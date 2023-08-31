Starfield: The Best Starting Backgrounds & Traits

When you’re first making your character in Starfield, the creation process can take a bit of time. There are several appearance choices you can cycle through, but the truly difficult choices come down to the Background and Traits you can pick for your character.

Your character’s Background and Traits dictate certain choices and unique bonuses your character will receive throughout their story. The Background option gives you distinct dialogue options you won’t get on other playthroughs. These are some of the best starting Background and Traits for a Starfield character.

The Best Backgrounds in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your character’s Background choice in Starfield can be a difficult option. Not only do you begin with specific starting skills, but you also receive a unique background that allows you to unlock dialogue options during your Starifeld adventure. Your character can recall their time in this distinct profession, sometimes making it easier to deal with specific people they encounter, and they might even have the chance to bypass certain events, such as convincing someone with gambling debts to be more respectful to those they owe if you play as the Space Scoundrel.

These are some of the better starting Backgrounds you can pick for your character’s Starfield journey.

Background Background Skills Background Aspects Bounty Hunter Boost Pack Training

Piloting

Targeting Control Systems Your character has been hunting after criminals and wanted individuals for years, and it’s a great background if you want someone who knows how to handle themselves in a fight, and is a decent pilot. Combat Medic Medicine

Pistol Certification

Wellness The combat medic is effective at not only healing themselves, but they’re also competent in combat. They’ve seen violence before, and they’ll know how to treat someone if anyone gets hurt. Cyber Runner Theft

Security

Stealth A Cyber Runner in Starfield is someone who is interested in credits, having worked for large corporations on Neon and New Atlantis, and it’s perfect for someone who wants to know what the underbelly of these cities is like. Explorer Astrodynamics

Lasers

Surveying Starfield is all about exploring, and if your character is already an explorer, they’ll know what to do when they reach the far edges of space. As you stretch further away from the settled systems, your character will feel more at home. Homesteader Geology

Surveying

Weight Lifting Your character was interested in settling down away from the standard planets in the galaxy, and they know how to take care of themselves in an uninhabited world. They’d get along fine with the other places that have also set up away from the large cities and traditional planets. Long Hauler Ballistic Weapon Systems

Piloting

Weight Lifting The definition of a Space Trucker. You’ve hauled your gear from one side of the galaxy to another, taking care of large cargo holds and getting the job done. It’s a simple job, but everyone appreciates someone who knows where they’re going and they’re at the helm of a ship. Pilgrim Gastronomy

Scavenging

Surveying The Pilgrim is an excellent starting background for anyone who enjoys exploring and wandering around the edges of the space. You’ll have plenty of experience searching the edges of space and letting the stars take you away to places unknown. Professor Astrodynamics

Geology

Research Methods The Professor background can be pretty strong for anyone who wants a more esteemed background and plans to conduct some research. You’ll have a unique dialogue when it comes to research, science, or any other useful technology you come across in your adventures in Starfield. Soldier Ballistics

Boost Pack Training

Fitness Starfield is not an easy galaxy to live in, and there’s violence everywhere. The UC Marines and Freestar Collective have ended their way for each other, but you know what it’s like to be on the front lines, and you’re not afraid to share your history and what you went through. Space Scoundrel Persuasion

Piloting

Pistol Certification For anyone who wants some experience with the criminal elements in Starfield, it’s a good idea to grab the Space Scoundrel background. You’ll get unique dialogue options regarding seedier elements in the game, especially when you talk with the Authorities or work alongside the pirates.

The Best Traits in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

Similar to the Background in Starfield, your starting traits make your character unique. These are traits that give them passive benefits and buffs throughout the game, but they can be removed. You’ll need to find a specific way to remove them from your character, especially if you don’t want their benefits anymore. However, it is permanent, and I don’t think you can add more traits in the future of your Starfield playthrough.

These are the best Traits you can pick for your character in Starfield.