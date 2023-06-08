Smite Update 10.6 – The Season of Souls Patch Notes

The next major Season update for Smite has arrived, and it will be for 10.6, featuring the Season of Souls. The newest god entering the arena will be Charon, the ferryman of the dead, who will be joining the Smite battlegrounds in July 2023.

Ahead of his arrival, the Season of Souls begins on June 13, 2023, and we have the full patch notes breaking down the many changes coming to the game, such as the introduction of Soul Surges, new Glyphs, sweeping nerfs, and several god ability adjustments. Here’s everything you need to know about Smite’s The Season of Souls Update 10.6 Patch Notes.

The Season of Souls | 10.6 Update Notes

NEW BATTLE PASS – DARK DOMINION

Battle Pass: Dark Dominion (800 gems)

Battle Pass: Dark Dominion Plus (1400 gems)

Paid Track Items: Shadow Spawn Loki Demonic Blade King Arthur Soul Hammer Vulcan Cutesy Demonic Blade Avatar Dark Dominion Loading Frame Fearmonger Player Title Soul Hammer Announcer Pack Shadow Spawn Avatar Wicked Metal Ward Skin Shadow Spawn Jump Stamp Skull and Bones Level Up Demonic Skulls Global Emote Demonic Blade Announcer Pack Dominion Skull Jump Stamp



Free Track Items Ruby Ravager Chernobog Soul Hammer Avatar Dagger Crossed Death Stamp Flames of Darkness Recall Skin Dark Dominion Music Theme Soulless Player Title



QUALITY OF LIFE

Runescape Capes and Dyes can now be browsed, previewed, and equipped from the Gods -> Skins section of the game client

SMITE will now run on Linux systems – Special thanks to the SMITE community for helping with this. A group of players in the r/smite discord made a big impact on this change

BUG FIXES

UI Fixed an issue where invalid queues would populate and be unselectable in MultiQueue Fixed an issue on the Profile Loadout page where the “Update in Progress” HUD alert would randomly appear in other tabs Fixed an issue where increased damage taken from specific items or God abilities would show incorrect mitigation numbers on the Recent Damage Taken and Dealt screens of the HUD Fixed an issue where blocked users would populate in the Quick Party System Fixed an issue with the Gamer Girl Loading Frame where the God Mastery wasn’t centered

Gods The Morrigan Fixed an issue where the de-transformation from her Ultimate ability would spawn a orb in Duel Ah Puch Fixed an issue where his Fleeting Breath ability was not properly stunning enemies that were healed during the duration Rama Fixed an issue where some of his abilities were reducing FPS significantly for users on the New HUD Fixed an animation issue with the Taunt on his Marksman skin Baba Yaga Fixed an issue with her Baba Beans skin showing some auto attack stretching FX Vamana Updated the tooltip of his passive to mention Attack Speed is gained instead of converted Danzaburou Fixed an issue where his Alluring Spirits ability was doing extra damage to Enemy Gods instead of only Jungle Camps at a certain rank Gilgamesh Fixed an issue with the Mana values of Hero’s Advance at all ranks Athena Fixed an issue where some of her abilities were reducing FPS significantly for users on the New HUD Fixed an issue on her One True God skin where incorrect audio was playing for VBB (Enemies have returned to base) Bellona Fixed an issue where some of her abilities were reducing FPS significantly for users on the New HUD Serqet Fixed an issue on her Nyanners skin where the incorrect audio was playing for her VSA1 (I’ll attack left lane) line Ne Zha Fixed an issue on the Demon Dasher skin where the VGS for Enemies Missing Left and Enemy Missing Middle were swapped Artemis Fixed her God Icon Avatar to match her card art Cthulhu Fixed an issue where his Base voice pack was not playing any audio Persephone Fixed an issue with her passive where she could bypass her respawn timer Fixed an issue on her Ironmouse skin where the SFX from her abilities were quiet Fixed an issue on her Ironmouse skin where her Base audio would play when she died Ishtar Fixed an issue on her Striking Archon skin where the FX flash on her Spreadshot ability was too bright

Items Runeforged Hammer Fixed an issue where this item was unpurchaseable when bought outright (Tier 3) and auto-buy not purchasing this item Relic Dagger Fixed an issue where this item was unpurchaseable when bought outright (Tier 3) and auto-buy not purchasing this item



BALANCE LIVE WITH THE 10.6 UPDATE

All Game Modes

A brand new season brings with it a whole new mechanic, Soul Surges! These large areas are created on player death, creating dynamic fields that can alter the pace of a teamfight. We wanted to ensure that the new zone effects were not overwhelmingly strong creating a situation that only favors the team that earned that first kill. Regardless if the fight stays in the Surge or meanders away, there will still be a reward, and an obstacle, in the minions that spawn periodically from the center of the Surge.

Soul Surges – General When a God dies, a Soul Surge will spawn at the point of their demise. Soul Surges are circular areas of effect that grant movement speed to all gods in the area, and a buff to damage dealt to gods with low health in the area. While a Soul Surge is active, Spirit Minions will spawn from the center, attacking any nearby gods, and providing XP and Gold when slain. Any additional God deaths anywhere on the map cause the area to expand in size and extend in duration. After the time expires, there is a global Soul Surge cooldown for all players.

