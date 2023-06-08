Smite Update 10.6 – The Season of Souls Patch Notes
Smite’s Update 10.6 Patch Notes have arrived, introducing the Season of Souls, and this guide covers everything happening in the major update.
The next major Season update for Smite has arrived, and it will be for 10.6, featuring the Season of Souls. The newest god entering the arena will be Charon, the ferryman of the dead, who will be joining the Smite battlegrounds in July 2023.
Ahead of his arrival, the Season of Souls begins on June 13, 2023, and we have the full patch notes breaking down the many changes coming to the game, such as the introduction of Soul Surges, new Glyphs, sweeping nerfs, and several god ability adjustments. Here’s everything you need to know about Smite’s The Season of Souls Update 10.6 Patch Notes.
The Season of Souls | 10.6 Update Notes
NEW BATTLE PASS – DARK DOMINION
- Battle Pass: Dark Dominion (800 gems)
- Battle Pass: Dark Dominion Plus (1400 gems)
- Paid Track Items:
- Shadow Spawn Loki
- Demonic Blade King Arthur
- Soul Hammer Vulcan
- Cutesy Demonic Blade Avatar
- Dark Dominion Loading Frame
- Fearmonger Player Title
- Soul Hammer Announcer Pack
- Shadow Spawn Avatar
- Wicked Metal Ward Skin
- Shadow Spawn Jump Stamp
- Skull and Bones Level Up
- Demonic Skulls Global Emote
- Demonic Blade Announcer Pack
- Dominion Skull Jump Stamp
- Free Track Items
- Ruby Ravager Chernobog
- Soul Hammer Avatar
- Dagger Crossed Death Stamp
- Flames of Darkness Recall Skin
- Dark Dominion Music Theme
- Soulless Player Title
QUALITY OF LIFE
- Runescape Capes and Dyes can now be browsed, previewed, and equipped from the Gods -> Skins section of the game client
- SMITE will now run on Linux systems – Special thanks to the SMITE community for helping with this. A group of players in the r/smite discord made a big impact on this change
BUG FIXES
- UI
- Fixed an issue where invalid queues would populate and be unselectable in MultiQueue
- Fixed an issue on the Profile Loadout page where the “Update in Progress” HUD alert would randomly appear in other tabs
- Fixed an issue where increased damage taken from specific items or God abilities would show incorrect mitigation numbers on the Recent Damage Taken and Dealt screens of the HUD
- Fixed an issue where blocked users would populate in the Quick Party System
- Fixed an issue with the Gamer Girl Loading Frame where the God Mastery wasn’t centered
- Gods
- The Morrigan
- Fixed an issue where the de-transformation from her Ultimate ability would spawn a orb in Duel
- Ah Puch
- Fixed an issue where his Fleeting Breath ability was not properly stunning enemies that were healed during the duration
- Rama
- Fixed an issue where some of his abilities were reducing FPS significantly for users on the New HUD
- Fixed an animation issue with the Taunt on his Marksman skin
- Baba Yaga
- Fixed an issue with her Baba Beans skin showing some auto attack stretching FX
- Vamana
- Updated the tooltip of his passive to mention Attack Speed is gained instead of converted
- Danzaburou
- Fixed an issue where his Alluring Spirits ability was doing extra damage to Enemy Gods instead of only Jungle Camps at a certain rank
- Gilgamesh
- Fixed an issue with the Mana values of Hero’s Advance at all ranks
- Athena
- Fixed an issue where some of her abilities were reducing FPS significantly for users on the New HUD
- Fixed an issue on her One True God skin where incorrect audio was playing for VBB (Enemies have returned to base)
- Bellona
- Fixed an issue where some of her abilities were reducing FPS significantly for users on the New HUD
- Serqet
- Fixed an issue on her Nyanners skin where the incorrect audio was playing for her VSA1 (I’ll attack left lane) line
- Ne Zha
- Fixed an issue on the Demon Dasher skin where the VGS for Enemies Missing Left and Enemy Missing Middle were swapped
- Artemis
- Fixed her God Icon Avatar to match her card art
- Cthulhu
- Fixed an issue where his Base voice pack was not playing any audio
- Persephone
- Fixed an issue with her passive where she could bypass her respawn timer
- Fixed an issue on her Ironmouse skin where the SFX from her abilities were quiet
- Fixed an issue on her Ironmouse skin where her Base audio would play when she died
- Ishtar
- Fixed an issue on her Striking Archon skin where the FX flash on her Spreadshot ability was too bright
- Items
- Runeforged Hammer
- Fixed an issue where this item was unpurchaseable when bought outright (Tier 3) and auto-buy not purchasing this item
- Relic Dagger
- Fixed an issue where this item was unpurchaseable when bought outright (Tier 3) and auto-buy not purchasing this item
- Runeforged Hammer
BALANCE LIVE WITH THE 10.6 UPDATE
All Game Modes
A brand new season brings with it a whole new mechanic, Soul Surges! These large areas are created on player death, creating dynamic fields that can alter the pace of a teamfight. We wanted to ensure that the new zone effects were not overwhelmingly strong creating a situation that only favors the team that earned that first kill. Regardless if the fight stays in the Surge or meanders away, there will still be a reward, and an obstacle, in the minions that spawn periodically from the center of the Surge.
- Soul Surges – General
- When a God dies, a Soul Surge will spawn at the point of their demise.
- Soul Surges are circular areas of effect that grant movement speed to all gods in the area, and a buff to damage dealt to gods with low health in the area.
- While a Soul Surge is active, Spirit Minions will spawn from the center, attacking any nearby gods, and providing XP and Gold when slain.
- Any additional God deaths anywhere on the map cause the area to expand in size and extend in duration.
- After the time expires, there is a global Soul Surge cooldown for all players.
