Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – All Koboh Collectibles & Where to Find Them

Koboh is the primary planet that you’ll be consistently visiting and exploring in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This location is going to serve as your home base, but it’s also going to slowly open up to you as you progress through the main story, giving you more locations to explore.

While you’re looking around, every region on the planet contains a unique set of collectibles for you to find. These collectibles range from helpful in-game rewards to side story pieces that flesh out the world of Jedi: Survivor. You do not need to collect them all to complete the story, but it helps you learn about the Star Wars universe. This guide covers all Koboh Collectibles and where you can find everything.

Where to Find All Koboh Collections in Jedi: Survivor

There are multiple large regions for you to explore. Koboh is divided into several large areas: Dredger Gorge, Viscid Bog, Stone Spires, Rambler’s Reach, Prospector’s Folly, Basalt Forest, and the Mountain Observatory. Not every area will appear for you immediately, but they do unlock as you progress through the story.

Inside these regions are smaller areas for you to explore, with distinct breakdowns of collectibles you need to find. You’ll likely spend your time bouncing between each area, tracking them all down.

All Basalt Forest Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor

These are all of the regions within the Basalt Forest area and the Collectibles you can find in Jedi: Survivor. There are six areas for you to explore.

Basalt Rift

Chamber of Reason

Forest Array

Nekko Pools

Rehabilitation Wing

Rift Passage

All Dredger Gorge Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor

These are all the locations you visit in the Dredge Gorge area of Jedi: Survivor and the Collectibles you can find while searching through them. There are only three, but the Derelict Dam is massive.

All Mountain Observatory Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor

The Mountain Observatory is one of the final areas you can explore on Koboh. These are all of the Collectibles you can find while searching through this area in Jedi: Survivor. There are only three areas to explore.

Diagnostics Corridor

Observation Deck

Observatory Understructure

All Prospector’s Folly Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor

The Prospector’s Folly area in Jedi: Survivor contains six locations for you to explore. These are easier to explore as you reach close to the end of the campaign. Here’s where you can find all the Collectibles in those areas.

Fogged Expanse

Foothill Falls

Imperial Post 8L-055

Marl Cavern

Mountain Ascent

Summit Ridge

All Rambler’s Reach Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor

Rambler’s Reach is the central location on Koboh in Jedi: Survivor. This contains most areas, and several of them are massive. Tracking down all the Collectibles in this region will take a great amount of time. There are well over 20 areas to explore in this area. This is easily the most filled area, but several of these locations have only a handful of collectibles that you need to find.

Alignment Control Center

Boiling Bluff

Bygone Settlement

Chamber of Duality

Collapsed Passage

Corroded Silo

Flooded Bunker

Fort Kah’Lin

Harvest Ridge

Hunter’s Quarry

Moldy Depths

Phon’Qi Cavern

Pyloon’s Saloon

Rambler’s Reach Outpost

Riverbed Watch

Smuggler’s Tunnel

Sodden Grotto

Southern Reach

Swindler’s Wash

Untamed Downs

Water Treatment Works

All Stone Spire Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor

The Stone Spire is a large region you can explore in Jedi: Survivor, but it only contains one area for you to explore and seek out Collecitlbes while playing.

Devastated Settlement

All Viscid Bog Collectibles & Regions in Jedi: Survivor

The Viscid Bog takes up a lot of space on the Koboh map but is one of the smaller regions in Jedi: Survivor. You will find six areas to explore and find Collectibles.