Soul Surge Area Rules Initial Duration 30s Additional Deaths Increase in size by 10 radius Increase Duration of the area by 15s Caps at 4 deaths after the first Respawn time 2m (shown on all players debuff bar) Any deaths during this 2m window will not spawn a new Soul Surge

Soul Surge Area Buff Effect All players in the area gain 15% Increased Movement Speed While Below 50% HP, all basic attacks and abilities you hit enemy gods with will apply a burn that deals 2% of the current HP every 0.5s for 2s (4 ticks) Dying inside the Soul Surge reduces your respawn timer by 50% – this effect applies to all modes except Conquest

Soul Surge Spirit This is a ranged neutral aggressive minion that has a 15s lifetime, and can pass through players and player-made walls A new Spirit will spawn every 10s while a Surge is active Provides: 30xp, 12 gold (1.5g, 9xp per level) Also Provides: 265HP, 25 magical power (6 power, 2prots, 100hp increase per level)

Shutdown Nerfs Decreased Shutdown Reward from 200 XP and 50 Gold to 150 XP and 35 Gold

Ranked Reset 10. 6 Year 10 Season 3 Ranked Players at all MMR values will have some sort of reset applied to them in Ranked Conquest, Ranked Joust, and Ranked Duel. Capped MMR 3500 players will be reset to 3000, and this effect gets proportionally weaker down the MMR Scale. Players close to 1500 will notice only a very slight reset. Masters and GM Will be reset to Diamond 1 All other Ranks will retain their current rank, and it will update after the first match depending on their new MMR after a win or loss + the reset.

Assault Remove Cthulhu from Tier 3 Healers, will no longer be counted as a healer Remove Shiva from Tier 3 Healers, will no longer be counted as a healer Increase Ix Chel from Tier 3 to Tier 2 Healers



Conquest

Year 10 Season 3 Conquest has a large focus on making sure the games are action-packed and interesting. Between the two new Conquest objectives and the game-wide Soul Surges, we expect each game to feel fresh and exciting while still preserving the competitive nature of the mode. The Stygian Beacons create new moments of intrigue, centered around the Mid Lane. While it can be important to gain the stacking rewards, sometimes choosing to avoid a fight and farm can be the better choice. The Unleashed Titans are a mechanic we definitely wanted to present to players but also at a level of strength that shouldn’t feel too frustrating.

Art update – Conquest in the Underworld! The Conquest Map has sunken to the Underworld! This map-wide art update brings a unique tone shift to the map with a variety of brand new death-themed assets. The Duo Lane is now the bank of the River Styx, and massive skeletons adorn the arches of the lanes and jungle.

Geometry changes The Mid Lane is now noticeably wider, shifted closer to solo lane, and has all new pathing on the entrance to it from the Gold Fury side. Blue and Red camp pathing has been adjusted for quicker rotations between the camp and the nearby lanes.

Stygian Beacon Capture Point This is a NEW Capture Point style objective located just outside the middle of the Mid Lane. Stand in the area in greater numbers than your opponents to capture it. The Stygian Beacon will always activate exactly 3 times each match of Conquest. The team that successfully captures the Beacon will gain a permanent stacking buff that increases their damage dealt to enemy Towers, Phoenixes, and the Titan, as well as team-wide Gold and XP. Beacon Rewards: The permanent buff grants 5% additional damage to structures and Unleashed Titans, and 1% additional move speed per stack 4 Gold per minute of match time 5 XP per minute of match time Gold and XP are awarded to all 5 players equally, regardless of their proximity to the capture point Roughly 48 Gold and 60 XP to all 5 players on the capturing team of the first Beason Beacon Capture Rules This first capture point opens up at the 12 minute mark. The following capture points will open up 6m after the previous capture. Whoever has more players on the Beacon will earn progress toward a capture Having more players on the Beacon will capture it faster Each additional player contributes 1/5th of the original capture speed After the Stygian Beacon has been captured 3 times in a match, the Titans will unleash and the Beacon will deactivate for the remainder of the match

Unleash The Titans After the 3rd and final Stygian Beacon – The Titans will break from the Binds of Tartarus and become UNLEASHED. The lane with the most total structure health will be highlighted, and after a slight delay, the Titans will march down it. The Titans will meet in the middle of that lane, and face off with their melee attacks as well as with 2 new abilities. Deplete an Unleashed Titan’s Health bar to repel it, teleport it back to base, and then continue to push to victory with the surviving Titan! Unleashed Titans are symmetrical, and use a separate health pool from their health they have while bound in base. Slay a Titan in the base before or after this encounter to end the match and win the game. While the Unleashed Titans are out, there will not be a Titan back at base to hit.



Conquest Balance

Over the course of Season 2 we have had a lot of feedback that games might be starting to get a little bit too long, and we agree. Some of the reasons why were the efforts we made to make sure snowball was kept in check and games felt fair but this Season we wanted to rebalance those scales and get us closer to a healthier outcome. Several of the changes made here will be focusing on making safe farm less rewarding and contestable farm more-so. We don’t want to over-correct and plan to keep an eye on how these changes feel, especially with the new mechanics.

Order Titan This character has received an art update!