- Soul Surge Area Rules
- Initial Duration 30s
- Additional Deaths
- Increase in size by 10 radius
- Increase Duration of the area by 15s
- Caps at 4 deaths after the first
- Respawn time 2m (shown on all players debuff bar)
- Any deaths during this 2m window will not spawn a new Soul Surge
- Soul Surge Area Buff Effect
- All players in the area gain
- 15% Increased Movement Speed
- While Below 50% HP, all basic attacks and abilities you hit enemy gods with will apply a burn that deals 2% of the current HP every 0.5s for 2s (4 ticks)
- Dying inside the Soul Surge reduces your respawn timer by 50% – this effect applies to all modes except Conquest
- All players in the area gain
- Soul Surge Spirit
- This is a ranged neutral aggressive minion that has a 15s lifetime, and can pass through players and player-made walls
- A new Spirit will spawn every 10s while a Surge is active
- Provides: 30xp, 12 gold (1.5g, 9xp per level)
- Also Provides: 265HP, 25 magical power (6 power, 2prots, 100hp increase per level)
- Shutdown Nerfs
- Decreased Shutdown Reward from 200 XP and 50 Gold to 150 XP and 35 Gold
- Ranked Reset 10. 6 Year 10 Season 3
- Ranked Players at all MMR values will have some sort of reset applied to them in Ranked Conquest, Ranked Joust, and Ranked Duel.
- Capped MMR 3500 players will be reset to 3000, and this effect gets proportionally weaker down the MMR Scale. Players close to 1500 will notice only a very slight reset.
- Masters and GM Will be reset to Diamond 1
- All other Ranks will retain their current rank, and it will update after the first match depending on their new MMR after a win or loss + the reset.
- Assault
- Remove Cthulhu from Tier 3 Healers, will no longer be counted as a healer
- Remove Shiva from Tier 3 Healers, will no longer be counted as a healer
- Increase Ix Chel from Tier 3 to Tier 2 Healers
Conquest
Year 10 Season 3 Conquest has a large focus on making sure the games are action-packed and interesting. Between the two new Conquest objectives and the game-wide Soul Surges, we expect each game to feel fresh and exciting while still preserving the competitive nature of the mode. The Stygian Beacons create new moments of intrigue, centered around the Mid Lane. While it can be important to gain the stacking rewards, sometimes choosing to avoid a fight and farm can be the better choice. The Unleashed Titans are a mechanic we definitely wanted to present to players but also at a level of strength that shouldn’t feel too frustrating.
- Art update – Conquest in the Underworld!
- The Conquest Map has sunken to the Underworld! This map-wide art update brings a unique tone shift to the map with a variety of brand new death-themed assets. The Duo Lane is now the bank of the River Styx, and massive skeletons adorn the arches of the lanes and jungle.
- Geometry changes
- The Mid Lane is now noticeably wider, shifted closer to solo lane, and has all new pathing on the entrance to it from the Gold Fury side.
- Blue and Red camp pathing has been adjusted for quicker rotations between the camp and the nearby lanes.
- Stygian Beacon Capture Point
- This is a NEW Capture Point style objective located just outside the middle of the Mid Lane.
- Stand in the area in greater numbers than your opponents to capture it.
- The Stygian Beacon will always activate exactly 3 times each match of Conquest.
- The team that successfully captures the Beacon will gain a permanent stacking buff that increases their damage dealt to enemy Towers, Phoenixes, and the Titan, as well as team-wide Gold and XP.
- Beacon Rewards:
- The permanent buff grants 5% additional damage to structures and Unleashed Titans, and 1% additional move speed per stack
- 4 Gold per minute of match time
- 5 XP per minute of match time
- Gold and XP are awarded to all 5 players equally, regardless of their proximity to the capture point
- Roughly 48 Gold and 60 XP to all 5 players on the capturing team of the first Beason
- The permanent buff grants 5% additional damage to structures and Unleashed Titans, and 1% additional move speed per stack
- Beacon Capture Rules
- This first capture point opens up at the 12 minute mark.
- The following capture points will open up 6m after the previous capture.
- Whoever has more players on the Beacon will earn progress toward a capture
- Having more players on the Beacon will capture it faster
- Each additional player contributes 1/5th of the original capture speed
- After the Stygian Beacon has been captured 3 times in a match, the Titans will unleash and the Beacon will deactivate for the remainder of the match
- Unleash The Titans
- After the 3rd and final Stygian Beacon – The Titans will break from the Binds of Tartarus and become UNLEASHED.
- The lane with the most total structure health will be highlighted, and after a slight delay, the Titans will march down it.
- The Titans will meet in the middle of that lane, and face off with their melee attacks as well as with 2 new abilities.
- Deplete an Unleashed Titan’s Health bar to repel it, teleport it back to base, and then continue to push to victory with the surviving Titan!
- Unleashed Titans are symmetrical, and use a separate health pool from their health they have while bound in base. Slay a Titan in the base before or after this encounter to end the match and win the game.
- While the Unleashed Titans are out, there will not be a Titan back at base to hit.
Conquest Balance
Over the course of Season 2 we have had a lot of feedback that games might be starting to get a little bit too long, and we agree. Some of the reasons why were the efforts we made to make sure snowball was kept in check and games felt fair but this Season we wanted to rebalance those scales and get us closer to a healthier outcome. Several of the changes made here will be focusing on making safe farm less rewarding and contestable farm more-so. We don’t want to over-correct and plan to keep an eye on how these changes feel, especially with the new mechanics.
- Order Titan
- This character has received an art update!
