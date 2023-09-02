Starfield Shadows in Neon: Should You Pay, Persuade, or Show Badge to the Syndicate Guard

Playing the good Freestar Collective space cop doesn’t make things any easier in Starfield, especially in a city where your badge might as well be there for decor. To progress with Shadows in Neon, Ranger Jaylen suggests getting intel on the ship thief from Billy, but the mechanic has some problems. He won’t fess up until his debt issue is cleared, and that means you.

Persuade the Syndicate Guard in Shadows in Neon

Screenshot by Gamepur

The easy way out of this issue is to persuade the Syndicate Guard by telling him it’s essential that you get to the warehouse. It’s a 4-slot persuasion instance, and you have 3 turns to succeed. Though it’s a good idea to save before attempting this persuasion check, it’s pretty easy.

He’ll give up the warehouse key by succeeding in persuading the Syndicate Guard.

Show Badge to the Syndicate Guard in Shadows in Neon

Screenshot by Gamepur

The other options include showing your Freestar Collective badge to the Syndicate Guard and paying 1000 credits for the warehouse key. Showing the guard a badge won’t get you inside; he’ll just reply, “Neon’s got a Ranger, and you ain’t him.” As Ranger Rayden anticipated, the badge carries no weight in a lawless city like Neon.

Pay Credits to the Syndicate Guard in Shadows in Neon

Screenshot by Gamepur

That just leaves one option left: paying up. Though 1,000 credits is not that much money, it’s still an avoidable expense. Still, the coin is the way to go if all else fails. After taking the bribe, the Syndicate Guard will say he doesn’t see the harm in a quick visit, and you’ll receive the warehouse key.

With the key in hand, it’s time to enter the Warehouse and deal with the loan shark Emmet Goodman, either by force, cash, or resorting once more to your sharp persuasion skills.