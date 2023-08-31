Wanted may have seemed like a fun and exciting trait at first, but it can turn into a real pain down the road. As you pour more hours into Starfield and increase the level of your character and your ship, bounty hunters will also grow in strength and numbers.

At some point, being Wanted by the Ecliptic bounty hunters will become more of a chore than it is worth. Yes, lifting new ships is lucrative, and fighting can be fun while planetside. Still, the trait’s novelty wears off when you are just trying to travel to a new galaxy, only to encounter another challenging space dogfight.

Don’t worry! There is a way to remove the bounty from your head permanently. Here is everything you need to know about getting rid of the Wanted trait in Starfield.

How to Remove Wanted Trait in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the Ecliptic are the ones who have a bounty on your head, violence isn’t the answer. Instead of hunting down the head of a faction who has it out for you, all players need to do is cough up a few thousand credits to a specific NPC.

To remove the Wanted trait, you will need to speak with a Trackers Alliant Agent. These are NPCs that are located in most major cities. We’ve found two so far. One is The Well in New Atlantis, and another is near the entryway of Cydonia on Mars.

While speaking with the agent, players who have the Wanted trait will notice a special dialogue option where you can discuss the matter of your own bounty. The agent will confirm the Ecliptic are responsible and that they can take care of the trait for a measly 3000 credits.

Be warned, this will permanently remove the trait from your character, and there is no way to get it back. Removing the trait will lock players out of unique responses that can come in handy when attempting to persuade criminals. You may also notice your damage at low health isn’t what it used to be, as that perk also gets removed.