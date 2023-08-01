Solar Smash: How To Execute Order 66

Solar Smash is essentially a planet destruction simulator where the gameplay often revolves around experimenting with different weapons and abilities, testing their destructive potential on different celestial bodies. Players can choose from various weapons, such as asteroids, lasers, black holes, and other fantastical powers. The objective is to cause as much chaos and destruction as possible, earning points and achieving higher scores. As one would expect, Solar Smash has a few Easter eggs that are basically an homage to the great franchise of Star Wars—one of these Easter eggs requires you to Execute Order 66.

How to complete Execute Order 66 in Solar Smash

In Star Wars, Order 66 sought to destroy the Jedi Order because it was thought to hinder the Sith’s ascent to dominance. When it was appropriate, Darth Sidious invoked Order 66, causing the clone soldiers to turn upon and kill their Jedi generals. Previously loyal to the Jedi, the clones became merciless and effective killers, surprising many Jedi.

To execute Order 66 in Solar Smash, you have to annihilate a planet. Click on the missile icon on the right side of the screen. After this, click the three missiles icon to open the launch panel. Click on the cog icon to open settings that will allow you to set missile power and missile amount. Assign the values shown in the image above and launch the missiles onto the target planet. Once completely destroyed, you’ll unlock the achievement “Execute Order 66.”