Sonic Frontiers preorder guide – Bonuses, editions, and more

Sonic Frontiers is quickly speeding its way to your homes. Unfortunately, we have to wait until November actually to get our hands on the game, but once we do, you can expect to have a lot of fun in this giant open world game. If you are excited about its release, you may consider preordering it. Here is everything you get when you preorder the various editions of Sonic Frontiers.

What do you get for preordering Sonic Frontiers?

Sonic Frontiers has two preorder options available: Standard and Digital Deluxe. The Standard Edition is available either physically or on digital storefronts. When you preorder it, you will receive the Adventurer’s Treasure Box, containing skill points, Red Seeds of Power, and Blue Seeds of Defense. This version of the game is priced at $60.

The Digital Deluxe Edition is not much more, priced at $70, but as you can guess from its title, it does not have a physical release. If you decide to spend the extra ten bucks, you will get the game and the Adventurer’s Treasure Box, but also the Explorer’s Treasure Box. Contents for that include Amy’s Memory Tokens, a Portal Gear, Chaos Emerald Vault Keys, and new glove and shoe cosmetics for Sonic. Additionally, you also receive a digital art book and a digital soundtrack with 25 tracks included.

It might be disappointing to some collectors that there is no bigger Collector’s Edition for Sonic Frontiers, but for the content included in these two preorders, this isn’t terrible for anyone excited about the game. Whether or not you want to spend the extra money for the Digital Deluxe is up to you; it won’t really have a big impact on your in-game progress.