- Fire Giant
- Increased respawn delay from 4 to 5 minutes
- Fire Giant’s Might
- Increased buff duration from 3 to 4 minutes (revert from 10R3)
- Decreased Magical Power granted from 85 to 75 (partial revert from 10R3)
- Decreased Physical Power granted from 60 to 55 (partial revert from 10R3)
- Fire Giant’s Rage
- Increased buff duration from 3 to 4 minutes (revert from 10R3)
- Increased bonus Damage vs Structures modifier from 30% to 40%
- Decreased Magical Power granted from 110 to 100 (revert from 10R3)
- Decreased Physical Power granted from 70 to 65 (revert from 10R3)
- Titans
- Decreased base Health from 12500 to 11750
- Decreased scaling Health from Structures from 750 to 650
- Towers & Phoenixes
- Bastions
- Increased Damage Reduction buff to T1 Towers from 15% to 25%
- Decreased Health from 1500 to 1200
- Decreased Physical Protection from 65 to 50
- Decreased Magical Protection from 55 to 30
- Phoenix
- Decreased Health from 3400 to 3000
- Bastions
- Pyromancer
- Increased base Team Gold Reward from 70 to 85
- Oracles
- Increased base XP Reward from 40 to 50
- Increased base Gold Reward from 33 to 38
- Shield Buff Scorpion (Duo Lane)
- Increased base XP Reward from 45 to 60
- Increased base Gold Reward from 20 to 38
- Cooldown Buff Scorpion (Solo Lane)
- Increased base XP Reward from 55 to 70
- Increased base Gold Reward from 40 to 50
- Mid Harpies
- Pushed up initial Mid Harpies spawn time from 1:30 → 1:00
- Increased base XP Reward from 34 to 42
- Increased base Gold Reward from 12 to 18
- Damage Camp
- Red Buff Holder
- Decreased base Gold Reward from 62 to 60
- Red Buff Guard (Mini)
- Decreased base Gold Reward from 26 to 22
- Red Buff Holder
- Speed Camps
- Yellow Buff Holder
- Decreased base Gold Reward from 62 to 60
- Yellow Buff Guard (Mini)
- Decreased base Gold Reward from 26 to 22
- Yellow Buff Holder
- Void Camp
- Purple Buff Holder
- Decreased base Gold Reward from 62 to 60
- Purple Buff Guard (Mini)
- Decreased base Gold Reward from 26 to 22
- Purple Buff Holder
- Cyclops Chests
- Decreased Gold deficit gained per chest from 1.6% to 1.0%
Items
New Glyphs
RELIC DAGGER
The first of the items to get Glyphs in Season of Souls is Relic Dagger! Relic Dagger has long been an item that Supports love for those situations where certain Relics will be at a premium. Introducing two Glyphs that lean into that Utility identity of Relic Dagger should reward those players that love to buy specialized items to shut down their competition. In 10.1 we removed a chunk of Tier 3 items, saying that if they were sorely missed we would be bringing them back in other ways. Witchblade has been one of the most popular community suggestions to return, and we are excited to reintroduce the Attack Speed Reduction Aura with Bewitched Dagger! Eldritch Dagger is a bit more broad in its potential applications, allowing Supports to gain plenty of survivability even activating offensive Relics like Belt of Frenzy and giving them the leg up in the Ward wars later in the game.
- Relic Dagger will now have two Glyphs:
- Bewitched Dagger & Eldritch Dagger
BEWITCHED DAGGER
- PASSIVE – Your relics receive 40s Cooldown Reduction
- GLYPH – All enemy gods have 25% reduced Attack Speed in a 55 unit radius around you.
ELDRITCH DAGGER
- PASSIVE – Your relics receive 40s Cooldown Reduction.
- GLYPH – When you activate a relic, your Protections are increased by 15% and you gain the ability to see wards for 10s.
RUNEBREAKING HAMMER
- GLYPH – Your next successful Hard CC on an enemy god creates a 30 unit shockwave around them. Enemies hit by the shockwave deal 10% less damage and take 10% more damage for 3s. This can only occur once every 15s.
PRIDWEN
Last but not least, we have Pridwen. Both Supports and Solo Laners have loved this item in previous metas, but recently have been looking towards other options. By introducing Glyphs to Pridwen, we hope that those tanky initiators will once again find room in their builds for Pridwen. Glorious Pridwen will let users double up on the shield, whereas Reverent Pridwen are for those moments where you need the biggest shield possible right away. It’s also worth pointing out that the damage on the explosion is not tied to the shield’s initial HP, but instead based on a percentage of Protections from items.
- Pridwen will now have two Glyphs:
- Glorious Pridwen & Reverent Pridwen
GLORIOUS PRIDWEN
- GLYPH – When your Ultimate ability has finished casting, you create an explosion, dealing 75% of your Protections from items and abilities as Magical Damage and slowing targets by 25% for 3s in a 30 unit radius. Then you gain a Shield equal to 90% of your Protections from items and abilities for 5s. When destroyed, by timing out or being depleted, you explode again. This can only occur once every 45 seconds.
REVERENT PRIDWEN
- GLYPH – When your Ultimate ability has finished casting, you gain a Shield equal to 200% of your Protections from items and abilities for 5s. When destroyed, by timing out or being depleted, it explodes in a 30 unit radius and deals Magical damage equal to 75% of your Protections from items and abilities and slows targets by 25% for 3s. This can only occur once every 45 seconds.
Game-Wide Item Stat Reductions
Year 10 we really wanted to focus on seasonal changes that were centered around broad issues the players have been having. Last year’s TTK changes were designed and implemented based on feedback that burst was starting to get too high, especially in the early game where a few gods can create killing opportunities with a single round of abilities/attacks.
There were scaling changes that were expected to help alleviate similar issues in the late game and the intention was always to make sure we ended up at a healthier spot. Lately we have noticed the sentiment has once again revolved around how the burst damage is too high, specifically in the late game due to itemization. As always we take community feedback very seriously and have come up with the following changes for this season. As usual there will be many areas that will need to be addressed and readdressed due to the collateral nature of sweeping changes but we will continue to listen out for your feedback and evaluate how the new season’s games progress.
- ALL Tier 3 items will receive the following changes
- Decreased Physical Power and Magical Power base stats from items by 30%
- Decreased Health, Physical Protection and Magical Protection base stats from items by 15%
- Rounded to increments of 5
- Decreased Item Passives that Provide Power, Health, or Protections by a similar amount as the item’s base stats
- The only Unchanged items are:
- Odysseus’ Bow
- Toxic Blade
- Goals
- Change the feel of the power curve, especially in the mid to late game.
