Story Of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – How to Redeem Free Mukumuku Costume

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life gives you the opportunity to live out your dream of taking care of a farm and getting to know your many neighbors. For many fans of the series, it’s a great time to return to A Wonderful Life, and explore the many changes in the game.

For a limited time, everyone who has the base game has the chance to grab a unique outfit called the Mukumuku Costume. The outfit is free to anyone who downloads the base game, but it will only appear for a limited time. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Mukumuku Costume in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

Where to Find The Mukumuku Costume Download in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

The official Story of Seasons Twitter account made the announcement after A Wonderful Life officially became available to everyone. The offer will appear on any platform for A Wonderful Life. However, make sure to redeem this offer before July 5, which is a full week after the game first releases.

As an added bonus, players will be able to download the 'Mukumuku Costume' DLC for free on all platforms until the 5 July! pic.twitter.com/eCmkF9mp5v — Story of Seasons (@storyofseasons) June 27, 2023

For those who are looking to download the Mukumuku Constume, it should appear in A Wonderful Life, and in the download section for certain stories. For example, I was looking to download it on the Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Steam page, but the offer does not appear, only the Seasonal Outfits, which is not a part of the Mukumuku Costume.

However, there is a Mukumuku Costume page for Nintendo Players. Those playing on the Nintendo Switch will need to visit this page, and only those with the base game of A Wonderful Life can grab it, even if they see the page.

These are all the download pages you need to visit for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and Steam versions of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

The Steam version will be added to the Story of Seasons purchase so long as it happens before July 5, 2023. The Mukumuku Costume should appear in your dresser in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life after it’s been downloaded.