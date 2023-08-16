Starfield Preload Dates: How To Pre-Download On Xbox Series X|S & PC

Bethesda announced that Starfield has “Gone Gold,” and Preloads will be available soon. And since the space fantasy is well over 100GB in size, players with less than immaculate internet will want to hop on these preloads so they don’t have to wait for a long download time come September 1.

Preloading, or early downloading in layman’s terms, allows players to load a game onto their console or PC before its release date. This has become common practice in the modern era of gaming as players want to get their hands on the second the game goes live.

Here’s when and how you can preload Starfield on Xbox and PC:

Starfield Preload Date For Xbox & PC

Image via Bethesda

Starfield will be available for preload on Xbox Series X|S well before early access launches, giving players plenty of time to download the game, even with snail-like internet.

Starfield can be preloaded on Xbox Series X|S on August 17

Starfield can be preloaded on PC via Steam on August 30

How To Preload Starfield On Xbox

Starting on August 17, players can follow the steps provided below to preload Starfield on their Xbox Series X|S systems:

From The Microsoft Store

From the Xbox home screen, launch the Microsoft Store app

Search for “Starfield” and find the version you’ve purchased

Select Manage, and then select the content you want to install

Select Install or Save Changes

From Game Library

If the game is already in your library or home screen, you can preload by doing the following:

From the Xbox home screen, launch My Games & Apps

Find Starfield and press the start button

Select Manage Game and Add-ons

Click on Starfield and select Manage Installation

Select the content you want to install

Select Install or Save Changes

From Game Pass

From the Xbox home screen, launch Xbox Game Pass

Navigate to Starfield and select it

Select Manage and then select the content you want to install

Select Install or Save Changes

How To Preload Starfield On PC via Steam

Image Via Microsoft

For those playing on PC via Game Pass or the Microsoft Store, you can follow the steps above. However, for those planning to play on PC via Steam, you’ll have to wait a bit longer to pre-load Starfield. Here is how you can preload Starfield on Steam:

Launch Steam and head to your Game Library

Enter “Starfield” in the search bar

Select the game to view its info page

Click on “Preload” once the game is available to download on August 30

And that’s all there is to know about preloading Starfield on Xbox and Steam!