- Make Power and Prot caps harder to reach and more meaningful to reach.
- Decrease burstiness of DPS vs DPS combat.
- Empower tanks and tanky builds by nerfing HP and Protections less than Power.
Nerfed Items
These are items that generally perform well enough and will get the standard 30% or 15% stat reduction.
A few items will see additional nerfs if they have been overperforming. Specifically Aura items are also being addressed in this pass in order to reduce their potency for allies but maintain their strength for the wielder.
ARONDIGHT
- Decreased Physical Power from 75 to 50
ASI
- Decreased Physical Power from 55 to 40
ATALANTA’S BOW
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
BANCROFT’S TALON
- Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70
- Decreased Max Magical Power gained from the passive from 100 to 70
(GLYPH) BANCROFT’S CLAW
- Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70
- Decreased Max Magical Power gained from the passive from 100 to 70
BERSERKER’S SHIELD
- Decreased Physical Protection from 60 to 50
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
BLADED BOOMERANG
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
BLOODFORGE
- Decreased Physical Power from 75 to 50
BOOK OF THOTH
- Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 50
- Decreased Magical Power conversion from 6% to 4%
EVOLVED BOOK OF THOTH
- Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 50
- Decreased Magical Power conversion from 8% to 6%
BRAWLER’S BEAT STICK
- Decreased Physical Power from 55 to 40
BREASTPLATE OF VALOR
- Decreased Physical Protection from 65 to 55
(GLYPH) BREASTPLATE OF DETERMINATION
- Decreased Physical Protection from 65 to 55
(GLYPH) BREASTPLATE OF VIGILANCE
- Decreased Physical Protection from 65 to 55
BREASTPLATE OF REGROWTH
Breastplate of Regrowth is getting a bigger nerf due to its prevalence and strength. Gods with built in sustain already have an extra degree of survivability, and the movement speed from Breastplate of Regrowth has been making those gods a little too hard to lock down.
- Decreased Physical Protection from 55 to 45
- Decreased Movement Speed from 30% to 20%
CADUCEUS CLUB
- Decreased Physical Power from 30 to 20
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
- Decreased Movement Speed Aura from 4% to 3%
CANNONEER’S CUIRASS
- Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
CHARON’S COIN
- Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 65
EVOLVED CHARON’S COIN
- Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 65
CHRONOS’ PENDANT
- Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70
CONTAGION
- Decreased Physical Protection from 60 to 50
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
DEATHBRINGER
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
(GLYPH) ENVENOMED DEATHBRINGER
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
(GLYPH) MALICIOUS DEATHBRINGER
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
DEMON BLADE
- Decreased Attack Speed from 15% to 10%
DEMONIC GRIP
- Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 55
DEVOURER’S GAUNTLET
- Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 30
- Decreased Physical Power gain from stacks from 0.7 to 0.4
EVOLVED DEVOURER’S GAUNTLET
- Decreased Physical Power from 70 to 50
DIVINE RUIN
- Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70
DOMINANCE
- Decreased Physical Power from 55 to 40
DOOM ORB
- Decreased Magical Power from 130 to 90
EMPEROR’S ARMOR
- Decreased Physical Protection from 60 to 50
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
- Decreased the attack speed debuff on enemy structures from 40% to 30%
- Decreased the attack speed buff on allies structures from 50% to 30%
EROSION
- Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased Health from 350 to 300
FAE-BLESSED HOOPS
- Decreased Magical Protection from 50 to 40
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
FAIL-NOT
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 35
GAUNTLET OF THEBES
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
- Decreased Max stacks from 55 to 45
EVOLVED GAUNTLET OF THEBES
- Decreased Physical Protection from 55 to 45
- Decreased Magical Protection from 55 to 45
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
GENJI’S GUARD
- Decreased Magical Protection from 70 to 60
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
GLADIATOR’S SHIELD
- Decreased Physical Protection from 50 to 40
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
GOLDEN BLADE
- Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25
GRIFFONWING EARRINGS
- Decreased Physical Power from 55 to 40
- Decreased Magical Power from 80 to 60
HASTENED KATANA
- Decreased Physical Power from 25 to 20
HEARTWARD AMULET
Part of the Aura shifts as outlined previously.
- Decreased Magical Protection from 55 to 45
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
- Decreased Magical Protection Aura from 20 to 15
(GLYPH) AMULET OF THE STRONGHOLD
- Decreased Magical Protection from 55 to 45
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
- Decreased Magical Protection Aura from 20 to 15
HYDRA’S LAMENT
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
JOTUNN’S WRATH
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 35
LAST GASP
- Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
LOTUS SICKLE
- Decreased Physical Protection from 25 to 20
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
MAGI’S CLOAK
- Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25
(GLYPH) MAGI’S REVENGE
- Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25
(GLYPH) MAGI’S SHELTER
- Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25
MAIL OF RENEWAL
- Decreased Physical Protection from 20 to 15
- Decreased Magical Protection from 20 to 15
- Decreased Health from 350 to 300
MANTLE OF DISCORD
- Decreased Physical Protection from 55 to 45
- Decreased Magical Protection from 55 to 45
MYSTICAL MAIL
- Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
OBSIDIAN SHARD
- Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 65
ONI HUNTER’S GARB
- Decreased Magical Protection from 60 to 50
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
PESTILENCE
- Decreased Magical Protection from 80 to 70
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
PHALANX
- Decreased Physical Protection from 60 to 50
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
POLYNOMICON
- Decreased Magical Power from 95 to 65
PRIDWEN
- Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25
- Changed Explosion damage to scale off of Total Protections from Items and Abilities instead of the initial Shield Health
PROPHETIC CLOAK
Part of the Aura shifts as outlined previously. The Protection thresholds for bonus Mitigations also have not been adjusted which will inherently make them harder to obtain and require more investment.