Fire Giant Increased respawn delay from 4 to 5 minutes Fire Giant’s Might Increased buff duration from 3 to 4 minutes (revert from 10R3) Decreased Magical Power granted from 85 to 75 (partial revert from 10R3) Decreased Physical Power granted from 60 to 55 (partial revert from 10R3) Fire Giant’s Rage Increased buff duration from 3 to 4 minutes (revert from 10R3) Increased bonus Damage vs Structures modifier from 30% to 40% Decreased Magical Power granted from 110 to 100 (revert from 10R3) Decreased Physical Power granted from 70 to 65 (revert from 10R3)

Titans Decreased base Health from 12500 to 11750 Decreased scaling Health from Structures from 750 to 650

Towers & Phoenixes Bastions Increased Damage Reduction buff to T1 Towers from 15% to 25% Decreased Health from 1500 to 1200 Decreased Physical Protection from 65 to 50 Decreased Magical Protection from 55 to 30 Phoenix Decreased Health from 3400 to 3000

Pyromancer Increased base Team Gold Reward from 70 to 85

Oracles Increased base XP Reward from 40 to 50 Increased base Gold Reward from 33 to 38

Shield Buff Scorpion (Duo Lane) Increased base XP Reward from 45 to 60 Increased base Gold Reward from 20 to 38

Cooldown Buff Scorpion (Solo Lane) Increased base XP Reward from 55 to 70 Increased base Gold Reward from 40 to 50

Mid Harpies Pushed up initial Mid Harpies spawn time from 1:30 → 1:00 Increased base XP Reward from 34 to 42 Increased base Gold Reward from 12 to 18

Damage Camp Red Buff Holder Decreased base Gold Reward from 62 to 60 Red Buff Guard (Mini) Decreased base Gold Reward from 26 to 22

Speed Camps Yellow Buff Holder Decreased base Gold Reward from 62 to 60 Yellow Buff Guard (Mini) Decreased base Gold Reward from 26 to 22

Void Camp Purple Buff Holder Decreased base Gold Reward from 62 to 60 Purple Buff Guard (Mini) Decreased base Gold Reward from 26 to 22

Cyclops Chests Decreased Gold deficit gained per chest from 1.6% to 1.0%



Items

New Glyphs

RELIC DAGGER

The first of the items to get Glyphs in Season of Souls is Relic Dagger! Relic Dagger has long been an item that Supports love for those situations where certain Relics will be at a premium. Introducing two Glyphs that lean into that Utility identity of Relic Dagger should reward those players that love to buy specialized items to shut down their competition. In 10.1 we removed a chunk of Tier 3 items, saying that if they were sorely missed we would be bringing them back in other ways. Witchblade has been one of the most popular community suggestions to return, and we are excited to reintroduce the Attack Speed Reduction Aura with Bewitched Dagger! Eldritch Dagger is a bit more broad in its potential applications, allowing Supports to gain plenty of survivability even activating offensive Relics like Belt of Frenzy and giving them the leg up in the Ward wars later in the game.

Relic Dagger will now have two Glyphs: Bewitched Dagger & Eldritch Dagger



BEWITCHED DAGGER

PASSIVE – Your relics receive 40s Cooldown Reduction

GLYPH – All enemy gods have 25% reduced Attack Speed in a 55 unit radius around you.

ELDRITCH DAGGER

PASSIVE – Your relics receive 40s Cooldown Reduction.

GLYPH – When you activate a relic, your Protections are increased by 15% and you gain the ability to see wards for 10s.

ELDRITCH DAGGER

RUNEBREAKING HAMMER

GLYPH – Your next successful Hard CC on an enemy god creates a 30 unit shockwave around them. Enemies hit by the shockwave deal 10% less damage and take 10% more damage for 3s. This can only occur once every 15s.

PRIDWEN

Last but not least, we have Pridwen. Both Supports and Solo Laners have loved this item in previous metas, but recently have been looking towards other options. By introducing Glyphs to Pridwen, we hope that those tanky initiators will once again find room in their builds for Pridwen. Glorious Pridwen will let users double up on the shield, whereas Reverent Pridwen are for those moments where you need the biggest shield possible right away. It’s also worth pointing out that the damage on the explosion is not tied to the shield’s initial HP, but instead based on a percentage of Protections from items.

Pridwen will now have two Glyphs: Glorious Pridwen & Reverent Pridwen



GLORIOUS PRIDWEN

GLYPH – When your Ultimate ability has finished casting, you create an explosion, dealing 75% of your Protections from items and abilities as Magical Damage and slowing targets by 25% for 3s in a 30 unit radius. Then you gain a Shield equal to 90% of your Protections from items and abilities for 5s. When destroyed, by timing out or being depleted, you explode again. This can only occur once every 45 seconds.

REVERENT PRIDWEN

GLYPH – When your Ultimate ability has finished casting, you gain a Shield equal to 200% of your Protections from items and abilities for 5s. When destroyed, by timing out or being depleted, it explodes in a 30 unit radius and deals Magical damage equal to 75% of your Protections from items and abilities and slows targets by 25% for 3s. This can only occur once every 45 seconds.

Game-Wide Item Stat Reductions

Year 10 we really wanted to focus on seasonal changes that were centered around broad issues the players have been having. Last year’s TTK changes were designed and implemented based on feedback that burst was starting to get too high, especially in the early game where a few gods can create killing opportunities with a single round of abilities/attacks.

There were scaling changes that were expected to help alleviate similar issues in the late game and the intention was always to make sure we ended up at a healthier spot. Lately we have noticed the sentiment has once again revolved around how the burst damage is too high, specifically in the late game due to itemization. As always we take community feedback very seriously and have come up with the following changes for this season. As usual there will be many areas that will need to be addressed and readdressed due to the collateral nature of sweeping changes but we will continue to listen out for your feedback and evaluate how the new season’s games progress.

ALL Tier 3 items will receive the following changes Decreased Physical Power and Magical Power base stats from items by 30% Decreased Health, Physical Protection and Magical Protection base stats from items by 15% Rounded to increments of 5 Decreased Item Passives that Provide Power, Health, or Protections by a similar amount as the item’s base stats

The only Unchanged items are: Odysseus’ Bow Toxic Blade

Goals Change the feel of the power curve, especially in the mid to late game. Make Power and Prot caps harder to reach and more meaningful to reach. Decrease burstiness of DPS vs DPS combat. Empower tanks and tanky builds by nerfing HP and Protections less than Power.



