Stardew Valley Romance Guide – All Marriage Candidates, Favorite Gifts, & Heart Events

Though Stardew Valley markets itself as a farming game, you probably won’t be thinking about crops when you walk out of the farm. Pelican Town boasts 12 romanceable characters for you to choose from. And though you won’t be marrying goddesses like in other farming games, you will meet some compelling and thoroughly fleshed-out characters.

Each has their own quirks and personality that make them lovable, but it’s up to you to decide who’ll get to move into the farmhouse. Here is everything you need to know about romance in Stardew Valley.

All Universally Liked and Loved Gifts

These are items that all characters, with few exceptions, will be happy to receive.

All Liked Gifts All Loved Gifts All Artisan goods (*except Oak Resin and Pine Tar)

All Flowers (*except Poppy)

All Gems

All Meals (*except Oil of Garlic, Fried Eggs, Bread, and Strange Bun)

All Veggies (*except Wheat and Hops)

The following items: Apple, Apricot, Cherry, Coffee, Diamond, Maple Syrup, Orange, Peach, and Pomegranate Golden Pumpkin

Magic Rock

Candy Pearl

Prismatic Shard

Rabbit’s Foot

Stardew Valley – Abigail Romance Guide

Abigail Gift Guide

Loves Likes Amethyst

Blackberry

Cobbler

Chocolate Cake

Pufferfish

Pumpkin

Spicy Eel Universal Likes (*except all vegetables)

Abigail Heart Events

Hearts Time Place Extra Requirements Two Hearts – Pierre’s General Store Not Saturday Four Hearts 12pm-7pm The Mountain Rainy day

Not Winter Six Hearts 9pm-12am Pelican Town Not rainy Eight Hearts 8pm-10pm Pierre’s General Store Key To The Town Ten Hearts 5pm-12am The mines or the Quarry Mine Give a Bouquet After the Ten-Heart Event – The Mines, level 20 Rainy day Group Ten-Heart Event – Haley/Emily’s House Raised friendship with each bachelorette to 10 hearts

Seen each bachelorette’s 10-heart event Fourteen Hearts 6:10am-5pm The Backwoods –

Stardew Valley – Alex Romance Guide

Alex Gift Guide

Loves Likes Complete Breakfast

Salmon Dinner Universal Likes (*except Quartz)

All Eggs (*except Void egg)

Alex Heart Events

Hearts Time Place Extra Requirements Two Hearts – The beach Sunny Summer Four Hearts 9am-4pm Town – Five Hearts – Alex’s house – Six Hearts – Alex’s house – Eight Hearts – The beach Sunny Summer Ten Hearts 7pm-10pm The Saloon Receive a letter from Alex Group Ten-Heart Event – The Stardrop Saloon Raised friendship with each bachelorette to 10 hearts

Seen each bachelorette’s 10-heart event Fourteen Hearts 6am-8:20am The Farmhouse 5,000g available

Year 2+

Not Sunday

Stardew Valley – Elliot Romance Guide

Elliot Gift Guide

Loves Likes Crab Cakes

Duck Feather

Lobster

Pomegranate

Tom Kha Soup Universal Likes (*except Quartz, Pizza)

All Fruits (*except Salmonberry)

Octopus

Squid

Elliot Heart Events

Hearts Time Place Extra Requirements Two Hearts – Elliott’s cabin – Four Hearts 3pm-10pm Stardrop Saloon – Six Hearts – Elliott’s home – Eight Hearts 1pm-7pm Museum Receive a letter from Elliott Ten Hearts 7am-1pm Beach Not rainy Group Ten-Heart Event – Stardrop Saloon Raised friendship with each bachelor to 10 hearts

Seen each bachelor’s 10-heart event Fourteen Hearts 6am-3pm Farmhouse No festivals in the next 8 days.