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
- Decreased Protections from Passive Aura from 2 to 1 per stack
EVOLVED PROPHETIC CLOAK
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
- Decreased Protections from Passive Aura from 30 to 20
PYTHAGOREM’S PIECE
- Decreased Magical Power from 50 to 40
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
- Decreased Passive Magical Power from 30 to 20
- Decreased Passive Physical Power from 20 to 15
QIN’S SAIS
The passive for this item will now deal even less damage to squishier targets.
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
- Decreased Passive scaling threshold floor from 3% at 2000 Health to 1.5% at 2250 Health
RAGE
- Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 30
- Increased number of stacks needed to evolve from 4 to to 5
- Decreased Critical Strike Chance per stack from 2.5% to 2%
- Decreased Physical Power per stack from 5 to 3
EVOLVED RAGE
- Decreased Physical Power from 55 to 45
REJUVENATING HEART
- Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 50
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
RELIC DAGGER
- Decreased Health from 350 to 300
ROD OF ASCLEPIUS
- Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 60
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
ROD OF TAHUTI
- Decreased Magical Power from 140 to 100
- Decreased Passive scaling power from 20% to 15%
RUNEFORGED HAMMER
- Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
- Decreased Cost from 2400 to 2300
SEKHMET’S SCEPTER
- Decreased Physical Power from 45 to 35
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
SERRATED EDGE
- Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25
SHADOWDRINKER
- Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35
SHOGUN’S KUSARI
- Decreased Magical Protection from 50 to 40
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
SILVERBRANCH BOW
- Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25
- Decreased Max Stacks from 100 to 20
SOUL EATER
- Decreased Physical Power from 30 to 25
EVOLVED SOUL EATER
- Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 40
SOUL GEM
- Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 60
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
SOUL REAVER
The passive for this item will now deal even less damage to squishier targets.
- Decreased Magical Power from 95 to 65
- Decreased Passive scaling threshold floor from 2% at 2000 Health to 1% at 2250 Health
SOVEREIGNTY
- Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
SPEAR OF DESOLATION
- Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70
SPEAR OF THE MAGUS
- Decreased Magical Power from 110 to 75
SPECTRAL ARMOR
- Decreased Physical Protection from 60 to 50
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
- Decreased Passive Power from 15 Physical Power and 20 Magical Power per stack to 10 and 15
SPHINX’S BAUBLES
- Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 40
- Decreased Magical Power from 80 to 60
- Decreased Cost from 2550 to 2450
SPIRIT ROBE
- Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35
- Decreased Magical Protection from 40 to 35
STAFF OF MYRDDIN
- Decreased Magical Power from 105 to 75
STONE OF BINDING
- Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35
- Decreased Magical Protection from 40 to 35
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
- Decreased Passive Protection reduction per level from 1 to 0.8 * your level
TABLET OF DESTINIES
- Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 65
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
THE CRUSHER
- Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35
THE EXECUTIONER
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
(GLYPH) THE FEROCIOUS EXECUTIONER
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
(GLYPH) THE HEAVER EXECUTIONER
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
TITAN’S BANE
- Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35
TRANSCENDENCE
- Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25
- Decreased Physical Power conversion from 3% to 2%
EVOLVED TRANSCENDENCE
- Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25
- Decreased Physical Power conversion from 3% to 2%
TYPHON’S FANG
- Decreased Magical Power from 85 to 60
VITAL AMPLIFIER
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
WARLOCK’S STAFF
- Decreased Magical Power from 95 to 65
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
- Decreased Magical Power per stack from 0.8 to 0.6
EVOLVED WARLOCK’S STAFF
- Decreased Magical Power from 155 to 110
- Decreased Health from 225 to 200
WINGED BLADE
- Decreased Magical Protection from 25 to 20
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
Nerfed Started Item Upgrades
SENTINEL’S BOON
- Decreased Physical Protection from 45 to 40
- Decreased Magical Protection from 45 to 40
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
SENTINEL’S EMBRACE
Part of the Aura shifts as outlined previously.
- Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
- Decreased Aura Protections from 80 to 60
- Decreased Passive Self Protections 40 to 30
COMPASSION
- Decreased Magical Protection from 60 to 50
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
HEROISM
- Decreased Health from 400 to 350
BUMBA’S SPEAR
- Decreased Physical Power from 70 to 50
- Decreased Magical Power from 105 to 75
BUMBA’S HAMMER
- Decreased Physical Power from 60 to 45
- Decreased Magical Power from 80 to 60
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
TAINTED BREASTPLATE
- Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35
- Decreased Magical Power from 75 to 55
- Decreased Physical Protection from 80 to 70
- Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25
TAINTED AMULET
- Decreased Physical Power from 30 to 20
- Decreased Magical Power from 50 to 35
- Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased Magical Protection from 90 to 75
WAR BANNER
- Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35
- Decreased Magical Protection from 40 to 35
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
SPARTAN FLAG
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
- Decreased Magical Power from 65 to 50
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
DEATH’S EMBRACE
- Decreased Physical Power from 65 to 45
- Decreased Magical Power from 110 to 80
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
DEATH’S TEMPER
- Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35
- Decreased Magical Power from 75 to 50
- Decreased Health from 100 to 75
SEER OF THE JUNGLE
- Decreased Physical Power from 70 to 50
- Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70
- Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35