Nerfed Items

These are items that generally perform well enough and will get the standard 30% or 15% stat reduction.

A few items will see additional nerfs if they have been overperforming. Specifically Aura items are also being addressed in this pass in order to reduce their potency for allies but maintain their strength for the wielder.

ARONDIGHT

Decreased Physical Power from 75 to 50

ASI

Decreased Physical Power from 55 to 40

ATALANTA’S BOW

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

BANCROFT’S TALON

Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70

Decreased Max Magical Power gained from the passive from 100 to 70

(GLYPH) BANCROFT’S CLAW

Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70

Decreased Max Magical Power gained from the passive from 100 to 70

BERSERKER’S SHIELD

Decreased Physical Protection from 60 to 50

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

BLADED BOOMERANG

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

BLOODFORGE

Decreased Physical Power from 75 to 50

BOOK OF THOTH

Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 50

Decreased Magical Power conversion from 6% to 4%

EVOLVED BOOK OF THOTH

Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 50

Decreased Magical Power conversion from 8% to 6%

BRAWLER’S BEAT STICK

Decreased Physical Power from 55 to 40

BREASTPLATE OF VALOR

Decreased Physical Protection from 65 to 55

(GLYPH) BREASTPLATE OF DETERMINATION

Decreased Physical Protection from 65 to 55

(GLYPH) BREASTPLATE OF VIGILANCE

Decreased Physical Protection from 65 to 55

BREASTPLATE OF REGROWTH

Breastplate of Regrowth is getting a bigger nerf due to its prevalence and strength. Gods with built in sustain already have an extra degree of survivability, and the movement speed from Breastplate of Regrowth has been making those gods a little too hard to lock down.

Decreased Physical Protection from 55 to 45

Decreased Movement Speed from 30% to 20%

CADUCEUS CLUB

Decreased Physical Power from 30 to 20

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

Decreased Movement Speed Aura from 4% to 3%

CANNONEER’S CUIRASS

Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

CHARON’S COIN

Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 65

EVOLVED CHARON’S COIN

Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 65

CHRONOS’ PENDANT

Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70

CONTAGION

Decreased Physical Protection from 60 to 50

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

DEATHBRINGER

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

(GLYPH) ENVENOMED DEATHBRINGER

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

(GLYPH) MALICIOUS DEATHBRINGER

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

DEMON BLADE

Decreased Attack Speed from 15% to 10%

DEMONIC GRIP

Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 55

DEVOURER’S GAUNTLET

Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 30

Decreased Physical Power gain from stacks from 0.7 to 0.4

EVOLVED DEVOURER’S GAUNTLET

Decreased Physical Power from 70 to 50

DIVINE RUIN

Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70

DOMINANCE

Decreased Physical Power from 55 to 40

DOOM ORB

Decreased Magical Power from 130 to 90

EMPEROR’S ARMOR

Decreased Physical Protection from 60 to 50

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

Decreased the attack speed debuff on enemy structures from 40% to 30%

Decreased the attack speed buff on allies structures from 50% to 30%

EROSION

Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased Health from 350 to 300

FAE-BLESSED HOOPS

Decreased Magical Protection from 50 to 40

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

FAIL-NOT

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 35

GAUNTLET OF THEBES

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

Decreased Max stacks from 55 to 45

EVOLVED GAUNTLET OF THEBES

Decreased Physical Protection from 55 to 45

Decreased Magical Protection from 55 to 45

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

GENJI’S GUARD

Decreased Magical Protection from 70 to 60

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

GLADIATOR’S SHIELD

Decreased Physical Protection from 50 to 40

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

GOLDEN BLADE

Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25

GRIFFONWING EARRINGS

Decreased Physical Power from 55 to 40

Decreased Magical Power from 80 to 60

HASTENED KATANA

Decreased Physical Power from 25 to 20

HEARTWARD AMULET

Part of the Aura shifts as outlined previously.

Decreased Magical Protection from 55 to 45

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

Decreased Magical Protection Aura from 20 to 15

(GLYPH) AMULET OF THE STRONGHOLD

Decreased Magical Protection from 55 to 45

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

Decreased Magical Protection Aura from 20 to 15

HYDRA’S LAMENT

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

JOTUNN’S WRATH

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 35

LAST GASP

Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

LOTUS SICKLE

Decreased Physical Protection from 25 to 20

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

MAGI’S CLOAK

Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25

(GLYPH) MAGI’S REVENGE

Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25

(GLYPH) MAGI’S SHELTER

Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25

MAIL OF RENEWAL

Decreased Physical Protection from 20 to 15

Decreased Magical Protection from 20 to 15

Decreased Health from 350 to 300

MANTLE OF DISCORD

Decreased Physical Protection from 55 to 45

Decreased Magical Protection from 55 to 45

MYSTICAL MAIL

Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

OBSIDIAN SHARD

Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 65

ONI HUNTER’S GARB

Decreased Magical Protection from 60 to 50

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

PESTILENCE

Decreased Magical Protection from 80 to 70

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

PHALANX

Decreased Physical Protection from 60 to 50

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

POLYNOMICON

Decreased Magical Power from 95 to 65

PRIDWEN

Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25

Changed Explosion damage to scale off of Total Protections from Items and Abilities instead of the initial Shield Health

PROPHETIC CLOAK

Part of the Aura shifts as outlined previously. The Protection thresholds for bonus Mitigations also have not been adjusted which will inherently make them harder to obtain and require more investment.

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

Decreased Protections from Passive Aura from 2 to 1 per stack

EVOLVED PROPHETIC CLOAK

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

Decreased Protections from Passive Aura from 30 to 20

PYTHAGOREM’S PIECE

Decreased Magical Power from 50 to 40

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

Decreased Passive Magical Power from 30 to 20

Decreased Passive Physical Power from 20 to 15

QIN’S SAIS

The passive for this item will now deal even less damage to squishier targets.

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

Decreased Passive scaling threshold floor from 3% at 2000 Health to 1.5% at 2250 Health

RAGE

Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 30

Increased number of stacks needed to evolve from 4 to to 5

Decreased Critical Strike Chance per stack from 2.5% to 2%

Decreased Physical Power per stack from 5 to 3

EVOLVED RAGE

Decreased Physical Power from 55 to 45

REJUVENATING HEART

Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 50

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

RELIC DAGGER

Decreased Health from 350 to 300

ROD OF ASCLEPIUS

Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 60

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

ROD OF TAHUTI

Decreased Magical Power from 140 to 100

Decreased Passive scaling power from 20% to 15%

RUNEFORGED HAMMER

Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

Decreased Cost from 2400 to 2300

SEKHMET’S SCEPTER

Decreased Physical Power from 45 to 35

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

SERRATED EDGE

Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25

SHADOWDRINKER

Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35

SHOGUN’S KUSARI

Decreased Magical Protection from 50 to 40

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

SILVERBRANCH BOW

Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25

Decreased Max Stacks from 100 to 20

SOUL EATER

Decreased Physical Power from 30 to 25

EVOLVED SOUL EATER

Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 40

SOUL GEM

Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 60

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

SOUL REAVER

The passive for this item will now deal even less damage to squishier targets.

Decreased Magical Power from 95 to 65

Decreased Passive scaling threshold floor from 2% at 2000 Health to 1% at 2250 Health

SOVEREIGNTY

Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

SPEAR OF DESOLATION

Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70

SPEAR OF THE MAGUS

Decreased Magical Power from 110 to 75

SPECTRAL ARMOR

Decreased Physical Protection from 60 to 50

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

Decreased Passive Power from 15 Physical Power and 20 Magical Power per stack to 10 and 15

SPHINX’S BAUBLES

Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 40

Decreased Magical Power from 80 to 60

Decreased Cost from 2550 to 2450

SPIRIT ROBE

Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35

Decreased Magical Protection from 40 to 35

STAFF OF MYRDDIN

Decreased Magical Power from 105 to 75

STONE OF BINDING

Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35

Decreased Magical Protection from 40 to 35

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

Decreased Passive Protection reduction per level from 1 to 0.8 * your level

TABLET OF DESTINIES

Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 65

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

THE CRUSHER

Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35

THE EXECUTIONER

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

(GLYPH) THE FEROCIOUS EXECUTIONER

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

(GLYPH) THE HEAVER EXECUTIONER

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

TITAN’S BANE

Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35

TRANSCENDENCE

Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25

Decreased Physical Power conversion from 3% to 2%

EVOLVED TRANSCENDENCE

Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25

Decreased Physical Power conversion from 3% to 2%

TYPHON’S FANG

Decreased Magical Power from 85 to 60

VITAL AMPLIFIER

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

WARLOCK’S STAFF

Decreased Magical Power from 95 to 65

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

Decreased Magical Power per stack from 0.8 to 0.6

EVOLVED WARLOCK’S STAFF

Decreased Magical Power from 155 to 110

Decreased Health from 225 to 200

WINGED BLADE

Decreased Magical Protection from 25 to 20

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

Nerfed Started Item Upgrades

SENTINEL’S BOON

Decreased Physical Protection from 45 to 40

Decreased Magical Protection from 45 to 40

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

SENTINEL’S EMBRACE

Part of the Aura shifts as outlined previously.

Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

Decreased Aura Protections from 80 to 60

Decreased Passive Self Protections 40 to 30

COMPASSION

Decreased Magical Protection from 60 to 50

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

HEROISM

Decreased Health from 400 to 350

BUMBA’S SPEAR

Decreased Physical Power from 70 to 50

Decreased Magical Power from 105 to 75

BUMBA’S HAMMER

Decreased Physical Power from 60 to 45

Decreased Magical Power from 80 to 60

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

TAINTED BREASTPLATE

Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35

Decreased Magical Power from 75 to 55

Decreased Physical Protection from 80 to 70

Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25

TAINTED AMULET

Decreased Physical Power from 30 to 20

Decreased Magical Power from 50 to 35

Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased Magical Protection from 90 to 75