Stardew Valley – Emily Romance Guide

Emily Gift Guide

Loves Likes Amethyst

Aquamarine

Cloth

Emerald

Jade

Ruby

Survival Burger

Topaz

Wool Universal Likes (*except Fish Taco, Fried Eel, Ice Cream, Maki Roll, Rice Pudding, Sashimi, Salmon Dinner, and Spicy Eel)

Daffodil

Emily Heart Events

Hearts Time Place Extra Requirements Two Hearts – Emily’s house – Three Hearts – – Emily will send you a recipe in the mail Four Hearts – Town Sunny day

Not winter Six Hearts – Emily’s house – Seven Hearts – – Emily will send you a recipe in the mail Eight Hearts – Mayor’s Manor Receive letter in the mail Ten Hearts After 10pm Secret Woods Receive letter in the mail Steel Axe Not Rainy Group Ten-Heart Event – Emily’s House Raised friendship with each bachelorette to 10 hearts

Seen each bachelorette’s 10-heart event Fourteen Hearts 6am-8:20am Farmhouse –

Stardew Valley – Haley Romance Guide

Haley Gift Guide

Loves Likes Coconut

Fruit Salad

Pink Cake

Sunflower Universal Likes (*except all Vegetables and Quartz)

Daffodil

Haley Heart Events

Hearts Time Place Extra Requirements Two Hearts – Haley’s house – Four Hearts – Haley’s house – Six Hearts 10am-4pm Beach Not Winter Eight Hearts 10am-4pm Cindersap Forest Sunny Day

Not winter Ten Hearts – Haley’s house – Group Ten-Heart Event – Haley’s House Raised friendship with each bachelorette to 10 hearts

Seen each bachelorette’s 10-heart event Fourteen Hearts Part 1: 8am-3pm

Part 2: 6:20am-5pm

Part 3: 6am-3pm Town, Farmhouse, Pelican Town Part 1: Not rainy

Part 3: Not rainy

Have a chocolate cake in inventory.

Stardew Valley – Harvey Romance Guide

Harvey Gift Guide

Loves Likes Coffee

Lobster

Bisque Pickles

Super Meal

Truffle Oil

Wine Universal Likes (*except Cheese, Goat Cheese, Ice Cream, Rice Pudding, Cranberry Sauce, Blueberry Tart, Cookie, Rhubarb Pie, Pink Cake, Chocolate Cake, Pancakes, Hashbrowns, Glazed Yams, Pizza, and Fried Mushroom)

All Forage

All Fruits (*except Salmonberry and Spice Berry)

Duck Egg

Duck Feather

Goat Milk

L. Goat Milk

Purple Mushroom

Harvey Heart Events Guide

Hearts Time Place Extra Requirements Two Hearts – George’s house – Four Hearts – Clinic – Six Hearts 11am-3pm General Store – Eight Hearts Part 1 – Clinic – Eight Hearts Part 2 Part 1: 6am-8am

Part 2: 3pm-5pm Farmhouse door, Pelican Town – Ten Hearts 9am-5pm Railroad tracks Receive a letter from Harvey. Group Ten-Heart Event – The Stardrop Saloon Raised friendship with each bachelor to 10 hearts

Seen each bachelor’s 10-heart event Fourteen Hearts 8pm-12am Upgraded farmhouse Sunny

Not Winter

Not Sunday

Stardew Valley – Leah Romance Guide

Leah Gift Guide

Loves Likes Goat Cheese

Poppyseed

Muffin

Salad

Stir

Fry

Truffle

Vegetable Medley

Wine Universal Likes (*except Pizza, Pink Cake, Cookie, Tortilla, Rice Pudding, Ice Cream, Survival Burger, Carp Surprise, Fried Egg, Pancakes, Hashbrowns, and All Gems)

All Eggs (*except Void Egg)

All Milk

All Fruits

All Forage

Daffodil

Driftwood

Leah Heart Events Guide

Hearts Time Place Extra Requirements Two Hearts – Leah’s Cottage – Four Hearts – Leah’s Cottage – Six Hearts Part 1 6am-11:30am Farmhouse door – Six Hearts Part 2 – Cindersap Forest Not Winter Eight Hearts Part 1: 6am-8am, Part 2: 3pm-5pm Farmhouse door, Pelican Town Not Winter Ten Hearts 11am-4pm Cindersap Forest Not Winter Group Ten-Heart Event – Haley and Emily’s House Raised friendship with each bachelorette to 10 hearts

Seen each bachelorette’s 10-heart event Fourteen Hearts 6am-8:20am Farmhouse Sunny

