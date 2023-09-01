Starifled Absolute Power: How to Find Evidence on Ayumi Komiko

When working through the Absolute Power mission in Starfield, you can approach these tasks in several ways. Regardless of what you do, it’s possible to acquire evidence against your primary target: Ayumi Komiko.

Komiko likely has some skeletons in her closet that you can learn about. If you’re willing to go the extra mile, I think it would be a good idea for you to go out of your way to learn about it, but tracking it down is not easy. Here’s what you need to know about how to find evidence on Ayumi Komiko in Starfield.

Where To Find Evidence & Extort Ayumi Komiko in Starfield

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the Absolute Power quest, you’ll need to make your way over to Generdyne Industries, and you’ll need to sneak your way through this area. When you arrive, speak with the receptionist, Ji Nashida, and talk to him about getting into the facility. He will be frustrated, and if your Starfield character is willing to talk with him, listen to his problems. After this, you can speak about Ayumi Komiko, and he’ll be keen to speak about what she may, or may not, be involved in outside of her regular activities.

After you’ve done this, there will be a way to Persuade Nashida to allow you into the next area. He’ll open up the doors for your Starfield character, and then you can enter the facility, and track down the evidence about Komiko.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you gain access to the next room, it is full of employees who work in the building, and you’ll have to be sneaky when you reach Komiko’s evidence with your Starfield character. Thankfully, the evidence is hidden inside the safe to the right of her desk. However, there are multiple eyes in the room. You’ll need to hit the switch next to the safe and close the binds, preventing anyone from seeing you. Now, you can grab the evidence from Komiko’s safe and take it with you to use against her.

Should You Extort Ayumi Komiko in Starfield?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you track down Komiko to the Euphorika bar with your Starfield character. After speaking with the bartender and entering the Member’s Area, you can talk about Komiko. When you attempt to convince her to hand over the keycard, you can use the evidence to immediately receive it from her, rather than letting her know you’re a part of the Crimson Fleet or attacking her.

I don’t see a problem with extorting Komiko with the evidence. I believe it’s a faster way to get the key pass from her, but there’s nothing negative for using on your Starfield character.