Steam Deck Specs – CPU, screen size, dimensions, and more
Size and power.
The Steam Deck is Valve aiming firmly at Nintendo and attempting to provide Steam users with a fantastic way to play their games on the go. Largely designed to remove the need to repurchase games they want to play on the go on the Nintendo Switch, this will give users full access to their Steam library while on the move.
The big question for many people out there is just how powerful is the Steam Deck, and what will it be capable of running?
Steam Deck Processor
- AMD APU
- CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)
- GPU: 8 RDNA 2CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)
- APU power: 4-15W
RAM
- 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s)
Display
There is no difference in the display between the various models except that the most expensive model has anti-glare glass.
- 1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio)
- Optically bonded LCD for enhanced readability
- 7-inch diagonal
- Brightness: 400 nits typical
- Refresh Rate60Hz
- Touch enabled
- Ambient Light Sensors
- Most expensive unite comes with anti-glare glass
Storage
- 64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1) in the $399 model
- 256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4) in the $529 model
- 512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3×4) in the $649 model
- Each model includes a high-speed microSD slot
Connectivity
- Bluetooth 5.0 support for controllers, accessories and audio
- Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac
Dimensions and weight
- Size – 298mm x 117mm x 49mm
- Weight – Approximately 669 grams
Power and suspected usage
- Input – 45W USB Type-C PD3.0 power supply
- Battery – 40Whr battery. 2-8 hours of gameplay