All Splatoon 3 Badges and how to earn them
Good luck getting all of these.
Badges in Splatoon 3 can be used to customize your Splashtag further than the basic Banner and Title and add a bit more flair to this board that represents you. However, obtaining them is not really explained in the game at all, so there are some questions about how to go about it. There are over 200 of these in total, with various in-game means to unlock them. Here is a list of all Badges in Splatoon 3 and how to unlock them.
Every Badge in Splatoon 3 and how to unlock them
Every Badge in Splatoon 3 has to be unlocked through various feats predetermined by the game. When you first get a Badge, it will look like its normal color, but you can advance it by continuing to meet that objective. The Badge will upgrade to silver (if applicable) and gold variants when you meet these thresholds. Here are all 288 Badges available in Splatoon 3 at launch:
- Annaki – 30/100 total stars on Annaki Gear
- Barazushi – 30/100 total stars on Barazushi Gear
- Big Shot – 100/1000/10000 Big Shot Splats
- Bronze Grizzco – 10,000/100,000/9,999,999 Grizzco Point
- Callie – Fully Upgrade Hero Gear
- Captain Cuttlefish – Complete Return of the Mammalians story
- Catalog – Reach level 50/100 Catalog in a single season
- Clam Blitz – 100/1000 Clam Blitz wins
- Cohozuna – Defeat Cohozuna 10, 100, 1000 times
- DJ Octavio – Defeat DJ Octavio
- Drizzler – 100/1000/10000 Drizzler Splats
- Emberz – 30/100 total stars on Emberz Gear
- Enperry – 30/100 total stars on Enperry Gear
- Flipper-Flopper – 100/1000/10000 Flipper-Flopper Splats
- Flyfish – 100/1000/10000 Flyfish Splats
- FireFin – 30/100 total stars on FireFin Gear
- Fish Stick – 100/1000/10000 Fish Stick Splats
- Fission Hydroplant – Eggsecutive VP 200/400/600/999 at Fission Hydroplant
- Forge – 30/100 total stars on Forge Gear
- Gnarly Eddy – 100,000/1 million Cash spent at Naut Couture
- Grizzco – Max Hazard Level cleared in Salmon Run
- Harmony – 100,000/1 million Cash spent at Hotlantis
- Inkline – 30/100 total stars on Inkline Gear
- Jel La Fleur – 100,000/1 million Cash spent at Man-o’-Wardrobe
- Judd – 50/250/1200 Turf War Wins
- Krak-On – 30/100 total stars on Krak-On Gear
- Marie – Fully Upgrade Hero Gear
- Marigold – 10/100/1000 Concessions Ordered
- Maws – 100/1000/10000 Maws Splats
- Mr. Coco – 100,000/1 million Cash spent at Crush Station
- Murch – 10/100 Orders from Murch
- Rainmaker – 100/1000 Rainmaker wins
- Ranked – A Rank/S Rank/S+ Rank in Anarchy Battles
- Rockenberg – 30/100 total stars on Rockenberg Gear
- Scrapper – 100/1000/10000 Scrapper Splats
- Secret Badge – Defeat the Secret Kettle
- Skalop – 30/100 total stars on Skalop Gear
- Slammin’ Lid – 100/1000/10000 Slammin’ Lid Splats
- Sockeye Station – Eggsecutive VP 200/400/600/999 at Sockeye Station
- Spawning Ground – Eggsecutive VP 200/400/600/999 at Spawning Ground
- Special Weapon Badges – 30/180/1200 Wins with each Special Weapon equipped
- Splash Mob – 30/100 total stars on Splash Mob Gear
- Splatfest Conch – Reach Splatfest Ruler rank
- Splat Zones – 100/1000 Splat Zones wins
- Steel Eel – 100/1000/10000 Steel Eel Splats
- Steelhead – 100/1000/10000 Steelhead Splats
- Stinger – 100/1000/10000 Stinger Splats
- SquidForce – 30/100 total stars on SquidForce Gear
- Tableturf – 90/120/150 Tableturf cards collected
- Tableturf Card – Reach Tableturf Rank 30/40/50
- Tableturf NPC – All Lv.3 Tableturf NPCs Beaten
- Takoroka – 30/100 total stars on Takoroka Gear
- Tentatek – 30/100 total stars on Tentatek Gear
- Toni Kensa – 30/100 total stars on Toni Kensa Gear
- Tower Control – 100/1000 Tower Control wins
- Tricolor Attack – Win one/10 Tricolour Turf War as an Attacker
- Tricolor Defender – Win one/10 Tricolour Turf War as an Defender
- Weapon Badges – Four Star/five Star each weapon’s Freshness Level
- Zekko – 30/100 total stars on Zekko Gear
- Zink – 30/100 total stars on Zink Gear