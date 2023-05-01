Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch Notes for PC, PlayStation 5 & Xbox X/S

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has experienced some issues, with many finding the game isn’t running as anticipated. However, patches are on the way to help improve the experience. While frustrating, it isn’t uncommon for patches to drop in the weeks following a launch, and thankfully it seems the fixes will be coming without delay. Not only will the PC version of Jedi: Survivor receive an update, but also both Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 consoles as well.

Jedi: Survivor Receives Update Patch Notes

While the May 05/01/2023 PC patch note list for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is short, it will hopefully solve the issues many players are facing. This new patch is one of several, with performance patches introduced even before the game’s official launch. Below are the Jedi: Survivor patch notes for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation players.

PC Patch Notes – May 1

Performance improvements for non-raytraced rendering.

Xbox Series X/S and PS5 Patch Notes – May 2

Multiple crashes fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X|S and various areas of the game.

Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics.

Performance improvements across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis.

Fixed various rendering issues.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving.

Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable.

Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping.

Fixed various collision issues.

Fixed an issue with enemy AI remaining in T Pose during photo mode.

Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma.

Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render.

Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if you didn’t save after leaving the chamber and die.

Despite the bumpy start for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, many fans are having an excellent adventure as Cal Kestis, and there have been many excellent puzzles, planets, and mysteries to encounter in the newest Star Wars chapter. Hopefully, the patches will help make the experience more enjoyable, regardless of what platform it’s being played on.