WAR BANNER

Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35

Decreased Magical Protection from 40 to 35

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

SPARTAN FLAG

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

Decreased Magical Power from 65 to 50

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

DEATH’S EMBRACE

Decreased Physical Power from 65 to 45

Decreased Magical Power from 110 to 80

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

DEATH’S TEMPER

Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35

Decreased Magical Power from 75 to 50

Decreased Health from 100 to 75

SEER OF THE JUNGLE

Decreased Physical Power from 70 to 50

Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70

Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35

PROTECTOR OF THE JUNGLE

Decreased Physical Power from 70 to 50

Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70

Decreased Physical Protection from 35 to 30

Decreased % Protection Buff on the passive from 12% to 7%

DIAMOND ARROW

Decreased Basic Attack Damage from 80 to 70

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

ORNATE ARROW

Decreased Basic Attack Damage from 70 to 60

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

HUNTER’S COWL

Decreased Physical Power from 70 to 50

LEADER’S COWL

Decreased Physical Power from 70 to 50

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

BLOOD-SOAKED SHROUD

Decreased Magical Power from 110 to 80

Decreased Health from 350 to 300

SACRIFICIAL SHROUD

Decreased Magical Power from 125 to 95

Decreased Physical Protection from 50 to 40

SIGIL OF THE OLD GUARD

Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25

Decreased Physical Protection from 45 to 40

Decreased Magical Protection from 75 to 65

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

INFUSED SIGIL

Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35

Decreased Physical Protection from 35 to 30

Decreased Magical Protection from 35 to 30

Decreased Health from 350 to 300

SUNDERING AXE

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

Decreased Magical Power from 65 to 45

Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25

AXE OF ANIMOSITY

Decreased Physical Protection from 35 to 30

Decreased Magical Protection from 35 to 30

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

BLUESTONE BROOCH

Decreased Physical Power from 45 to 30

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

CORRUPTED BLUESTONE

Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

ARCHMAGE’S GEM

Decreased Magical Power from 120 to 85

GEM OF FOCUS

Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70

Decreased Health from 150 to 100

PENDULUM OF AGES

Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 60

Decreased Magical Power from the passive from 10 Power per 10% mana to 7 Power per 10% mana

THE ALTERNATE TIMELINE

Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 50

Decreased Physical Protection from 45 to 40

Decreased Magical Protection from 45 to 40

MANIKIN MACE

Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25

Decreased Health from 100 to 75

MANIKIN HIDDEN BLADE

Decreased Physical Power from 60 to 45

Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 65

Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25

Shifted Items

These are items that aren’t performing as well right now, and will get buffs along with their 30% or 15% stat reduction. These include: Tank Items, Mage ADC Items, and DPS Class Glyphs

ABSOLUTION

Decreased Magical Protection from 70 to 60

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

Increased the Passive CC-Immunity from 0.6s to 1s

Added a 10% Mana heal on hit of the passive

ABYSSAL STONE

Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35

Decreased Magical Protection from 40 to 35

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

Decreased ICD from 6s to 5s

Increased Debuff Duration from 4s to 5s

(GLYPH) AMULET OF SILENCE

Decreased Magical Protection from 55 to 45

Decreased Health from 250 to 200

Decreased Magical Protection Aura from 20 to 15

Decreased Number of Stacks required to trigger this item from 5 to 4

Decreased Internal Cooldown from 30s to 15s

ARCHDRUID’S FURY

Decreased Cost from 2400 to 2300

Decreased Internal Cooldown from 15s to 10s

Decreased Physical Protection from 35 to 30

Decreased Magical Protection from 35 to 30

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

CYCLOPEAN RING

Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 60

Increased % Max Health Damage from 7% to 8% on the item’s passive

DAWNBRINGER

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

Increased Passive Protections and Movement Speed from 5% to 10%

Now caps at 3 enemy Gods in the area

FROSTBOUND HAMMER

Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25

Decreased Health from 350 to 300

Decreased Cost from 2350 to 2250

Increased HP5 from 20 to 25

Decreased ICD from 10s to 8s

GEM OF ISOLATION

Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 65

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

Decreased Cost 2700 to 2550

Decreased ICD from 10s to 8s

HASTENED RING

Decreased Cost from 2700g to 2600g

Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 55

(GLYPH) JOTUNN’S CUNNING

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 35

Decreased Stacks Required to get the CDR from 2 to 1

Decreased CDR applied to the next ability from 25% to 20%

(GLYPH) JOTUNN’S VIGOR

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 35

Increased HP Threshold to trigger from 40% to 50%

Increased Duration from 5s to 8s

MANTICORE’S SPIKES

Decreased Physical Protection from 35 to 30

Decreased Magical Protection from 35 to 30

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

Decreased Cost from 2400 to 2300

Increased Passive damage from 3% to 4%

MIDGARDIAN MAIL

Decreased Physical Protection from 50 to 40

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

Increased Passive duration from 2s to 3s

Increased Max stacks from 3 to 4

STONE OF GAIA

Decreased Health from 400 to 350

Increased Passive knockup/counter heal effect from 5% to 7%

Increased Passive heal effect from 0.35% to 0.4% per second

TALISMAN OF ENERGY

Decreased Magical Protection from 60 to 50

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

Decreased max stacks from 6 to 4

Increased Movement Speed and Attack Speed per stack from 2% to 3%

Increased MP5 from 10 to 15

TELKHINES RING

Decreased Magical Power from 60 to 50

Increased Basic Attacks bonus damage from 10 (+2 Per Level) to 10 (+3 Per Level)

ETHEREAL STAFF

Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 70

Decreased Health from 200 to 150

Increased Passive Health steal from 6% to 8%

Dependent Items

These items rely on specific power, health, or protection thresholds, and are being adjusted along with the % reductions to stats

(GLYPH) NIMBLE BANCROFT’S TALON

Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70

Decreased Max Magical Power gained from the passive from 100 to 70

Decreased the amount of power needed for each stack of attack speed from 40 to 30

HEARTSEEKER

Decreased Physical Power from 65 to 45

Decreased Passive Physical Power requirement thresholds from 200 to 150 and 350 to 300

LONO’S MASK

Part of the Aura shifts as outlined previously.

