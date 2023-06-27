Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake Farming Guide – Crops, Hybrids & Seeds
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life players will spend hours of their days farming crops and creating hybrid seed to plant.
Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life has a unique set of farming mechanics brought forward from the original game. Players will have the ability to farm a select group of crops throughout each season, and eventually combine them to create hybrid seeds.
** This guide it still in progress and will continue to update as we gather more information**
With seasons only lasting 10 days instead of the usual 28-30, players will need to keep track of exactly when certain crops can be planted, and ensure they have plenty of time to harvest their yield before they wither away. Here is everything to know about farming, hybrid seeds, and crop value in A Wonderful Life.
Table of Contents
- All Farming Areas
- How to Get Seeds
- How to Unlock Hybrids & Vinnie
- How to Make Hybrid Crops
- All Flower Hybrids
Related: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake Complete Guide – Animals, Farming, Romance & Chapter Walkthrough
All Farming Locations in SoS: A Wonderful Life
Players will have access to three total farming plots on their farms. The first two are available immediately at the start of Chapter 1 in the spring. The plot closest to the Coop has the least fertile soil and is excellent for growing tree fruit. The area parallel to the pasture is slightly more fertile and is my personal choice for growing standard crops.
To obtain the “Amazing” farming area with the highest soil quality, players will need to enter Chapter 2, “Branching”, and speak with Takakura. He will mention that a new field can now be purchased in the Facilities tab of the ledger for 60,000G. This occurred on Summer Day 1 of year two during my own playthrough.
How to Get Seeds in SoS: A Wonderful Life
In order to start farming. Players will need to visit Vesta’s Farm to purchase seeds for each season.
Vesta won’t sell Hybrids, and only stocks seeds at a “B” quality, but they are affordable and are available immediately, unlike the items purchased through the ledger on the farm. Below are all the seeds sold at Vesta’s farm, and the seasons they can be planted.
Basic Seed Costs
|Seed Name
|Buy Price
|Growing Season
|Tomato
|30G
|Spring/Summer/Autumn
|Watermelon
|60G
|Spring/Summer
|Strawberry
|30G
|Autumn/Winter/Spring
|Melon
|50G
|Summer/Autumn
|Turnip
|20G
|Summer/Autumn/Winter
|Potato
|40G
|Winter/Spring
|Carrot
|30G
|Autumn/Winter
|Sweet Potato
|40G
|Autumn
|Peach Seedling
|180G
|Flowers in Spring, fruits in Summer
|Orange Seedling
|140G
|Flowers in Spring, fruits in Summer
|Grape Seedling
|160G
|Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
|Banana Seedling
|280G
|Flowers in Spring, fruits in Summer
|Apple Seedling
|140G
|Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
Basic Crop Values
|Seed Name
|Crop Value B
|Crop Value A
|Crop Value S
|Tomato
|105G
|TBD
|TBD
|Watermelon
|195G
|TBD
|TBD
|Strawberry
|105G
|TBD
|TBD
|Melon
|210G
|240G
|TBD
|Turnip
|75G
|TBD
|TBD
|Potato
|180G
|TBD
|TBD
|Carrot
|135G
|TBD
|TBD
|Sweet Potato
|180G
|TBD
|TBD
|Peach
|120G
|TBD
|TBD
|Orange
|90G
|TBD
|TBD
|Grape
|105G
|TBD
|TBD
|Banana
|105G
|TBD
|TBD
|Apple
|75G
|TBD
|TBD
How to Unlock Hybrid Seeds & Vinnie in SoS: A Wonderful Life
One of the most unique aspects of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is the hybrid crop system. This will unlock in Chapter 2 “Branching” when Takakura shows you a strange talking plant he has added to his house. The plant, named Vinnie, has the ability to eat two different crops and spit out a new type of seed.
To access Vinnie’s ability, players will need to raise his friendship level to pink. This can be done by talking with him every day. I was sure to just keep talking to him until he ended the conversation naturally. By doing this, I was able to start mixing hybrids at the start of Summer in Year 2.
How to Create Hybrid Crops in SoS: A Wonderful Life
Players will be able to create two tiers of hybrid crops. The first comes from mixing basic crops together for a tier 1 hybrid seed. The next requires players to mix two hybrid crops for a tier 2 hybrid seed. However, not any combination will produce hybrid seeds. Because of this, it is beneficial to hold onto as many crops from year 1 as possible, as it can take a bit of trial and error to be successful.
To help you out, below are all the combinations we found successful for different tiers of hybrid crop seeds. It is important to note the combination, as mixing them backward can change the results. For example, a turnip and a melon will make a Turmelon, but a melon and a turnip could just result in a melon seed.
Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Seed Mixing Chart
|Tier 1 Hybrid Name
|Crops Mixed
|Growing Seasons
|Camelo
|Carrot + Melon
|Summer/Autumn
|Strawsweet
|Sweet Potato + Strawberry
|Spring/Autumn/Winter
|Turmelon
|Turnip + Melon
|Summer/Autumn
|Potamelon
|Potato + Melon
|Summer/Autumn
|Sweetmel
|Sweet Potato + Melon
|Summer/Autumn
|Poberryto
|Potato + Strawberry
|Summer/Autumn/Winter
|Berrytoma
|Tomato + Strawberry
|Spring/Summer/Autumn
|Greetoma
|Tomato + Watermelon
|Spring/Summer/Autumn
|Watato
|Potato + Watermelon
|Spring/Summer
|Pomato
|Potato + Tomato
|Spring/Summer/Autumn
|Waturnip
|Turnip + Watermelon
|Spring/Summer
|Turnmato
|Turnip + Tomato
|Spring/Summer/Autumn
|Poturnip
|Potato + Turnip
|Spring/Summer/Winter
|Turnberry
|Turnip + Strawberry
|Summer/Autumn/Winter
|Berrymelo
|Strawberry + Melon
|Summer/Autumn/Winter
|Strawmelo
|Strawberry + Watermelon
|Spring/Summer
|Melosweet
|Sweet Potato + Watermelon
|Spring/Summer
|Sweetoma
|Sweet Potato + Tomato
|Spring/SummerAutumn
|Grapple
|Grape + Apple
|Flowers in Spring, fruits in summer
|Panana
|Peach + Banana
|Flowers in Autumn, fruits in Winter
|Porange
|Orange + Peach
|Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
|Papple
|Apple + Peach
|Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
|Orapple
|Apple + Orange
|TBD
|Banorange
|Orange + Banana
|Flowers in Autumn, fruits in Winter
|Swarrot
|Sweet Potato + Carrot
|Summer/Autumn
|Pocaro
|Carrot + Potato
|Spring/Summer/Winter
|Tocarro
|Tomato + Carrot
|Spring/Summer/Autumn
|Carberry
|Strawberry + Carrot
|Summer/Autumn/Winter
|Carromel
|Watermelon + Carrot
|Spring/Summer
|Grorange
|Grape + Orange
|Flowers in Spring, fruits in Summer
|Pototo
|Potato + Sweet Potato
|Spring/Summer/Winter
|Sweeturn
|Turnip + Sweet Potato
|Spring/Summer/Winter
|Melomelo
|Watermelon + Melon
|Spring/Summer
Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Values
|Tier 1 Hybrid Crop
|Crop Value B
|Crop Value A
|Crop Value S
|Greentoma
|470G
|TBD
|TBD
|Grapples
|160G
|TBD
|TBD
|Potamelo
|590G
|TBD
|TBD
|Turmelon
|550G
|TBD
|TBD
|Papple
|205G
|TBD
|TBD
|Pomato
|440G
|TBD
|TBD
|Camelo
|335G
|TBD
|TBD
|Melotoma
|570G
|TBD
|TBD
|Turnberry
|355G
|TBD
|TBD
|Berrytoma
|305G
|TBD
|TBD
|Berrymelos
|400G
|TBD
|TBD
|Poberrytos
|405G
|TBD
|TBD
|Banorange
|215G
|TBD
|TBD
|Pocaro
|385G
|TBD
|TBD
|Strawsweets
|470G
|TBD
|TBD
|Melosweet
|600G
|TBD
|TBD
|Tocarro
|315G
|TBD
|TBD
|Turnmato
|355G
|TBD
|TBD
|Watato
|560G
|TBD
|TBD
|Carromel
|445G
|TBD
|TBD
|Sweetoma
|480G
|TBD
|TBD
|Strawmelo
|465G
|TBD
|TBD
Tier 2 Hybrid Crop Seed Mixing Chart
|Tier 1 Hybrid Name
|Crops Mixed
|Growing Seasons
|Rare Crop #14
|Camelo + Pomato
|Winter
|Rare Crop #3
|Turnmato + Melotoma
Poberrytos + Melotoma
|Summer
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Tier 2 Hybrid Crop Values – COMING SOON
|Tier 1 Hybrid Crop
|Crop Value B
|Crop Value A
|Crop Value S
Flower Hybrid Mixing in SoS: A Wonderful Life
In addition to the man hybrid crops players can mix and grow, there is also an opportunity to infuse bags of seeds with specific flowers. This method of hybrid crafting only works on seeds and offers unique properties. Below are each of the flowers and how they interact with seeds.
- Trick Blue Flower – Blooms in Autumn. When mixed with seeds, it creates blue versions of those crops.
- Sagesoil Flower – Blooms in Autumn. Has the ability to strengthen crops. (Noted by a solid diamond by the seed name.)
- Happy Lamp Flower – Blooms in Summer. Has temperature regulating properties that change the times crops can grow. (Noted by the diamond outline beside the seed name.)
- Upseed Flower – Grows rarely in Winter. “processes every nutrient in soil” and changes the quality to “S” rank. (Noted by a Blue Seed bag.)
Hybrid Tick Blue Flower Seed Mixing Guide
|Image
|Blue Hybrid Name
|Mixed Crop
|Growing Seasons
|Turnblue
|Turnip + Trick Blue Flower
|Summer/Autumn/Winter
|Bluetato
|Potato + Trick Blue Flower
|Summer/Winter
|StrawBlueys
|Strawberry + Trick Blue Flower
|Summer/Autumn/Winter
|Bluemato
|Tomato + Trick Blue Flower
|Spring/Summer/Autumn
|Grablue
|Grape + Trick Blue Flower
|Waterblue
|Watermelon + Trick Blue Flower
|Spring/Summer
|Sweetblue
|Sweet Potato + Trick Blue Flower
|Autumn
Tick Blue Flower Hybrid Crop Values
|Image
|Blue Hybrid Crop
|Crop Value B
|Crop Value A
|Crop Value S
|TurnBlue
|330G
|Strawblueys
|320G
|Bluetato
|405G
|Waterblue
|420G