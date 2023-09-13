Sony State Of Play September 2023: All Announcements, Release Dates, Where to Watch

Sony is hosting another State of Play event in September 2023, with a show filled with announcements from indie and third-party developers rather than featuring content from its own in-house studios. Luckily, there are a lot of studios that support the PS5 and PS VR2, so the show will hopefully be packed with new announcements.

It’s going to be a big day for video game announcements, as there will not only be a Sony State of Play, but also a September 2023 Nintendo Direct. The two companies did something similar last year, with both preparing for their holiday season and beyond with packed showcases.

Related: Sci-fi shooter Synduality announced during Sony’s State of Play

Where You Can Watch The September 2023 Sony State Of Play

The September 2023 Sony State of Play will take place on Thursday, September 14 at 2:00 PM PT / 5:00 PM ET / 10:00 PM BST. There is already a YouTube link available for the show, which you can find above. The September 2023 Sony State of Play will also be broadcast on the official PlayStation Twitch and TikTok accounts.

What To Expect From The September 2023 Sony State Of Play

Image Via Square Enix

According to Sony, the September 2023 State of Play will feature game announcements from indie and third-party studios. There was no mention of a duration for the event nor any confirmation that first-party games will appear. There’s a good chance that games like Disgaea 7, Assassin’s Creed: Mirage, Sonic Superstars, Alan Wake II, Like A Dragon Gaiden, Persona 5 Tactica, and Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader will appear, as they’re all coming in the next few months.

Related: The 10 best PlayStation 5 exclusive games

In terms of big names, it’s likely that Square Enix will bring stuff to the party, potentially another look at Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, which is set to launch next year. The day might also come for the leaked Final Fantasy Tactics remaster or Final Fantasy IX Remake to make their debut. The time might also have come for a closer look at Konami’s upcoming Metal Gear Solid 3 remake, which appeared in the last State of Play.