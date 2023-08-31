Starfield: Loose Ends – Should You Kill Felix or Tell Him to Go Off-World

When you arrive on Neon for the first time in Starfield, you’ll happen upon a worrying scene at the security checkpoint. Turns out not everyone was following the rules, and the local authorities will be taking away a man named Neshar, and bringing him to jail on the upper levels.

If you listen to the full conversation, a quest will appear called Loose Ends. You’ll have the chance to speak with Neshar, learn why he was sent to jail, and have the opportunity to complete the task he was unable to do. Eventually, Neshar’s contact, Yannick, will ask for you to take out one of his other partners, Felix. Should you kill Felix, or tell him to go off-world in Starfield?

How to Find & Deal with Felix Sadler in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

Felix Sadler will be in the same area where you find Neshar’s crate, over by the Ebbside. You’ll need to return to this district and speak with him. Although Yannick tells you to go to the same place, the mission’s waypoint will direct you to a new area, which can make it easier to track down. You can do it by taking the stairs behind the main elevator that takes you back to your ship.

Follow the waypoint on your Starfield HUD, and you’ll be directed to a Warehouse. When you reach the entrance, you’ll be able to find Felix Sadler inside this location. This area should be called Warehouse 01.

Screenshot by Gamepur

However, when you get inside, it’s going to turn into a firefight, which is not what I expected. I figured I’d be talking with Felix Sadler, and finding a way to create a bloodless transition. Instead, I was greeted by Syndicate NPCs and had to start defending myself. Turns out, that came after this brief firefight. When you deal with the Syndicate units, you’ll speak with Felix and have a choice to make.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Should You Kill Felix or Tell Him To Go Off-World in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

For my playthrough, I made sure Felix couldn’t lead anything back to Yannick and took him out. I had the option to let him go, but it felt like it might be better to ensure he doesn’t turn back up again. I feel that letting Felix live is an easier option between the two options. However, eliminating Felix could be a better idea if you’d prefer to get your hands dirty and ensure nothing ties back with Yannick.

Now that you’ve dealt with Felix, it’s time to return to Yannick’s shop. Regardless of your choice, you’ll be rewarded for working with him, and Yannick will want to continue doing business with you. Your Starfield character is going to take over where Neshar left off and have the chance to begin smuggling Aurora to Yannick if you want to pursue the next mission, Fishy Business.