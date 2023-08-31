Starfield: How to Remove a Bounty on Yourself

So you accidentally shot a guy, or blasted a ship, or stole some books, or were caught with contraband, or did one of the many nefarious activities that put your name on a bounty board. This can be incredibly annoying when trying to enter systems controlled by factions that have a bounty out for you, as you never know if you’ll be taken to jail or immediately assaulted by local law enforcement.

Regardless, there is a much more amiable way of dealing with bounties for those who don’t want to stay on the run from the law indefinitely. It will cost the player some credits, but it’s a much better alternative to having your adventure derailed by space cops.

How to Remove a Faction Bounty in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bounties are applied to the player when they commit a crime against a certain faction. This can range from assault to theft to carrying contraband. But there are a couple of ways to remove bounties on yourself.

The first is locating a Self-Service Bounty Clearance board. These are normally located next to mission boards in bars, civilian outposts, staryards, and spaceports. All you have to do is log on to the board and select the option to pay off the current bounty on your head. However, using the board will incur a fee, making the price increase by a few hundred credits.

If you don’t have a bounty from a specific faction, nothing will show up on the board.

Why Can’t I Clear My Bounty?

If you find a Self-Service Bounty Board and you aren’t able to pay your dues, it’s likely because you’re in a star system controlled by the faction that has a bounty on your head. For instance, if the United Colonies has a bounty on you, you won’t be able to pay it off in New Atlantis. You will have to go to a system that is controlled by the Freestar Collective or an uncontrolled system.

Where to find Self-Service Bounty Clearance Boards

A few places you can find the Self-Service Bounty Clearance boards are on the Trident Luxury Cruise Staryard in Cheyenne, the Deimos Staryard in Sol, in The Broken Spear in Cydonia on Mars, and in the Spaceport in New Atlantis in Alpha Centauri.

A bounty board can also be found at every spaceport and inside almost every bar. Additionally, players can construct Self-Service Bounty Clearances at outposts. If you build one in an uncontrolled system, you can return there anytime to clear your name.

Turn yourself in to the Police

The second way to remove a bounty is by turning yourself in to the police. This can be done by flying into a star system controlled by the faction that has a bounty out for you. Following a scan of your ship, you will have the option to serve your time or pay off the bounty (plus hand over any stolen items or contraband on board). This is the cheaper option as there aren’t any additional fees, but you put some of your cargo at risk.

And that’s all there is to know about getting rid of those pesky bounties in Starfield. If you want to avoid nominal fees in the future, try to stay out of trouble.