Space Shooter gift codes (January 2023)

Space Shooter is a must-have on your device if you’re a fan of space-based games. The game offers unique battles across the galaxy and an array of powerful weapons and aircraft. Players can progress through the game by earning in-game currencies and using them to upgrade their equipment and abilities. This allows them to take on increasingly challenging enemies and bosses as they advance through the game.

One of the ways players can earn extra in-game currency, bonuses, and upgrades is by redeeming gift codes. Space Shooter gift codes give you medals, coins, gems, boosts, and other amazing rewards. This guide will tell you all Space Shooter gift codes and help you redeem those.

All Space Shooter codes list

Space Shooter codes (Working)

UIOXB – Reward: 5,000 medals, 20,000 coins, 5 gems, 2 boosts, 5,000 puzzle pieces, and 2 bombs

Space Shooter codes (Expired)

HVOWK

DXQWH

UOACS

SANTA2022

NEWYEAR2023

SVDHB

BTUCL

CAEID

XDTAU

FTCRD

CTVHD

ATDRE

BAZQO

WMQZE

ZRARJ

HMROS

BCEPG

BDFNJ

ZTSRI

CDZJV

CTDYH

SEVAR

TDTAV

FTBCC

LFEZH

LZJMK

ANBDQ

TBZAQ

EAVMV

CPNZH

ACDZV

ADEFR

JIABI

BWPAN

CPYCH

QAHGD

PBADT

BSMOL

How to redeem codes in Space Shooter

Here is how you can redeem the working Space Shooter codes.

Open the game and navigate to the three lines menu on the top right.

Select the Gift Codes option.

Enter the code you want to use, and hit the OK button to get the rewards.

How can you get more Space Shooter codes?

The best way to get more Space Shooter codes is by joining the game’s private Facebook group. Many games have official private groups on Facebook where the developers share exclusive codes, promotions, and other information about the game.

Why are my Space Shooter codes not working?

There could be several reasons why your Space Shooter codes are not working. One common reason is that the code is entered incorrectly. Make sure you’re entering the code correctly, and double-check for typos or errors. Another possible reason is that the code has expired. Some codes are only valid for a limited time and will no longer be redeemable once the expiration date has passed. Make sure that the code you’re trying to redeem is still valid.

How to get more free rewards in Space Shooter

Take advantage of free spins and daily rewards to get more rewards in Space Shooter. The game offers free spins on the in-game slot machine, allowing players to earn extra in-game currency and other bonuses. Logging into the game daily can also give players access to daily rewards such as bonus in-game currency, weapons, and upgrades. So make sure to check the game regularly and take advantage of these opportunities to earn extra rewards.

What is Space Shooter?

Space Shooter is a popular action-packed game that takes players on a thrilling journey through the galaxy. The game features intense space battles, challenging enemies, and a variety of powerful weapons and upgrades. Players can progress through the game by completing missions, defeating enemies, and earning in-game currency.