PROTECTOR OF THE JUNGLE
- Decreased Physical Power from 70 to 50
- Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70
- Decreased Physical Protection from 35 to 30
- Decreased % Protection Buff on the passive from 12% to 7%
DIAMOND ARROW
- Decreased Basic Attack Damage from 80 to 70
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
ORNATE ARROW
- Decreased Basic Attack Damage from 70 to 60
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
HUNTER’S COWL
- Decreased Physical Power from 70 to 50
LEADER’S COWL
- Decreased Physical Power from 70 to 50
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
BLOOD-SOAKED SHROUD
- Decreased Magical Power from 110 to 80
- Decreased Health from 350 to 300
SACRIFICIAL SHROUD
- Decreased Magical Power from 125 to 95
- Decreased Physical Protection from 50 to 40
SIGIL OF THE OLD GUARD
- Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25
- Decreased Physical Protection from 45 to 40
- Decreased Magical Protection from 75 to 65
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
INFUSED SIGIL
- Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35
- Decreased Physical Protection from 35 to 30
- Decreased Magical Protection from 35 to 30
- Decreased Health from 350 to 300
SUNDERING AXE
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
- Decreased Magical Power from 65 to 45
- Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased Magical Protection from 30 to 25
AXE OF ANIMOSITY
- Decreased Physical Protection from 35 to 30
- Decreased Magical Protection from 35 to 30
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
BLUESTONE BROOCH
- Decreased Physical Power from 45 to 30
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
CORRUPTED BLUESTONE
- Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 35
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
ARCHMAGE’S GEM
- Decreased Magical Power from 120 to 85
GEM OF FOCUS
- Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70
- Decreased Health from 150 to 100
PENDULUM OF AGES
- Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 60
- Decreased Magical Power from the passive from 10 Power per 10% mana to 7 Power per 10% mana
THE ALTERNATE TIMELINE
- Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 50
- Decreased Physical Protection from 45 to 40
- Decreased Magical Protection from 45 to 40
MANIKIN MACE
- Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25
- Decreased Health from 100 to 75
MANIKIN HIDDEN BLADE
- Decreased Physical Power from 60 to 45
- Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 65
- Decreased Physical Protection from 30 to 25
Shifted Items
These are items that aren’t performing as well right now, and will get buffs along with their 30% or 15% stat reduction. These include: Tank Items, Mage ADC Items, and DPS Class Glyphs
ABSOLUTION
- Decreased Magical Protection from 70 to 60
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
- Increased the Passive CC-Immunity from 0.6s to 1s
- Added a 10% Mana heal on hit of the passive
ABYSSAL STONE
- Decreased Physical Protection from 40 to 35
- Decreased Magical Protection from 40 to 35
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
- Decreased ICD from 6s to 5s
- Increased Debuff Duration from 4s to 5s
(GLYPH) AMULET OF SILENCE
- Decreased Magical Protection from 55 to 45
- Decreased Health from 250 to 200
- Decreased Magical Protection Aura from 20 to 15
- Decreased Number of Stacks required to trigger this item from 5 to 4
- Decreased Internal Cooldown from 30s to 15s
ARCHDRUID’S FURY
- Decreased Cost from 2400 to 2300
- Decreased Internal Cooldown from 15s to 10s
- Decreased Physical Protection from 35 to 30
- Decreased Magical Protection from 35 to 30
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
CYCLOPEAN RING
- Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 60
- Increased % Max Health Damage from 7% to 8% on the item’s passive
DAWNBRINGER
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 30
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
- Increased Passive Protections and Movement Speed from 5% to 10%
- Now caps at 3 enemy Gods in the area
FROSTBOUND HAMMER
- Decreased Physical Power from 35 to 25
- Decreased Health from 350 to 300
- Decreased Cost from 2350 to 2250
- Increased HP5 from 20 to 25
- Decreased ICD from 10s to 8s
GEM OF ISOLATION
- Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 65
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
- Decreased Cost 2700 to 2550
- Decreased ICD from 10s to 8s
HASTENED RING
- Decreased Cost from 2700g to 2600g
- Decreased Magical Power from 70 to 55
(GLYPH) JOTUNN’S CUNNING
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 35
- Decreased Stacks Required to get the CDR from 2 to 1
- Decreased CDR applied to the next ability from 25% to 20%
(GLYPH) JOTUNN’S VIGOR
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 35
- Increased HP Threshold to trigger from 40% to 50%
- Increased Duration from 5s to 8s
MANTICORE’S SPIKES
- Decreased Physical Protection from 35 to 30
- Decreased Magical Protection from 35 to 30
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
- Decreased Cost from 2400 to 2300
- Increased Passive damage from 3% to 4%
MIDGARDIAN MAIL
- Decreased Physical Protection from 50 to 40
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
- Increased Passive duration from 2s to 3s
- Increased Max stacks from 3 to 4
STONE OF GAIA
- Decreased Health from 400 to 350
- Increased Passive knockup/counter heal effect from 5% to 7%
- Increased Passive heal effect from 0.35% to 0.4% per second
TALISMAN OF ENERGY
- Decreased Magical Protection from 60 to 50
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
- Decreased max stacks from 6 to 4
- Increased Movement Speed and Attack Speed per stack from 2% to 3%
- Increased MP5 from 10 to 15
TELKHINES RING
- Decreased Magical Power from 60 to 50
- Increased Basic Attacks bonus damage from 10 (+2 Per Level) to 10 (+3 Per Level)
ETHEREAL STAFF
- Decreased Magical Power from 90 to 70
- Decreased Health from 200 to 150
- Increased Passive Health steal from 6% to 8%
Dependent Items
These items rely on specific power, health, or protection thresholds, and are being adjusted along with the % reductions to stats
(GLYPH) NIMBLE BANCROFT’S TALON
- Decreased Magical Power from 100 to 70
- Decreased Max Magical Power gained from the passive from 100 to 70
- Decreased the amount of power needed for each stack of attack speed from 40 to 30
HEARTSEEKER
- Decreased Physical Power from 65 to 45
- Decreased Passive Physical Power requirement thresholds from 200 to 150 and 350 to 300
LONO’S MASK
Part of the Aura shifts as outlined previously.
