Sonic Projector RP Codes (November 2023)

Thanks to its detailed worlds, roleplaying freedom, and nostalgic visuals, Sonic Projector RP is a blast for all Sonic fans. Nothing beats running a 2.5D world as your favorite sonic character or even your unique creation while completing challenges and meeting new people.

Unlike most Roblox games, in Sonic Projector RP, I had to travel to find the correct place to enter codes. Thankfully, it allowed me to create my own character, meet some new people, and even complete a few challenges. The codes I retrieved online helped tremendously, as they offered valuable in-game currency that I used to purchase some cool stuff. Rest assured, I will update this page frequently as more codes become available.

All Sonic Projector: RP GAME Codes List

Sonic Projector: RP Codes (Working)

N EW142 : This code gives the user x20000 Rings!

: This code gives the user x20000 Rings! TRC770 : This code gives the user x500 Rings!

: This code gives the user x500 Rings! FRN202: This code gives the user the Frontiers Balloon cosmetic item

How To Redeem Codes in Sonic Projector: RP

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Sonic Projector: RP.

Launch Sonic Projector: RP on your device. Look for a Dreamconsole in-game. A Dreamconsole will have a white swirl floating above it. The nearest one is right outside the character customization room. On the left side of the screen, click the Enter Code button. Enter working codes into the Enter Code text box. Click on the submit button to claim your free reward.

How To Get More Sonic Projector: RP Codes

For those interested in more Sonic Projector: RP codes, you can get more from the official Twitter/X. The developer, Vuga Group, is very active in handing out more codes, so it’s extremely advantageous to follow and turn on their notifications to get timely posts. There are plenty of giveaways featuring codes and free cosmetics on Twitter/X as well.

Why Are My Sonic Projector: RP Codes Not Working?

If the codes you enter don’t work, they’re probably expired, or it could be a spelling error. Codes are case-sensitive, so make sure to look out for things like capitalization and punctuation. There are tons of codes that are made redeemable, so certain characters are used in a code to differentiate them from one another. If you ever have any issues with errors, be sure to check back here for proper spelling, or if the mistake is on our part, try capitalizing the first letter or vice versa if the letter is lowercase.

What Is Sonic Projector: RP?

Sonic Projector: RP is an online multiplayer game created by Vulga Group. It blends several games together, mostly Phantasy Star Online and Sonic Adventure. The game is set in a fully open world, and players can participate in many activities, such as collecting rings, emeralds, and cosmetics. There’s also an RP (roleplaying) scene if you want to live out your Sonic dreams as an in-game character.