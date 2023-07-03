Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town Romance – Favorite Gifts Guide
Here is a complete guide on gift giving for Story of Seasons: Friends of Mining Town with each characters loved, liked and special gifts.
In Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town, not everything is based on our work, growing vegetables, or raising animals. Just as in daily life, the game’s social aspect is vital. Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town lets characters forge solid friendships and venture into the world of love. But it’s not as simple as asking someone out and showing up at the altar. To waltz right into your love interest’s heart, you’ll first have to shower them with gifts they like.
Here is everything you need to know about characters’ favorite gifts in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town.
How to Give Gifts & Get Wrapping Paper in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
Giving gifts in SoS: FoMT is as easy as selecting the item in the inventory and walking up to the desired recipient. Interact with them to give them their gift.
The wrapping paper feature makes a return in this game. For wrapping gifts up with wrapping paper at Jeff’s Store, players get an extra 25% of either friendship or love points with the recipient. This only costs a trip to the story and 100 gold.
Residents Gift Guide in Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
Harvest Goddess Gift Guide
|Loves
|– Pineapples
– Strawberries
|Likes
|– Eggs
– Flowers
– Veggies
– Spicy Ramen
– Vegetable Pizza
|How to Gift
|Throw it in the pond.
Huang Gift Guide
|Loves
|– Golden Egg
– Ores
– Pirate Treasure
– Sandrose
– Skin Lotion
– Sunblock
|Likes
|– Apples
– Any Orange-based meal
– Perfume
Kappa Gift Guide
|Loves
|Cucumber
|How to Gift
|Throw it in the water.
Bon Vivant Gift Guide
|Loves
|Elly Grass
Jennifer Gift Guide
|Loves
|– Chocolate
– Chocolate Cookie
– Cookie
– Madeleine
– Pudding
– Sweet Potato
|Likes
|– Curry Powder
– Fruit Milk
– Honey
– Moondrop Grass
– Pink Cat Grass
– Wool
|Special Gift
|– Chestnut Rice
– Mont Blanc
– Roasted Chestnut
Popuri Gift Guide
|Loves
|– Apple
– Apple Pie
– Brooch
– Cake
– Chocolate
– Cookie
– Earring
– Ice Cream
– Lotion
– Necklace
– Strawberry
|Likes
|– Alpaca Wool
– Bread
– Coffee Milk
– Grape Juice
– Honey
– Mayonnaise
– Milk
– Toy Flower
– Yarn
|Special Gift
|– Bibimbap
– Fried Egg
– Nasi Goreng
– Omlette Rice
Karen Gift Guide
|Loves
|– Bamboo Shoots
– Cheese
– Perfume
– Roasted Chestnuts
– Sashimi
– Wine
|Likes
|– Bracelet
– Brooch
– Chestnut
– Cucumber
– Earring
– Lotion
– Spa-boiled Egg
– Toy Flower
|Special Gift
|– French Fries
– Pizza Margherita
– Popcorn
Marie Gift Guide
|Loves
|– Black Grass
– Blue Grass
– Chocolate
– Grape Juice
– Red Grass
– Roasted Chestnut
– Super Energizer
|Likes
|– Apple
– Brooch
– Cheese
– Chestnut
– Chili Pepper
– Mayonnaise
– Necklace
– Tomato
– Wool
|Special Gift
|– Relax Tea
– Vegetable Juice
Elly Gift Guide
|Loves
|– Blue Magic Flower
– Bracelet
– Brooch
– Coffee Milk
– Earring
– Lotion
– Milk
– Necklace
– Perfume
– Strawberry
– Toy Flower
|Likes
|– Black Grass
– Blue Grass
– Large Fish
– Medium Fish
– Sashimi
– Small Fish
– White Grass
|Special Gift
|– Apricot Tofu
– Orange Venus
– Red Magic Flower
– Tsukimi Dango
Ran Gift Guide
|Loves
|– Apple Pie
– Chocolate
– Curry Bread
– Curry Rice
– Fried Rice
– Salad
– Spa-boiled Egg
– Stew
– Sushi
|Likes
|– Apple
– Boiled Egg
– Churros
– Coffee Milk
– Dango Flour
– Emerald
– Grape Bread
– Grape Juice
– Mayonnaise
– Sashimi
|Special Gift
|– Cake
– Cheese Fondue
– Cheese Risotto
– Matsutake Rice
– Pancakes
Brandon Gift Guide
|Loves
|– Apple
– Butter
– Cheese
– Cucumber
– Egg
– Flour
– Honey
– Ketchup
– Mandarin Orange
– Oil
– Onion
|Likes
|– Branch/Twig
– Coffee Milk
– Large Fish
– Medium Fish
– Milk
– Strawberry Milk
– Sushi
– Wood
|Special Gift
|– Dorayaki
– Matsutake
Kai Gift Guide
|Loves
|– Bread
– Corn
– Curry
– Curry Bread
– Oil
– Onion
– Perfume
– Pineapple Juice
– Pumpkin
– Tomato
– Wild Grape Water
– X Egg
|Likes
|– Baked Apple
– Bracelet
– Brooch
– Butter
– Cheese
– Curry Powder
– Fish
– Honey
– Mayonnaise
– Salad
– Sashimi
– Sushi
|Special Gift
|– Pineapple
Rick Gift Guide
|Loves
|– Cheese
– Chocolate
– Egg
– Fried Egg
– Honey
– Large Fish
– Mayonnaise
|Likes
|– Black Grass
– Earring
– Lotion
– Medium Fish
– Mushroom
– Purple Grass
– Rice Ball
– Wood
|Special Gift
|– Spa-boiled Egg
Doctor Gift Guide
|Loves
|– All Grass
– Fish
– Honey
– Mixed Juice
– Paella
– Stew
– Vegetable Juice
– Wild Grape Water
|Likes
|– Egg
– Mashed Potatoes
– Onion
– Pineapple
– Roasted Corn
– Small Fish
– Spa-boiled Egg
– Tomato
– Turnip
|Special Gift
|– Milk
Cliff Gift Guide
|Loves
|– Bamboo Shoot Rice
– Cheese Risotto
– Grilled Fish
– Miso Soup
– Stew
– Sushi
– Tempura
– Vegetable Juice
|Likes
|– Baked Apple
– Ball
– Boiled Egg
– Bread
– Cake
– Carrot
– Cheese
– Corn
– Cucumber
– Fruit Juice
– Sashimi
– Tomato
– Wild Grapes
|Special Gift
|– Curry Rice