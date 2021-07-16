Specialties and traits guide – Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042 is all about customization, except for a couple of areas. When it comes to Specialties and Traits, those are specific to Specialists, and cannot be changed. The game will launch with 10 different Specialists, each with their own unique Traits and Specialities.

It should be noted, while the Specialities and Traits are fixed, all Specialists can have custom loadouts to suit the player’s needs.

The difference between Specialties and Traits

When it comes to what separates the two, Specialties tend to be equipment-based, while Traits are things that the character can just inherently do. We will have more information on these differences as soon as DICE release more details on the remaining Specialists. As an example, Webster Mckay’s specialty is a Grappling Hook that allows him to traverse terrain, but his trait is “Nimble”, giving him increased agility when aiming and zip lining at the same time.

With regard to squad makeup, in Battlefield 2042, a Squad will consist of a maximum of four players. In Conquest and Breakthrough, squads can contain more than one unique Specialist.

How do you know which Specialists are on your team?

The icons highlighting your team (blue) and squad (green) will make their return and also help you differentiate between a friendly combatant and an enemy. There will also be plenty of options available to you in the form of skins, which can alter your appearance and allow you to choose how you’d like your Specialist to stand out on the battlefield. The same two Specialists can look vastly different when wearing different skins.

All Specialists, their Specialties, and Traits

Webster McKay

Nationality: Canadian

Class: Assault

Gadget: Grappling Hook

Trait: Nimble – increased agility when aiming and zip lining.

Maria Falck

Nationality: German

Class: Support

Gadget: S21 Syrette Pistol

Trait: Combat Surgeon – can revive players to full health.

Pyotr “Boris” Guskovsky

Nationality: Russian

Class: Engineer

Gadget: SG-36 Sentry Gun

Trait: Sentry Operator – as long as Pyotr is near his Sentry Gun is will have increase efficiency.

Wikus “Casper” Can Daele