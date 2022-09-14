All Splatoon 3 Badges and how to earn them

Badges in Splatoon 3 can be used to customize your Splashtag further than the basic Banner and Title and add a bit more flair to this board that represents you. However, obtaining them is not really explained in the game at all, so there are some questions about how to go about it. There are over 200 of these in total, with various in-game means to unlock them. Here is a list of all Badges in Splatoon 3 and how to unlock them.

Every Badge in Splatoon 3 and how to unlock them

Every Badge in Splatoon 3 has to be unlocked through various feats predetermined by the game. When you first get a Badge, it will look like its normal color, but you can advance it by continuing to meet that objective. The Badge will upgrade to silver (if applicable) and gold variants when you meet these thresholds. Here are all 288 Badges available in Splatoon 3 at launch: