 5s.



Additional Items Reworked

Winged Blade

New Passive

PASSIVE – When hit by a Slow, you and nearby allies within 30 units become immune to Slows and gain 20% increased Movement Speed for 4s. This effect can only occur once every 30 seconds

Gem of Isolation

New Passive PASSIVE – Enemies hit by your damaging abilities will move 30% Slower for 2.5 seconds. This can only occur once every 10 seconds.



Spectral Armor

Increased Cost from 2100 to 2300

New Passive PASSIVE – You take 40% reduced bonus damage from Physical Critical Strikes. When you are hit by a Critical Strike, you and allies within 55 units take an additional 5% reduced bonus damage from Physical Critical Strikes, stacking up to 4 times and lasting for 8s.



Stat-Only Reworked Items

Demon Blade (Wind Demon)

Moved to Hidden Dagger tree building from Short Sword

Renamed to Demon Blade

2400g

+25 Physical Power

+20% Attack Speed

+20% Critical Strike Chance

Passive unchanged PASSIVE – Your Critical Hits provide you with 10% Physical Penetration and increase your Attack Speed by 10% for 4s.



Breastplate of Regrowth (Shield of Regrowth)

Moved to Breastplate tree building from Silver Breastplate

Renamed to Breastplate of Regrowth

2100g

+55 Physical Protection

+300 Mana

+15 MP5

+10% CDR

Passive unchanged PASSIVE – After healing yourself from an ability, you gain +30% Movement Speed, 15 Physical Power, and 30 Magical Power for 4 seconds. This effect can only occur once every 10 seconds



Lotus Sickle (Lotus Crown)

Moved to Ancient Blade tree building from Adventurer’s Blade

Renamed to Lotus Sickle

2000g

+25 Physical Protection

+300 Health

+10% Cooldown Reduction

+7% Movement Speed

Passive unchanged PASSIVE – Any god affected by your ability heals gains 15 increased Physical and Magical Protection for 5 seconds.



Cleric’s Cloak – Tier 2

Increased Physical Protections from 10 to 15

Increased Magical Protections from 10 to 15

Removed Health

Added 5% Cooldown Reduction

Magi’s Cloak Shift

Increased Physical Protections from 15 to 30

Increased Magical Protections from 15 to 30

Removed 300 Health

Added 10% Cooldown Reduction

These changes also affect Magi’s Revenge and Magi’s Shelter

Morningstar – Tier 1

MP5 Removed

Added 50 Mana

Hydra’s Star – Tier 2

MP5 Removed

Added 100 Mana

Hydra’s Lament

MP5 Removed

Added 200 Mana

New Items

Cyclopean Ring

In Emerald Ring tree building from Enchanted Ring

2600g

+80 Magical Power

+25% Attack Speed

+10% CDR

PASSIVE – Your next basic attack against an enemy god deals bonus Magical Damage equal to 8% of the target’s maximum Health. This effect can only occur once every 10s, reduced by 2s for each successful Basic Attack on an enemy god.

Tablet of Destinies

In Spellbook building from Book of Souls

2650g

+90 Magical Power

+150 Health

+300 Mana

PASSIVE – Your next successful damaging ability on an enemy god grants a stack of Wisdom. For each stack of Wisdom you have, your abilities deal 0.08% of your Max Mana as True Damage to enemy gods. You may only gain one stack every 2s, and can only gain stacks once per God per ability hit. Max 50 stacks.

Bladed Boomerang

In Hidden Dagger tree building from Short Sword

2600g

+40 Physical Power

+15% Attack Speed

+20% Crit Chance

PASSIVE – Your next basic attack on an enemy god creates a deployable that, when picked up, provides you with 4% Movement Speed and 10% Critical Strike Chance. This effect stacks up to 3 times and can only occur once every 2 seconds.

