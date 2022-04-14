Sojourn gameplay guide in Overwatch 2: Abilities, Strengths, and Weaknesses

While Overwatch players have known about Sojourn for years, we have been forced to wait to actually play her. The cybernetic former member of Overwatch has been anticipated for a long time, but once the Closed Beta and eventual release of Overwatch 2 comes, we can finally say we’ve tried her. Until that time comes, you will need to know her abilities, strengths, and weaknesses. Here are all the things you need to know about Sojourn’s gameplay.

This guide focuses on the information we have for Sojourn before the Overwatch 2 Closed Beta is live. Like other heroes, she will be adjusted as time goes on.

Abilities

Image via Activision Blizzard

Sojourn’s weapon is a railgun with two different firing modes. The first has over 30 shots in it before it needs to be reloaded and looks to have a fire rate similar to Soldier: 76. When hitting enemies, you charge up her secondary fire. Like other games, this railgun shot needs to charge up before shooting a powerful blast that can wreck standard health enemies.

Her first ability is Power Slide, where she will keep moving in a direction at one speed but can turn and shoot while maintaining her momentum. While in that slide, if you jump, you will burst high into the air for a better vantage point or reach new areas.

Her second ability is Disruptor Shot. This small energy ball slows and damages enemies caught within its range over time.

Image via Activision Blizzard

Her Ultimate is Overclock. Her secondary fire will auto-charge and pierce enemies when active, so you have multiple railgun shots back to back and can take out enemies standing behind your target.

Strengths

Sojourn will likely be used as a hit-scan in most team compositions. Her main fire will remind you of Soldier: 76’s old fire style before his recoil was increased, but hitting shots with her will be imperative to your success. The secondary railgun fire will be her biggest weapon, so charging that up should be priority one when playing her. Enemies in the sky like Pharah, Echo, and Mercy will be easy pickings for anyone with good aim.

Weaknesses

On the weakness side, that reliance on hitting your shots will weigh heavy on teams with a Sojourn with poor aim. Consider playing a match with a Widowmaker unable to pick off enemies, and you have essentially the same problem. Even with her Power Slide ability, enemies that run up on her like Tracer and Genji will have the advantage in one-on-one fights unless she hits her secondary fire. You will also want to keep your distance from all Tanks, because she cannot handle their high health and damage in the close ranged.