Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Koboh Collectibles & Where to Find Them
There are a massive amount of Collectibles for you to find all over Koboh and you’ll pick them up as you [;ay Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
Koboh is the primary planet that you’ll be consistently visiting and exploring in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This location is going to serve as your home base, but it’s also going to slowly open up to you as you progress through the main story, giving you more locations to explore.
While you’re looking around, every region on the planet contains a unique set of collectibles for you to find. These collectibles range from helpful in-game rewards to side story pieces that flesh out the world of Jedi: Survivor. You do not need to collect them all to complete the story, but it helps you learn about the Star Wars universe. This guide covers all Koboh Collectibles and where you can find everything.
Where to Find All Koboh Collections in Jedi: Survivor
There are multiple large regions for you to explore. Koboh is divided into several large areas: Dredger Gorge, Viscid Bog, Stone Spires, Rambler’s Reach, Prospector’s Folly, Basalt Forest, and the Mountain Observatory. Not every area will appear for you immediately, but they do unlock as you progress through the story.
Inside these regions are smaller areas for you to explore, with distinct breakdowns of collectibles you need to find. You’ll likely spend your time bouncing between each area, tracking them all down.
All Basalt Forest Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor
These are all of the regions within the Basalt Forest area and the Collectibles you can find in Jedi: Survivor. There are six areas for you to explore.
- Basalt Rift
- Chamber of Reason
- Forest Array
- Nekko Pools
- Rehabilitation Wing
- Rift Passage
All Dredger Gorge Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor
These are all the locations you visit in the Dredge Gorge area of Jedi: Survivor and the Collectibles you can find while searching through them. There are only three, but the Derelict Dam is massive.
- Derelict Dam
- Gorge Crash Site
- Winding Ravine
All Mountain Observatory Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor
The Mountain Observatory is one of the final areas you can explore on Koboh. These are all of the Collectibles you can find while searching through this area in Jedi: Survivor. There are only three areas to explore.
- Diagnostics Corridor
- Observation Deck
- Observatory Understructure
All Prospector’s Folly Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor
The Prospector’s Folly area in Jedi: Survivor contains six locations for you to explore. These are easier to explore as you reach close to the end of the campaign. Here’s where you can find all the Collectibles in those areas.
- Fogged Expanse
- Foothill Falls
- Imperial Post 8L-055
- Marl Cavern
- Mountain Ascent
- Summit Ridge
All Rambler’s Reach Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor
Rambler’s Reach is the central location on Koboh in Jedi: Survivor. This contains most areas, and several of them are massive. Tracking down all the Collectibles in this region will take a great amount of time. There are well over 20 areas to explore in this area. This is easily the most filled area, but several of these locations have only a handful of collectibles that you need to find.
- Alignment Control Center
- Boiling Bluff
- Bygone Settlement
- Chamber of Duality
- Collapsed Passage
- Corroded Silo
- Flooded Bunker
- Fort Kah’Lin
- Harvest Ridge
- Hunter’s Quarry
- Moldy Depths
- Phon’Qi Cavern
- Pyloon’s Saloon
- Rambler’s Reach Outpost
- Riverbed Watch
- Smuggler’s Tunnel
- Sodden Grotto
- Southern Reach
- Swindler’s Wash
- Untamed Downs
- Water Treatment Works
All Stone Spire Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor
The Stone Spire is a large region you can explore in Jedi: Survivor, but it only contains one area for you to explore and seek out Collecitlbes while playing.
- Devastated Settlement
All Viscid Bog Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor
The Viscid Bog takes up a lot of space on the Koboh map but is one of the smaller regions in Jedi: Survivor. You will find six areas to explore and find Collectibles.
- Forward Control Tower
- Generator Underbelly
- Loading Gantry
- Lucrehulk Core
- Viscid Bog
- Yurt Barrack