Shadowdrinker

In Katana tree building from Thousand Fold Blade

2300g

+50 Physical Power

+10 Physical Penetration

+7% Movement Speed

PASSIVE – Killing an enemy god drains their shadow, causing you to enter stealth and gain 30% Movement Speed for 3s. Taking damage, firing an Ability, or firing a Basic Attack breaks the stealth.

Dawnbringer

In Cudgel tree building from Heavy Hammer

2600g

+40 Physical Power

+300 Health

+20% CCR

PASSIVE – When your Ultimate has finished casting, your Protections and Movement Speed are increased by 5% for each enemy god within 55 units of you for the next 6s. This effect can only occur once every 30s.

Absolution

In Talisman tree building from Silver Talisman

2250g

+60 Magical Protection

+250 Health

+10% CCR

PASSIVE – When your Ultimate ability has finished casting, you pulse out a cleansing aura within 50 units, providing all allies with CC-immunity for 0.6s. This effect can only occur once every 40s.

Abyssal Stone

In Druid Stone tree building from Sage’s Stone

2350g

+40 Physical Protection

+40 Magical Protection

+300 Health

PASSIVE – Successful ability damage to an enemy god applies a debuff that afflicts them with 20% Negative CDR for 4s. This can only occur once every 6s.

Phalanx

In Round Shield tree building from Tower Shield

2200g

+55 Physical Protection

+150 Health

+20 HP5

+10% CCR

PASSIVE – When you are Basic Attacked by an enemy god, friendly minions within 40 units gain a stack, up to a max of 3. Stacks provide 20% Attack Speed and 15 of each Protection and last for 6s. You cannot give more than one stack per second.

Prophetic Cloak

In Cloak tree building from Cleric’s Cloak

2350g

+25 Physical Protection

+25 Magical Protection

+150 Health

+20% CDR

PASSIVE – Once every 10s, when you damage an enemy god with an attack, you gain a stack of 2 Protections in an Aura that corresponds with the damage type of the target. Once you have reached 15 stacks of both Protections, this item Evolves, giving you mitigation based on your total protections.

Evolved Prophetic Cloak

+55 Physical Protection

+55 Magical Protection

+150 Health

+20% CDR

AURA – Allies within 70 units gain 30 Physical and Magical Protections.

PASSIVE – If you have over 400 total Protections, you gain 10% Damage Mitigation. If you have over 600 total Protections, you gain an additional 10% Damage Mitigation.

Cannoneer’s Cuirass

In Glowing Emerald tree building from Emerald Mail

2250 gold

+30 Physical Protection

+30 Magical Protection

+300 Health

+20 HP5

Passive

PASSIVE – Your next successful basic attack on an enemy lane minion causes it to explode, instantly killing it, dealing 50 (+5 Per Level) magical damage to enemies in a small area and providing 25 bonus gold to your nearest ally. This can only happen once every 20s.

Item Changes

Starter Items

Archmage’s Gem (Upgrade)

Increased additional Magic Power Scaling per stack from 1 to 1.5% (Increased bonus Magical Power Scaling from 20% to 30% at max stacks)



Gem of Focus (Upgrade)

Increased Movement Speed buff from 3% to 5% per stack

Increased Damage Increase buff from 3% to 5% per stack

Removed the Damage Mitigation buff per stack

Bluestone Pendant (Starter)

Reworked PASSIVE – Enemies hit by your damaging Abilities take an additional 60 Physical Damage over 2s. Subsequent hits on the same target do half the bonus damage for the next 3s.

This effect no longer stacks, only refreshes

Bluestone Brooch (Upgrade)

Reworked PASSIVE – Enemies hit by your damaging abilities take an additional 200 (+15% of their Current Health) as Physical Damage over 2s. Subsequent hits on the same target do half the bonus damage for the next 3s.

This effect no longer stacks, only refreshes

Corrupted Bluestone (Upgrade)

Reworked PASSIVE – Enemies hit by your damaging Abilities are corrupted, taking 250 Physical Damage over 5s and reducing their Attack Speed by 10%. Subsequent hits on the same target do half the bonus damage for the next 3s. Each time you apply corruption you gain 10% Attack Speed and 4% increased Protections for 6s, up to a maximum of 5 stacks.

This effect no longer stacks, only refreshes

Warding Sigil (Starter)

Reworked PASSIVE – When you are hit by an ability you gain a stack of Dampening, gaining 5 Protections for 5s and healing for 1% of your Max Health. This occurs only once per ability cast. This can stack twice.

Sigil of the Old Guard (Upgrade)

Reworked PASSIVE – You gain 5% Damage Mitigation. Whenever you are hit by an ability you gain a stack of Rebuke, providing an additional 4% Damage Mitigation for 8s and healing for 3% of your Max Health. This occurs only once per ability cast. This can stack up to three times.

Sundering Axe

Increased Base Current Health Steal from 2% to 4% on the Passive

Axe of Animosity (Reworked)

Decreased Physical Protection from 45 to 35

Decreased Magical Protection from 45 to 35

Now has the passive previously found on the Animosity Starter Upgrade and decreased the damage from 3% to 2.5%

PASSIVE – Your Basic Attacks deal bonus damage equal to 2.5% of your Maximum Health as Magical Damage to enemies and structures.

Heroism (Reworked)

Now has the passive previously found on Hero’s Axe

PASSIVE – When an ally god within 55 units of you is hit by a hard crowd control effect, give them a shield equal to 15% of your Maximum Health. This effect can only occur once every 8s.

Warflag (Starter)

Reworked PASSIVE – Getting the assist for an enemy minion or jungle monster dying will provide 8 Bonus gold, restore 5 Health and 5 Mana. You and nearby allied gods also receive a stack that gives 1% Movement Speed and 2% Attack Speed for 8s to nearby allies up to 10 stacks. If you are not within 30 units of an allied god for 20 seconds this passive is disabled until you are near an allied god again.

War Banner (Upgrade)

Reworked PASSIVE – You gain 6 GP5 if you have the lowest gold on your team. Getting an assist for an enemy dying provides a stack that provides 2% Movement Speed and 4% Attack Speed for 8s to nearby allies up to 10 stacks. When you’ve gained 4 or more stacks from assists, once per ability, each time you damage an enemy god you restore 1.25% Health and 1.25% Mana to nearby allies within 55 units and refresh the duration of these stacks.

Arondight

Increased Physical Power Scaling from 40% to 50% on the Bonus Damage from the Passive

Asi

Decreased Cost from 2550 to 2450

Increased Physical Power from 25 to 50

Increased Physical Lifesteal from 15% to 20%

Decreased Attack Speed from 25% to 20%

Removed 15 Physical Penetration

Increased HP Threshold where the Passive activates from 35% Health to 50% Health

Atalanta’s Bow

Decreased Cost from 2500 to 2400

Increased Physical Power from 30 to 40

Increased Attack Speed from 20% to 25%

Removed Physical Lifesteal

Removed Critical Strike Chance

Added 10% Physical Penetration

Bloodforge

Decreased Cost from 2750 to 2600

Increased Movement Speed from 5% to 7%

The Crusher

Increased Cost from 2400 to 2700

Now builds from Warrior’s Bane

Increased Physical Power from 40 to 55

Increased Attack Speed from 10% to 15%

Changed from 10 Physical Penetration to 10% Physical Penetration

Removed Flat Physical Damage on the Passive

Increased Physical Power Scaling from 20% to 40% on the Passive

Passive now deals 50% reduced damage on subsequent hits on the same target within 3s

Dominance Shift

Removed 10% Physical Penetration

Added 15% Attack Speed

Increased Penetration on Basic Attacks from 15% to 20% on the Passive

Devourer’s Gauntlet

Increased Cost from 2300 to 2400

Emperor’s Armor

Cost increased from 2000 to 2250

Increased the Attack Speed reduction of enemy structures from 30% to 40% on the Passive