- Decreased Health from 300 to 250
- Decreased Protections required per stack from 55 to 50
- Decreased Damage Mitigation per stack from 3% to 2%
- Decreased Protections per stack from 7 to 4 on the Aura
RANGDA’S MASK
- Decreased Physical Power from 60 to 50
- Decreased Magical Power from 80 to 70
- Decreased Physical Power required per stack from 55 to 40
- Decreased Magical Power required per stack from 90 to 60
Ratatoskr
BRISTLEBUSH ACORN
- Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 40
EVERGREEN ACORN
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 35
THICKBARK ACORN
- Decreased Physical Power from 40 to 35
THISTLETHORN ACORN
- Decreased Physical Power from 50 to 40
Additional Item Balance
(STARTER) BLUESTONE PENDANT
- Decreased Cost from 700 to 650
(STARTER) BUMBA’S DAGGER
- Increased Physical Power from 10 to 13
- Increased Magical Power from 15 to 25
- Increased HP regained from killing a jungle monster from 8% to 10%
(STARTER) WAR FLAG
- Increased HP regained per assist trigger from 4 to 8
WING SHARD
- Decreased Movement Speed from 15% to 10%
BRACER OF RADIANCE
- Decreased Movement Speed from 15% to 10%
- Decreased Duration from 8s to 6s
GREATER BRACER OF RADIANCE NERF
- Decreased Movement Speed from 15% to 10%
- Decreased Duration from 8s to 6s
BRACER OF BRILLIANCE
- Decreased Power Buff from 15% to 10%
- Decreased Movement Speed from 20% to 15%
- Decreased Duration from 8s to 6s
BRACER OF ILLUMINATION
- Decreased Power Buff from 15% to 10%
- Decreased Movement Speed from 15% to 10%
% Penetration Changes Reverted
First and foremost the team wanted to clarify that this revert was not done lightly. The Item changes listed above were intentionally designed to make sure that Tank items were hit less from their Health and Protection nerfs than DPS items overall. This led to a balance state where the goals were generally pretty well achieved with damage being brought down for DPS vs DPS combat significantly and DPS vs Tank damage felt more fair. However this changed dramatically as the games continued on and Tanks started to get full builds and max leveled.
When running the numbers and playtesting through different situations we came to the conclusion that unless we started nerfing base/scaling stats for tankier characters, which would devalue a lot of the goals we were trying to achieve, lowering Protections and Health even more on items would not fix this situation. The cleanest and simplest way to address only the late game problem of DPS vs Tanks was to revert the Penetration changes. We plan on paying close attention to the community, pro and casual sentiment and will make changes quickly and accordingly if necessary.
- All of these items had their Magical or Physical power reduced but are going to be getting buffs to their % penetration amounts.
- Increased the % Penetration cap from 32% to 40%
- Increased % Penetration from 16% to 20%
- Titans Bane
- Obsidian Shard
- Charon’s Coin
- Typhon’s Fang
- Dominance
- Increased % Penetration on the passive from 16% to 20%
- Increased % Penetration from 8% to 10%
- The Crusher
- Hydra’s Lament
- Heartseeker
- Silverbranch Bow
- Serrated Edge
- Fail-Not
- Demon Blade
- Spear of the Magus
- Warlock’s Staff (and Evolved)
- Rod of Tahuti (and Glyphs)
- Staff of Myrddin
- Doom Orb
- Diamond Arrow
- Bumba’s Spear
- Elixir of Power
- Increased % Penetration from 4% to 5%
- Warriors Bane (t2)
- Spell Focus (t2)
- Executioner (and Glyphs)
- Increased Protection Debuff per stack from 6% to 7% (max 4 stacks)
- Heavy Execution
- Increased Protection Debuff per stack from 15% to 17.5% (max 2 stacks)
- Demonic Grip
- Increased Protection Debuff per stack from 9% to 10% (max 3 stacks)
Gods
All Nerfs
APHRODITE
Just like with some Items, we are looking to decrease some of the more prevalent and consistent sources of movement speed. Aphrodite’s constant movement speed buff certainly fits that bill.
KISS
- Decreased Movement Speed from 6/8/10/12/14% to 6/7/8/9/10%
HACHIMAN
We are happy to see Hachiman succeeding after his most recent buffs, but think that he could use a small adjustment on his Eagle Eye damage.
EAGLE EYE
- Decreased Base Damage from 20/30/40/50/60 to 10/20/30/40/50
- Decreased Physical Power Scaling from 120% to 115%
HEL
Similar to Aphrodite’s nerf, Hel provides too much movement speed to herself and allies consistently.
INSPIRE
- Decreased Self Movement Speed from 25% to 15%
- Decreased Allied Movement Speed from 10% to 7%
TYR
As with Hachiman, we are excited to see players returning to and finding success with Tyr. Now that his ultimate is feeling more impactful, he can afford to lose some of his free stats that Change Stance provides. It’s also in line with our goals of the overall Item pass.
CHANGE STANCE
- Decreased Physical Power gained from Assault Stance and Defensive Stance Protections from 18/26/34/42/50 to 12/20/28/36/44
VAMANA
While it had been a while since Vamana was a meta force, he is starting to overstay his welcome. Who’s small now?
COLOSSAL FURY
- Decreased Base Duration of this ability from 6s to 4s
- Decreased Max Duration of this ability from taking damage from 10s to 8s
YEMOJA
Yemoja’s nerf is in the same vein as Aphrodite and Hel’s changes outlined above.
