Starfield: How to Hide Spacesuit & Helmet

While exploring the far reaches of space in Starfield, not every location requires for your character to have their spacesuit and helmet on them. There are multiple indoor and outdoor locations where your character can freely wander around in their casual clothing, but it’s not an immediate setting.

You need to go out of your way for your character to wear their casual clothing, where they’re swapping out of their spacesuit and helmet. Here’s what you need to know about how you can hide your character’s spacesuit and helmet in Starfield.

How to Turn Off Spacesuit & Helmet in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can find the option while exploring your Inventory in Starfield. Rather than looking for it under the gameplay menu, there will be an exact option where you can choose for your character to show their spacesuit and helmet as an immediate choice if they take them off while exploring settlements.

For my playthrough, I felt that my character taking off their spacesuit and helmet whenever possible fit the overall aesthetic of the game. It was better to feel like they were actively removing the unnecessary equipment, rather than talking to people or engaging in conversations in their full spacesuit, which felt out of place when I kept it on while playing Starfield.

However, it is important to note that your character will not remove their spacesuit or helmet if required in their current environment. For example, when exploring a new world in Starfield, spacesuits and helmets are there to protect your character, making sure that they can breathe properly and have the correct protection from any outside forces. If these are necessary for your character, it won’t be possible to see their casual clothing. Your character’s spacesuit and helmet will only disappear while visiting cities or indoors.

You can remove this option at any time by returning to your menu in your Starfield game and checking the box for your spacesuit. When you have this option, your character’s present suit and helmet will appear over their bodies despite being able to breathe the air, and they might look a little ridiculous, but that’s the fun of playing Starfield.