Mail of Renewal

Decreased Cost from 2400 to 2300

Increased Health from 250 to 350

Increased HP5 from 15 to 20

Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 20

Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 20

Midgardian Mail

Increased Physical Protection from 40 to 50

Oni Hunter’s Garb

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

Increased Damage Mitigation from 3% to 4% on the Passive

Rage

Increased Critical Strike Chance from 30% to 35%

Decreased Critical Strike Chance per stack from 3% to 2.5%

Added 5 Physical Power per stacks

Decreased Max Stack from 5 to 4

Results in Evolved Rage with Stats: Physical Power increased from 35 to 55 Critical Strike Chance unchanged (45%)



Rod of Tahuti

Decreased Cost from 3000 to 2850

Silverbranch Bow

Increased Physical Power from 25 to 35

Decrease Physical Penetration from 20% to 10%

Spear of Magus

Now builds from Spell Focus

Changed from 10 Magical Penetration to 10% Magical Penetration

Sphinx’s Bauble

Decreased Cost from 2700 to 2550

Increased Physical Power from 45 to 50

Increased Magical Power from 70 to 80

Gods

NEW Class Bonuses Warriors Warriors gain Bonus 5 (+0.25% Per Level) CDR Scales from 5% at level 1 to 10% at level 20 Assassins Assassins gain Bonus 5 (+0.25 Per Level) Physical Penetration Scales from 5 at level 1 to 10 at level 20 Mages Mages gain Bonus 20 (+1 Per level) Magical Power Scales from 20 at level 1 to 40 at Level 20 Guardians Guardians gain Bonus 10% (+0.5% Per Level) CCR Scales from 10% at level 1 to 20% at level 20 Hunters Hunters gain Bonus (+0.5% Per Level) Increased Damage on their Basic Attacks Scales from 100% at level 1 to 110% at level 20



Base Magical Protections Decreased from 38.4 on all classes to 30 on Mages, Hunters, Assassins 32 on Warriors 35 on Guardians Increased Magical Protections Per Level from 1.2 to 1.6 on all classes

Basic Attack Power Decreased Base Basic Attack Power by 5 on all Hunters



God Balance Changes

Ishtar

STRIKE SHOT

Decreased Bonus Damage from 14/18/22/26/30 to 10/15/20/25/30

BLADES OF RETRIBUTION

Increased Damage Reduction on subsequent sword hits from 30% to 40% per sword (Max reduction 80%)

Lancelot

PIERCING THRUST

Decreased Physical Power Scaling from 65% to 60% per hit (Total Scaling Decreased from 130% to 120%)



THE GRAND JOUST

Decreased Base Damage from 260/320/380/440/500 to 230/290/350/410/470

Thor

ANVIL OF DAWN

Decreased Physical Power Scaling from 15% to 10% on each hit of the Arc Damage that Thor gains after landing from this ability

Vulcan

BACKFIRE

Decreased Magical Power Scaling from 80% to 70%

Increased Cooldown from 7/6.5/6/5.5/5 to 8/7.5/7/6.5/6

Achilles

SHIELD OF ACHILLES

Lane Minions take an extra +15% damage from this ability

RADIANT GLORY

Decreased Cooldown from 10s to 9s

Artemis

TRANSGRESSOR’S FATE

Increased the maximum number of Traps Artemis can have on the Battleground from 3 to 4

SUPPRESS THE INSOLENT

Increased Base Damage from 90/140/190/240/290 to 100/150/200/250/300

Increased Physical Power Scaling from 60% to 65%

Bacchus

CHUG

This ability now heals Bacchus for 0/30/40/50/60/70 (+15% of your Magical Power) when used

BELLY FLOP

Decreased Cooldown from 16/15.5/15/14.5/14s to 14s at all ranks

Bakasura

EAT MINION

Increased Active Cooldown Reduction when eating a minion from 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2 to 2s at all ranks