Not Sunday

Not Winter

Stardew Valley – Maru Romance Guide

Maru Gift Guide

Loves Likes Battery Pack

Cauliflower

Diamond

Gold Bar

Iridium Bar

Miner’s Treat

Pepper Poppers

Rhubarb Pie

Strawberry Universal Likes (*except Honey, Maple Syrup, and Pickles)

Copper Bar

Crocus

Iron Bar

Sweet Pea

Maru Heart Events Guide

Hearts Time Place Extra Requirements Two Hearts – Carpenter’s Shop – Four Hearts – Clinic – Six Hearts 9pm-11:40pm Mountain Sunny Eight Hearts – Carpenter’s Shop – Ten Hearts 9am-4pm Carpenter’s Shop – Group Ten-Heart Event – Haley/Emily’s House Raised friendship with each bachelorette to 10 hearts

Seen each bachelorette’s 10-heart event Fourteen Hearts Part 1: 6:10am-5pm

Part 2: 10pm-1am Farmhouse, Mountains Part 1: Not Sunday

Not Winter

Part 2: Sunny

Stardew Valley – Sam Romance Guide

Sam Gift Guide

Loves Likes Cactus Fruit

Maple Bar

Pizza

Tigerseye Universal Likes (*except all Vegetables, Quartz, Mayonnaise, Duck Mayonnaise, and Pickles)

All Eggs (*except Void egg)

Joja Cola

Sam Heart Events

Hearts Time Place Extra Requirements Two Hearts – Sam’s House – Three Hearts 7am-3pm Beach Sunny

Not Winter

Year 1 only Four Hearts – Sam’s House – Six Hearts 12pm-4pm Town Not Rainy Eight Hearts 6am-8am Player’s Farm Seen Two-Heart event Ten Hearts 8pm-12am Town Sunny day

Received a letter from Sam Group Ten-Heart Event – Stardrop Saloon Raised friendship with each bachelor to 10 hearts

Seen each bachelor’s 10-heart event Fourteen Hearts 6:10am-5pm Upgraded Farmhouse Four-part event over 10 days

Stardew Valley – Sebastian Romance Guide

Sebastian Gift Guide

Loves Likes Frozen Tear

Obsidian

Pumpkin Soup

Sashimi

Void Egg Universal Likes (*except all Artisan Goods, all Flowers, Complete Breakfast, Farmer’s Lunch, Fried Egg, and Omelet)

Pumpkin

Sebastian Heart Events

Hearts Time Place Extra Requirements Two Hearts – Sebastian’s room – Four Hearts 11am-5pm The Mountain – Six Hearts – Sebastian’s room – Eight Hearts 12pm-11pm Beach Rainy Ten Hearts 8pm-12am The Mountain – Ten Hearts Group Event – The Stardrop Saloon – Fourteen Hearts 6am-7pm The Mountain Rainy

Stardew Valley – Shane Romance Guide

Shane Gifting Guide

Loves Likes Beer

Hot Pepper

Pepper Poppers

Pizza Universal Likes (*except Pickles and Quartz)

All Eggs (*except Void egg)

All Fruits

Pale Ale

Shane Heart Events

Hearts Time Place Extra Requirements Two Hearts 8pm-12am Cindersap Forest – Three Hearts – – Shane will send you a recipe in the mail. Four Hearts – Marnie’s Ranch – Six Hearts 9am-8pm Cindersap Forest Rainy Seven Hearts (Part 1) – Marnie’s Ranch – Seven Hearts (Part 2) 10am-4pm Town 2 hearts with both Emily and Clint Sunny Seven Hearts (Part 3) – – Shane will send you a recipe in the mail. Eight Hearts – Marnie’s Ranch – Ten Hearts 4pm-6pm Bus Stop – Group Ten-Heart Event – The Stardrop Saloon Raised friendship with each bachelor to 10 hearts

Seen each bachelor’s 10-heart event Fourteen Hearts Part 1: 8am-5pm

Parts 2 and 3: anytime Town –

Stardew Valley – Penny Romance Guide

Penny Gift Guide

Loves Likes Diamond

Emerald

Melon

Poppy

Poppyseed Muffin

Red Plate

Sandfish

Tom Kha Soup Universal Likes (*except Quartz, Beer, Wine, Pale Ale, Goat Cheese, Algae Soup, and Pale Broth)

All Milk

Dandelion

Leek

Penny Heart Events