Decreased Health from 300 to 250

Decreased Protections required per stack from 55 to 50

Decreased Damage Mitigation per stack from 3% to 2%

Decreased Protections per stack from 7 to 4 on the Aura

RANGDA’S MASK

Decreased Physical Power from 60 to 50

Decreased Magical Power from 80 to 70

Decreased Physical Power required per stack from 55 to 40

Decreased Magical Power required per stack from 90 to 60

Ratatoskr

BRISTLEBUSH ACORN

Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 40

EVERGREEN ACORN

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 35

THICKBARK ACORN

Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 35

THISTLETHORN ACORN

Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 40

Additional Item Balance

(STARTER) BLUESTONE PENDANT

Decreased Cost from 700 to 650

(STARTER) BUMBA’S DAGGER

Increased Physical Power from 10 to 13

Increased Magical Power from 15 to 25

Increased HP regained from killing a jungle monster from 8% to 10%

(STARTER) WAR FLAG

Increased HP regained per assist trigger from 4 to 8

WING SHARD

Decreased Movement Speed from 15% to 10%

BRACER OF RADIANCE

Decreased Movement Speed from 15% to 10%

Decreased Duration from 8s to 6s

GREATER BRACER OF RADIANCE NERF

Decreased Movement Speed from 15% to 10%

Decreased Duration from 8s to 6s

BRACER OF BRILLIANCE

Decreased Power Buff from 15% to 10%

Decreased Movement Speed from 20% to 15%

Decreased Duration from 8s to 6s

BRACER OF ILLUMINATION

Decreased Power Buff from 15% to 10%

Decreased Movement Speed from 15% to 10%

% Penetration Changes Reverted

First and foremost the team wanted to clarify that this revert was not done lightly. The Item changes listed above were intentionally designed to make sure that Tank items were hit less from their Health and Protection nerfs than DPS items overall. This led to a balance state where the goals were generally pretty well achieved with damage being brought down for DPS vs DPS combat significantly and DPS vs Tank damage felt more fair. However this changed dramatically as the games continued on and Tanks started to get full builds and max leveled.

When running the numbers and playtesting through different situations we came to the conclusion that unless we started nerfing base/scaling stats for tankier characters, which would devalue a lot of the goals we were trying to achieve, lowering Protections and Health even more on items would not fix this situation. The cleanest and simplest way to address only the late game problem of DPS vs Tanks was to revert the Penetration changes. We plan on paying close attention to the community, pro and casual sentiment and will make changes quickly and accordingly if necessary.

All of these items had their Magical or Physical power reduced but are going to be getting buffs to their % penetration amounts.

Increased the % Penetration cap from 32% to 40%

Increased % Penetration from 16% to 20% Titans Bane Obsidian Shard Charon’s Coin Typhon’s Fang Dominance Increased % Penetration on the passive from 16% to 20%

Increased % Penetration from 8% to 10% The Crusher Hydra’s Lament Heartseeker Silverbranch Bow Serrated Edge Fail-Not Demon Blade Spear of the Magus Warlock’s Staff (and Evolved) Rod of Tahuti (and Glyphs) Staff of Myrddin Doom Orb Diamond Arrow Bumba’s Spear Elixir of Power

Increased % Penetration from 4% to 5% Warriors Bane (t2) Spell Focus (t2)

Executioner (and Glyphs) Increased Protection Debuff per stack from 6% to 7% (max 4 stacks)

Heavy Execution Increased Protection Debuff per stack from 15% to 17.5% (max 2 stacks)

Demonic Grip Increased Protection Debuff per stack from 9% to 10% (max 3 stacks)



Gods

All Nerfs

APHRODITE

Just like with some Items, we are looking to decrease some of the more prevalent and consistent sources of movement speed. Aphrodite’s constant movement speed buff certainly fits that bill.

KISS

Decreased Movement Speed from 6/8/10/12/14% to 6/7/8/9/10%

HACHIMAN

We are happy to see Hachiman succeeding after his most recent buffs, but think that he could use a small adjustment on his Eagle Eye damage.

EAGLE EYE

Decreased Base Damage from 20/30/40/50/60 to 10/20/30/40/50

Decreased Physical Power Scaling from 120% to 115%

HEL

Similar to Aphrodite’s nerf, Hel provides too much movement speed to herself and allies consistently.

INSPIRE

Decreased Self Movement Speed from 25% to 15%

Decreased Allied Movement Speed from 10% to 7%

TYR

As with Hachiman, we are excited to see players returning to and finding success with Tyr. Now that his ultimate is feeling more impactful, he can afford to lose some of his free stats that Change Stance provides. It’s also in line with our goals of the overall Item pass.

CHANGE STANCE

Decreased Physical Power gained from Assault Stance and Defensive Stance Protections from 18/26/34/42/50 to 12/20/28/36/44

VAMANA

While it had been a while since Vamana was a meta force, he is starting to overstay his welcome. Who’s small now?

COLOSSAL FURY

Decreased Base Duration of this ability from 6s to 4s

Decreased Max Duration of this ability from taking damage from 10s to 8s

YEMOJA

Yemoja’s nerf is in the same vein as Aphrodite and Hel’s changes outlined above.

RIPTIDE

Decreased Movement Speed from 10/15/20/25/30% to 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%

All Buffs

ACHILLES

FATAL STRIKE

Increased Execute Threshold from 30% to 35% HP

ANHUR

GENERAL

Increased Base Attack Speed 0.9 to 1.0

SHIFTING SANDS

Increased Slow from 15/20/25/30/35% to 20/25/30/35/40%

APOLLO

SERENADE

Increased Mesmerize duration from 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2.0s to 1.5/1.7/1.9/2.1/2.3

THE MOVES

Increased Movement Speed Buff/Debuff from 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% to 15/17.5/20/22.5/25%

