Starfield: How to Purchase a House in New Atlantis

When it was revealed that players could purchase housing in Starfield’s major cities, players dreamed of buying their home in Bethesda’s largest city ever built: New Atlantis—and seeing as it’s the heart of the United Colonies, who wouldn’t want to live in this metropolis?

But getting a house is easier said than done. While other planets and settlements have houses and apartments ready to purchase from the get-go, New Atlantis makes players jump through hoops if they want to set up camp. Regardless, here is how you can get a house in New Atlantis in Starfield.

Starfield: How to Get a House in New Atlantis (Spoiler Free)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Players won’t be able to purchase a house or any property in New Atlantis until they become a UC Citizen. This is explicitly stated multiple times around New Atlantis. NPCs will discuss their excitement for becoming a citizen, and museum exhibits boast the right to purchase housing as one of the UC’s greatest perks.

Starfield: How to Become a UC Citizen (Spoiler Free)

Screenshot by Gamepur

In order to become a United Colonies Citizen, players will need to become a member of the UC Vanguard and progress through that faction’s main storyline. You don’t have to complete the entire storyline, but you will have to complete a few missions.

This questline can be picked up from the MAST Building by speaking to the secretary in the middle of the lobby.

Starfield: When Do You Become a UC Citizen (SPOILERS)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Although you are told at the end of Supra Et Ultra that you won’t become a citizen for five years, your citizenship will get fast-tracked as you take on more difficult quests.

More specifically, you will become a UC Citizen by completing the Friends Like These questline. After securing the Armistice Archive codes from both House Va’ruun and the Freestar Collective, you’ll speak with MacIntyre, who will lead you to the top of the MAST Building for a ceremony of sorts. Here, you swear an oath and officially become a UC Citizen.

Starfield: Where to Purchase a House in New Atlantis

Following your citizenship ceremony, players can make their way to Aphelion Realty. This is a small hexagonal building located near the front entrance of the MAST Building. If you’re having a tough time finding it, you can locate it with a ping from the Activity panel in the Mission menu.

Talk to Zora, who will show you which listings she currently has for sale.

What Houses Are For Sale in New Atlantis?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The only house immediately available to purchase in New Atlantis following your naturalization is a fixer-upper in The Well. This shoddy apartment will cost the player 30,000 credits, which is a steal, seeing as it’s the only property available for purchase in the city.

But that doesn’t mean it’s the only place a player can call home in UC’s crown jewel. After completing the UC Vanguard quest “A Legacy Forged,” you will be rewarded with the Mercury Tower penthouse, free of charge. This is just one of the many perks that come with being named a Class One Citizen of the UC.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This massive suite has the best view of New Atlantis and offers a decent number of rooms. There is a main living area, two balconies, a kitchen, a bedroom, a bathroom, a master bedroom/bathroom, and a walk-in closet. So to say you have plenty of space is definitely an understatement.

Free Real Estate in New Atlantis

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you aren’t overflowing with credits or you’re just looking for a place to store some extra items, there are a couple of free real estate options in New Atlantis. The first is your room in the Constellation Lodge. By talking to Noel and taking a tour of the facilities, she will show you where your room is located, which can be used however you please.

The second comes with the Kid Stuff perk. If you visit your parents in Pioneer Tower in New Atlantis‘ residential area, they will allow you to use your room. It’s a small space and a bit dirty, but if you don’t mind the overwhelming affection from your parents, it’s a nice place to crash and get a decent meal.