Special Costume Sync Pair Diantha and Keldeo moves in Pokémon Masters EX

As part of the upcoming Poke’ War event, DeNa is adding four new Sync Pairs to the game. The new event will allow players to pick one of the two available factions and participate in a costume battle. This guide will focus on Diantha and Keldeo Sync pair and how does it stack against others.

Diantha and Keldeo moveset

Diantha and Keldeo come with three passive skills, which are mentioned below:

Armor Leech 9: Whenever the user lands a move successfully, it reduces the target’s Defense by one rank and raises its own Defense by the same value.

Mind Leech 9: Whenever the user lands a move successfully, it reduces the target's Sp. Def by one rank and raises its own Sp. Def by the same value.

Speed Leech 9: Whenever the user lands a move successfully, it reduces the target's Speed by one rank and raises its own Speed by the same value.

Diantha and Keldeo moves are as follows:

Secret Sword (4-gauge move): Deals damage between 160-192 based on the target’s Defense value.

Move Gauge Boost (2 usages): Replenishes the user's move gauge by three bars.

Aura Sphere (2-gauge move): Deals damage between 45-54. Furthermore, the move is guaranteed to land regardless of any obstruction.

Strike True! (1 usage): Increases the user's Sp. Atk by four and Critical-Hit Rate by three ranks. Additionally, it activates a buff that gradually heals the user.

Shining Valor Fighting Beam (Sync Move): Deals damage between 200-240 based on the target's Defense value.

Should you pull for Diantha and Keldeo

Diantha and Keldeo is Fighting-type Sync Pair that depends upon reducing the target’s stats for dealing damage. It is a self-sufficient unit that doesn’t really need other Sync Pairs to set it up. Additionally, it packs a lot of damage that gets more devastating as a match progresses. That said, there are far better DPS units available in the game that deal more damage and are easier to use. Ultimately, it all boils down to playstyle and personal preference.