ARTEMIS

SUPPRESS THE INSOLENT

Increased Physical Power Scaling from 65% to 75%

Decreased Cooldown from 10s to 8s

BACCHUS

BELCH OF THE GODS

Decreased Cooldown from 14s to 12s

BASTET

ENSNARING CLAW

Increased Cat Hit Points from 2 to 3

CHIRON

TRAINING EXERCISE

Increased duration of CC immunity granted to self and allies from 0.3s to 0.5s

CLIODHNA

PHANTASMAL

Decreased cooldown on entering a wall from 16s to 13s

Decreased base damage taken while in wall from 0.15% per level to 0.12%

DANZABUROU

UPROARIOUS ROCKET

Increased stun duration from 1s to 1/1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4s at all ranks

DISCORDIA

STRIFE

Decreased Cooldown from 15s to 13s

ERLANG SHEN

HOWLING CELESTIAL DOG

Increased % Max HP damage from 1.75% to 2%

PIN

Increased Root Duration from 1.3s to 1.5s

9 TURNS BLESSING

Increased Damage Mitigation buff from 25% to 35%

ESET

WING GUST

Increased Magical Power Scaling per hit from 40% to 45% (160 to 180% total)

FAFNIR

DRACONIC CORRUPTION

Increased the Duration that Fafnir is in Dragon Form from 20/25/30/35/40s to 20/30/40/50/60s

GEB

STONE SHIELD

Increased Shield Duration from 2/2.5/3/3.5/4s to 3/3.5/4/4.5/5s

CATACLYSM

Increased Base Damage from 110/220/330/440/550 to 120/235/350/465/580

HOU YI

RICOCHET

Increased Base Damage from 85/130/175/220/265 to 90/140/190/240/290

IX CHEL

GREAT END

Increased Damage per tick from 14/23/32/41/50 (+7.5% of your Magical Power) to 20/28/36/44/52 (8% of your Magical Power) 1 ticks min / 30 ticks max



JANUS

THROUGH SPACE AND TIME

Increased % Magical Penetration from 8/10/12/14/16% to 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%

KUKULKAN

SLIPSTREAM

Decreased Cooldown from 15/14.5/14/13.5/13 to 15/14/13/12/11s

KUZENBO

SHELL SPIKES

Increased Damage Reflected from 10/15/20/25/30% of Damage taken to 15/20/25/30/35%

WATERY GRAVE

Increased Damage Mitigation from 10% to 20%

NON-CONQUEST

Non-Conquest Buffs have been removed from this god

LANCELOT

CAMELOT’S QUEST

Increased Movement Speed and Basic Attack Damage Reduction from 0.2% per stack to 0.3% per stack (Or from 12% to 18% at max stacks)

PIERCING THRUST

Increased Physical Power Scaling from 60% to 65% per hit

(Total Scaling Decreased from 130% to 120%)

LOKI

AGONIZING VISIONS

Increased Duration of this debuff from 2.5s to 3s

FLURRY STRIKE

Increased Flurry Base Damage from 19/28/37/46/55 to 20/30/40/50/60 per hit for the first 4 hits

MEDUSA

VIPER SHOT

Increased Attack Speed from 40/45/50/55/60% to 40/50/60/70/80%

Increased Base Damage from 10/15/20/25/30 to 15/20/25/30/35 Prev Total 180/240/300/360/420 (3 ticks * 4 shots) New Total 120/180/240/300/360 (3 ticks * 4 shots)



MULAN

SPEAR THRUST

Decreased Cooldown from 14s to 13s

GRAPPLE

Decreased Cooldown from 14s to 13s

POSEIDON

TRIDENT

This ability now provides Poseidon with 5/7.5/10/12.5/15% Attack Speed while the buff is active

RA

SOLAR BLESSING

Increased Protections provided from 10/14/18/22/26 to 10/15/20/25/30

Physical Power provided from 10/14/18/22/26 to 10/15/20/25/30

Magical Power provided from 15/20/25/30/35 to 20/25/30/35/40

RAIJIN

RAIJU

Increased Damage per tick on the target that was initially marked with Raiju from 15/25/35/45/55 (+13% of your Magical Power) to 20/30/40/50/60 (+13% to 15% of your Magical Power) This only affects the enemy marked and not the bounced targets



RAVANA

CHAIN OF BLOWS

Increased Health Shield gained per stack fro 7% to 9% of Ravana’s max HP (21% to 27% at max stacks)

10-HAND SHADOW FIST

Decreased Cooldown from 16s to 14s

SET

SPAWN OF SET

Increased Dash Damage from 50/55/60/65/70% to 60/65/70/75/80%

Decreased Cooldown from 13/13/12/12/11s to 11

SHIVA

SAMSARA

Increased HP5/MP5 Buff from 8 + 0.5 per Level to to 12 + 0.5 per level

Increased HP5/MP5 Debuff from 4 + 0.5 per Level to to 6 + 0.5 per level

SHIVA TANDAVA

Decreased Cooldown from 100s to 90s

SKADI

WINTER’S GRASP

Increased Physical Power Scaling on the initial hit of the snowstorm from 25% to 35%

SOBEK

CHARGE PREY

Decreased Cooldown from 14s to 12s

TAIL WHIP

Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s

SICKENING STRIKE

Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s

SUN WUKONG

UNDEFEATED BODY

Increased HP Threshold to trigger the buff from 50% to 60%

TSUKUYOMI

SILVER MOON CALTROPS

Increased Slow from: 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% to 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%

ULLR

WIELD AXES

Increased Attack Speed in Bow stance from 10/15/20/25/30% to 15/20/25/30/35%

Increased Physical Lifesteal in Axe stance 8/11/14/17/20% to 10/15/20/25/30%

VULCAN

INFERNO CANNON

Decreased Cooldown from 14 to 10s

XING TIAN

HOOK SLAM

Increased duration of Root from 1/1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4s to 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2s

ZHONG KUI

DEMON BAG