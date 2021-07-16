Steam Deck Specs – CPU, screen size, dimensions, and more

The Steam Deck is Valve aiming firmly at Nintendo and attempting to provide Steam users with a fantastic way to play their games on the go. Largely designed to remove the need to repurchase games they want to play on the go on the Nintendo Switch, this will give users full access to their Steam library while on the move.

The big question for many people out there is just how powerful is the Steam Deck, and what will it be capable of running?

Steam Deck Processor

AMD APU

CPU: Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz (up to 448 GFlops FP32)

GPU: 8 RDNA 2CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz (up to 1.6 TFlops FP32)

APU power: 4-15W

RAM

16 GB LPDDR5 RAM (5500 MT/s)

Display

There is no difference in the display between the various models except that the most expensive model has anti-glare glass.

1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio)

Optically bonded LCD for enhanced readability

7-inch diagonal

Brightness: 400 nits typical

Refresh Rate60Hz

Touch enabled

Ambient Light Sensors

Most expensive unite comes with anti-glare glass

Storage

64 GB eMMC (PCIe Gen 2 x1) in the $399 model

256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3 x4) in the $529 model

512 GB high-speed NVMe SSD (PCIe Gen 3×4) in the $649 model

Each model includes a high-speed microSD slot

Connectivity

Bluetooth 5.0 support for controllers, accessories and audio

Dual-band Wi-Fi radio, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, 2 x 2 MIMO, IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac

Dimensions and weight

Size – 298mm x 117mm x 49mm

Weight – Approximately 669 grams

Power and suspected usage