REGURGITATE

Increased Slow on the deployed area from 20/25/30/35/40% 30/32.5/35/37.5/40%

Fenrir

SEETHING HOWL

Now Provides 25% Attack Speed at all ranks in addition to the other effects

BRUTALIZE

Increased protections gained while channeling this ability from 1.5 to 2 per level

Hachiman

HEAVENLY BANNER

Increased Base Damage from 85/140/195/250/305 to 95/150/205/260/315

Increased Physical Power Scaling from 55% to 60%

Hel

HINDER (CLEANSE)

Hinder now applies 10% Magical Protection Reduction in addition to the flat Magical Protection Reduction

Hercules

DRIVING STRIKE

Increased Base Damage from 85/155/225/295/365 to 100/170/240/310/380

MITIGATE WOUNDS

Now Provides 25% Attack Speed at all ranks in addition to the other effects

Decreased Cooldown from 17s to 15s

Hun Batz

SOMERSAULT

Increased Base Damage from 50/90/130/170/210 to 65/105/145/185/225

Increased Slow from 20/25/30/35/40% to 30/32.5/35/37.5/40%

King Arthur

HAMSTRING (OVERHEAD SLASH)

Increased Base Damage from 60/115/170/225/280 to 70/125/180/235/290 on Hamstring

BATTLE STOMP (UPPERCUT)

Increased Base Damage from 40/65/90/115/140 to 55/80/105/130/155 on Battle Stomp

TWIN CLEAVE (BLADESTORM)

Increased Protection Reduction Debuff from 7% to 10% on Twin Cleave (Total debuff increased from 14% to 20% at max stacks)



Kuzenbo

NENE KAPPA

Increased Slow from 20% to 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%

Decreased Cooldown from 16s to 14s

Kumbhakarna

SLEEPY

Decreased Cooldown from 180s to 120s

GROGGY STRIKE

This ability now Cripples in addition to the Root for the same duration

Morgan le Fay

SHROUD OF WILDFIRE

Increased Magical Power Scaling on the initial hit from 30% to 40%

CONSUMING POWER

Increased Magical Power Scaling on the damage dealt per Mark Consumed from 5% to 8%

Nike

VALIANT LEAP

Increased Base Damage from 65/115/165/215/265 to 80/130/180/230/280

SENTINEL OF ZEUS

Decreased Cooldown from 100s to 90s

Olorun

TOUCH OF FATE

Increased Olorun’s Critical Strike Damage from 1.3x to 1.5x damage

Serqet

COBRA’S KISS

Increased Madness Duration from 1.0/1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4s to 1.4s at all ranks

AMBUSH

Decreased Cooldown from 18 to 16s

Skadi

KALDR, THE WINTER WOLF

Decreased the time it takes for Kaldr to regenerate health from 1 HP every 5s to 1 HP every 4s.

PIERCING COLD

Decreased cooldown from 14 to 12s

WINTER’S GRASP

Added damage on initial hit of 45/85/125/165/205 + 25% on both Skadi and Kaldr’s snowstorms

Decreased tick damage from 10/20/30/40/50 + 7.5% to 5/10/15/20/25 + 5% (Overall damage increased from 160/320/480/640/800 + 120% to 170/330/490/650/810 + 130%)



Sobek

SICKENING STRIKE

Increased Base Damage from 80/115/150/185/220 to 90/125/160/195/230

LURKING IN THE WATERS

Increased Slow from 25% to 30/32.5/35/37.5/40%

Increased Protections from 15% to 20%

Vamana

COLOSSAL FURY

The Healing over time has been removed from this ability

Added 30% Physical Lifesteal while Vamana is Colossal

Increased Shield from 1% of Max Health per 0.2s to 2% of Max Health per 0.2s

Xbalanque

DARKEST OF NIGHTS

This ability now also provides Xbalanque with 20/30/40/50/60% Attack Speed while the effect is active

Conquest NPC Appendix