RIPTIDE
- Decreased Movement Speed from 10/15/20/25/30% to 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%
All Buffs
ACHILLES
FATAL STRIKE
- Increased Execute Threshold from 30% to 35% HP
ANHUR
GENERAL
- Increased Base Attack Speed 0.9 to 1.0
SHIFTING SANDS
- Increased Slow from 15/20/25/30/35% to 20/25/30/35/40%
APOLLO
SERENADE
- Increased Mesmerize duration from 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2.0s to 1.5/1.7/1.9/2.1/2.3
THE MOVES
- Increased Movement Speed Buff/Debuff from 10/12.5/15/17.5/20% to 15/17.5/20/22.5/25%
ARTEMIS
SUPPRESS THE INSOLENT
- Increased Physical Power Scaling from 65% to 75%
- Decreased Cooldown from 10s to 8s
BACCHUS
BELCH OF THE GODS
- Decreased Cooldown from 14s to 12s
BASTET
ENSNARING CLAW
- Increased Cat Hit Points from 2 to 3
CHIRON
TRAINING EXERCISE
- Increased duration of CC immunity granted to self and allies from 0.3s to 0.5s
CLIODHNA
PHANTASMAL
- Decreased cooldown on entering a wall from 16s to 13s
- Decreased base damage taken while in wall from 0.15% per level to 0.12%
DANZABUROU
UPROARIOUS ROCKET
- Increased stun duration from 1s to 1/1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4s at all ranks
DISCORDIA
STRIFE
- Decreased Cooldown from 15s to 13s
ERLANG SHEN
HOWLING CELESTIAL DOG
- Increased % Max HP damage from 1.75% to 2%
PIN
- Increased Root Duration from 1.3s to 1.5s
9 TURNS BLESSING
- Increased Damage Mitigation buff from 25% to 35%
ESET
WING GUST
- Increased Magical Power Scaling per hit from 40% to 45% (160 to 180% total)
FAFNIR
DRACONIC CORRUPTION
- Increased the Duration that Fafnir is in Dragon Form from 20/25/30/35/40s to 20/30/40/50/60s
GEB
STONE SHIELD
- Increased Shield Duration from 2/2.5/3/3.5/4s to 3/3.5/4/4.5/5s
CATACLYSM
- Increased Base Damage from 110/220/330/440/550 to 120/235/350/465/580
HOU YI
RICOCHET
- Increased Base Damage from 85/130/175/220/265 to 90/140/190/240/290
IX CHEL
GREAT END
- Increased Damage per tick from 14/23/32/41/50 (+7.5% of your Magical Power) to 20/28/36/44/52 (8% of your Magical Power)
- 1 ticks min / 30 ticks max
JANUS
THROUGH SPACE AND TIME
- Increased % Magical Penetration from 8/10/12/14/16% to 10/12.5/15/17.5/20%
KUKULKAN
SLIPSTREAM
- Decreased Cooldown from 15/14.5/14/13.5/13 to 15/14/13/12/11s
KUZENBO
SHELL SPIKES
- Increased Damage Reflected from 10/15/20/25/30% of Damage taken to 15/20/25/30/35%
WATERY GRAVE
- Increased Damage Mitigation from 10% to 20%
NON-CONQUEST
- Non-Conquest Buffs have been removed from this god
LANCELOT
CAMELOT’S QUEST
- Increased Movement Speed and Basic Attack Damage Reduction from 0.2% per stack to 0.3% per stack (Or from 12% to 18% at max stacks)
PIERCING THRUST
- Increased Physical Power Scaling from 60% to 65% per hit
- (Total Scaling Decreased from 130% to 120%)
LOKI
AGONIZING VISIONS
- Increased Duration of this debuff from 2.5s to 3s
FLURRY STRIKE
- Increased Flurry Base Damage from 19/28/37/46/55 to 20/30/40/50/60 per hit for the first 4 hits
MEDUSA
VIPER SHOT
- Increased Attack Speed from 40/45/50/55/60% to 40/50/60/70/80%
- Increased Base Damage from 10/15/20/25/30 to 15/20/25/30/35
- Prev Total 180/240/300/360/420 (3 ticks * 4 shots)
- New Total 120/180/240/300/360 (3 ticks * 4 shots)
MULAN
SPEAR THRUST
- Decreased Cooldown from 14s to 13s
GRAPPLE
- Decreased Cooldown from 14s to 13s
POSEIDON
TRIDENT
- This ability now provides Poseidon with 5/7.5/10/12.5/15% Attack Speed while the buff is active
RA
SOLAR BLESSING
- Increased Protections provided from 10/14/18/22/26 to 10/15/20/25/30
- Physical Power provided from 10/14/18/22/26 to 10/15/20/25/30
- Magical Power provided from 15/20/25/30/35 to 20/25/30/35/40
RAIJIN
RAIJU
- Increased Damage per tick on the target that was initially marked with Raiju from 15/25/35/45/55 (+13% of your Magical Power) to 20/30/40/50/60 (+13% to 15% of your Magical Power)
- This only affects the enemy marked and not the bounced targets
RAVANA
CHAIN OF BLOWS
- Increased Health Shield gained per stack fro 7% to 9% of Ravana’s max HP (21% to 27% at max stacks)
10-HAND SHADOW FIST
- Decreased Cooldown from 16s to 14s
SET
SPAWN OF SET
- Increased Dash Damage from 50/55/60/65/70% to 60/65/70/75/80%
- Decreased Cooldown from 13/13/12/12/11s to 11
SHIVA
SAMSARA
- Increased HP5/MP5 Buff from 8 + 0.5 per Level to to 12 + 0.5 per level
- Increased HP5/MP5 Debuff from 4 + 0.5 per Level to to 6 + 0.5 per level
SHIVA TANDAVA
- Decreased Cooldown from 100s to 90s
SKADI
WINTER’S GRASP
- Increased Physical Power Scaling on the initial hit of the snowstorm from 25% to 35%
SOBEK
CHARGE PREY
- Decreased Cooldown from 14s to 12s
TAIL WHIP
- Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s
SICKENING STRIKE
- Decreased Cooldown from 13s to 12s
SUN WUKONG
UNDEFEATED BODY
- Increased HP Threshold to trigger the buff from 50% to 60%
TSUKUYOMI
SILVER MOON CALTROPS
- Increased Slow from: 15/17.5/20/22.5/25% to 20/22.5/25/27.5/30%
ULLR
WIELD AXES
- Increased Attack Speed in Bow stance from 10/15/20/25/30% to 15/20/25/30/35%
- Increased Physical Lifesteal in Axe stance 8/11/14/17/20% to 10/15/20/25/30%
VULCAN
INFERNO CANNON
- Decreased Cooldown from 14 to 10s
XING TIAN
HOOK SLAM
- Increased duration of Root from 1/1.1/1.2/1.3/1.4s to 1/1.25/1.5/1.75/2s
ZHONG KUI
DEMON BAG
- Increased the Protections gained per stack from 1 to 1.5
- Increased max protections passive from 40 to 60
- Increased max protections while ult is firing from 80 to 120