Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Romance – Favorite Gifts Guide

Here is a complete guide on gift giving for Story of Seasons: Friends of Mining Town with each characters loved, liked and special gifts.

In Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, not everything is based on our work, growing vegetables, or raising animals. Just as in daily life, the game’s social aspect is vital. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town lets characters forge solid friendships and venture into the world of love. But it’s not as simple as asking someone out and showing up at the altar. To waltz right into your love interest’s heart, you’ll first have to shower them with gifts they like.

Here is everything you need to know about characters’ favorite gifts in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town.

How to Give Gifts & Get Wrapping Paper in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Giving gifts in SoS: FoMT is as easy as selecting the item in the inventory and walking up to the desired recipient. Interact with them to give them their gift.

The wrapping paper feature makes a return in this game. For wrapping gifts up with wrapping paper at Jeff’s Store, players get an extra 25% of either friendship or love points with the recipient. This only costs a trip to the story and 100 gold.

Residents Gift Guide in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Harvest Goddess Gift Guide

Loves– Pineapples
– Strawberries
Likes– Eggs
– Flowers
– Veggies
– Spicy Ramen
– Vegetable Pizza
How to GiftThrow it in the pond.

Huang Gift Guide

Loves– Golden Egg
– Ores
– Pirate Treasure
– Sandrose
– Skin Lotion
– Sunblock
Likes– Apples
– Any Orange-based meal
– Perfume

Kappa Gift Guide

LovesCucumber
How to GiftThrow it in the water.

Bon Vivant Gift Guide

LovesElly Grass

Jennifer Gift Guide

Loves– Chocolate
– Chocolate Cookie
– Cookie
– Madeleine
– Pudding
– Sweet Potato
Likes– Curry Powder
– Fruit Milk
– Honey
– Moondrop Grass
– Pink Cat Grass
– Wool
Special Gift– Chestnut Rice
– Mont Blanc
– Roasted Chestnut

Popuri Gift Guide

Loves– Apple
– Apple Pie
– Brooch
– Cake
– Chocolate
– Cookie
– Earring
– Ice Cream
– Lotion
– Necklace
– Strawberry
Likes– Alpaca Wool
– Bread
– Coffee Milk
– Grape Juice
– Honey
– Mayonnaise
– Milk
– Toy Flower
– Yarn
Special Gift– Bibimbap
– Fried Egg
– Nasi Goreng
– Omlette Rice

Karen Gift Guide

Loves– Bamboo Shoots
– Cheese
– Perfume
– Roasted Chestnuts
– Sashimi
– Wine
Likes– Bracelet
– Brooch
– Chestnut
– Cucumber
– Earring
– Lotion
– Spa-boiled Egg
– Toy Flower
Special Gift– French Fries
– Pizza Margherita
– Popcorn

Marie Gift Guide

Loves– Black Grass
– Blue Grass
– Chocolate
– Grape Juice
– Red Grass
– Roasted Chestnut
– Super Energizer
Likes– Apple
– Brooch
– Cheese
– Chestnut
– Chili Pepper
– Mayonnaise
– Necklace
– Tomato
– Wool
Special Gift– Relax Tea
– Vegetable Juice

Elly Gift Guide

Loves– Blue Magic Flower
– Bracelet
– Brooch
– Coffee Milk
– Earring
– Lotion
– Milk
– Necklace
– Perfume
– Strawberry
– Toy Flower
Likes– Black Grass
– Blue Grass
– Large Fish
– Medium Fish
– Sashimi
– Small Fish
– White Grass
Special Gift– Apricot Tofu
– Orange Venus
– Red Magic Flower
– Tsukimi Dango

Ran Gift Guide

Loves– Apple Pie
– Chocolate
– Curry Bread
– Curry Rice
– Fried Rice
– Salad
– Spa-boiled Egg
– Stew
– Sushi
Likes– Apple
– Boiled Egg
– Churros
– Coffee Milk
– Dango Flour
– Emerald
– Grape Bread
– Grape Juice
– Mayonnaise
– Sashimi
Special Gift– Cake
– Cheese Fondue
– Cheese Risotto
– Matsutake Rice
– Pancakes

Brandon Gift Guide

Loves– Apple
– Butter
– Cheese
– Cucumber
– Egg
– Flour
– Honey
– Ketchup
– Mandarin Orange
– Oil
– Onion
Likes– Branch/Twig
– Coffee Milk
– Large Fish
– Medium Fish
– Milk
– Strawberry Milk
– Sushi
– Wood
Special Gift– Dorayaki
– Matsutake

Kai Gift Guide

Loves– Bread
– Corn
– Curry
– Curry Bread
– Oil
– Onion
– Perfume
– Pineapple Juice
– Pumpkin
– Tomato
– Wild Grape Water
– X Egg
Likes– Baked Apple
– Bracelet
– Brooch
– Butter
– Cheese
– Curry Powder
– Fish
– Honey
– Mayonnaise
– Salad
– Sashimi
– Sushi
Special Gift– Pineapple

Rick Gift Guide

Loves– Cheese
– Chocolate
– Egg
– Fried Egg
– Honey
– Large Fish
– Mayonnaise
Likes– Black Grass
– Earring
– Lotion
– Medium Fish
– Mushroom
– Purple Grass
– Rice Ball
– Wood
Special Gift– Spa-boiled Egg

Doctor Gift Guide

Loves– All Grass
– Fish
– Honey
– Mixed Juice
– Paella
– Stew
– Vegetable Juice
– Wild Grape Water
Likes– Egg
– Mashed Potatoes
– Onion
– Pineapple
– Roasted Corn
– Small Fish
– Spa-boiled Egg
– Tomato
– Turnip
Special Gift– Milk

Cliff Gift Guide

Loves– Bamboo Shoot Rice
– Cheese Risotto
– Grilled Fish
– Miso Soup
– Stew
– Sushi
– Tempura
– Vegetable Juice
Likes– Baked Apple
– Ball
– Boiled Egg
– Bread
– Cake
– Carrot
– Cheese
– Corn
– Cucumber
– Fruit Juice
– Sashimi
– Tomato
– Wild Grapes
Special Gift– Curry Rice

