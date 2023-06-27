Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake Farming Guide – Crops, Hybrids & Seeds

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life players will spend hours of their days farming crops and creating hybrid seed to plant.

A Wonderful Life Farming Guide

Screenshot via Gamepur

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life has a unique set of farming mechanics brought forward from the original game. Players will have the ability to farm a select group of crops throughout each season, and eventually combine them to create hybrid seeds.

** This guide it still in progress and will continue to update as we gather more information**

With seasons only lasting 10 days instead of the usual 28-30, players will need to keep track of exactly when certain crops can be planted, and ensure they have plenty of time to harvest their yield before they wither away. Here is everything to know about farming, hybrid seeds, and crop value in A Wonderful Life.

Table of Contents

Related: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake Complete Guide – Animals, Farming, Romance & Chapter Walkthrough

All Farming Locations in SoS: A Wonderful Life

A Wonderful Life Amazing Field
Screenshot via Gamepur

Players will have access to three total farming plots on their farms. The first two are available immediately at the start of Chapter 1 in the spring. The plot closest to the Coop has the least fertile soil and is excellent for growing tree fruit. The area parallel to the pasture is slightly more fertile and is my personal choice for growing standard crops.

To obtain the “Amazing” farming area with the highest soil quality, players will need to enter Chapter 2, “Branching”, and speak with Takakura. He will mention that a new field can now be purchased in the Facilities tab of the ledger for 60,000G. This occurred on Summer Day 1 of year two during my own playthrough.

How to Get Seeds in SoS: A Wonderful Life

A Wonderful Life Vesta
Screenshot via Gamepur

In order to start farming. Players will need to visit Vesta’s Farm to purchase seeds for each season.

Vesta won’t sell Hybrids, and only stocks seeds at a “B” quality, but they are affordable and are available immediately, unlike the items purchased through the ledger on the farm. Below are all the seeds sold at Vesta’s farm, and the seasons they can be planted.

Basic Seed Costs

Seed NameBuy PriceGrowing Season
Tomato30GSpring/Summer/Autumn
Watermelon60GSpring/Summer
Strawberry30GAutumn/Winter/Spring
Melon50GSummer/Autumn
Turnip20GSummer/Autumn/Winter
Potato40GWinter/Spring
Carrot30GAutumn/Winter
Sweet Potato40GAutumn
Peach Seedling180GFlowers in Spring, fruits in Summer
Orange Seedling140GFlowers in Spring, fruits in Summer
Grape Seedling160GFlowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
Banana Seedling280GFlowers in Spring, fruits in Summer
Apple Seedling140GFlowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn

Basic Crop Values

Seed NameCrop Value BCrop Value ACrop Value S
Tomato105GTBDTBD
Watermelon195GTBDTBD
Strawberry105GTBDTBD
Melon210G240GTBD
Turnip75GTBDTBD
Potato180GTBDTBD
Carrot135GTBDTBD
Sweet Potato180GTBDTBD
Peach120GTBDTBD
Orange90GTBDTBD
Grape105GTBDTBD
Banana105GTBDTBD
Apple75GTBDTBD

How to Unlock Hybrid Seeds & Vinnie in SoS: A Wonderful Life

A Wonderful Life Vinnie
Screenshot via Gamepur

One of the most unique aspects of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is the hybrid crop system. This will unlock in Chapter 2 “Branching” when Takakura shows you a strange talking plant he has added to his house. The plant, named Vinnie, has the ability to eat two different crops and spit out a new type of seed.

To access Vinnie’s ability, players will need to raise his friendship level to pink. This can be done by talking with him every day. I was sure to just keep talking to him until he ended the conversation naturally. By doing this, I was able to start mixing hybrids at the start of Summer in Year 2.

How to Create Hybrid Crops in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Players will be able to create two tiers of hybrid crops. The first comes from mixing basic crops together for a tier 1 hybrid seed. The next requires players to mix two hybrid crops for a tier 2 hybrid seed. However, not any combination will produce hybrid seeds. Because of this, it is beneficial to hold onto as many crops from year 1 as possible, as it can take a bit of trial and error to be successful.

To help you out, below are all the combinations we found successful for different tiers of hybrid crop seeds. It is important to note the combination, as mixing them backward can change the results. For example, a turnip and a melon will make a Turmelon, but a melon and a turnip could just result in a melon seed.

Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Seed Mixing Chart

Tier 1 Hybrid NameCrops MixedGrowing Seasons
CameloCarrot + MelonSummer/Autumn
StrawsweetSweet Potato + StrawberrySpring/Autumn/Winter
TurmelonTurnip + MelonSummer/Autumn
PotamelonPotato + MelonSummer/Autumn
SweetmelSweet Potato + MelonSummer/Autumn
PoberrytoPotato + StrawberrySummer/Autumn/Winter
BerrytomaTomato + StrawberrySpring/Summer/Autumn
GreetomaTomato + WatermelonSpring/Summer/Autumn
WatatoPotato + WatermelonSpring/Summer
PomatoPotato + TomatoSpring/Summer/Autumn
WaturnipTurnip + WatermelonSpring/Summer
TurnmatoTurnip + TomatoSpring/Summer/Autumn
PoturnipPotato + TurnipSpring/Summer/Winter
TurnberryTurnip + StrawberrySummer/Autumn/Winter
BerrymeloStrawberry + MelonSummer/Autumn/Winter
StrawmeloStrawberry + WatermelonSpring/Summer
MelosweetSweet Potato + WatermelonSpring/Summer
SweetomaSweet Potato + TomatoSpring/SummerAutumn
GrappleGrape + AppleFlowers in Spring, fruits in summer
PananaPeach + BananaFlowers in Autumn, fruits in Winter
PorangeOrange + PeachFlowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
PappleApple + PeachFlowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn
OrappleApple + OrangeTBD
BanorangeOrange + BananaFlowers in Autumn, fruits in Winter
SwarrotSweet Potato + CarrotSummer/Autumn
PocaroCarrot + PotatoSpring/Summer/Winter
TocarroTomato + CarrotSpring/Summer/Autumn
CarberryStrawberry + CarrotSummer/Autumn/Winter
CarromelWatermelon + CarrotSpring/Summer
GrorangeGrape + OrangeFlowers in Spring, fruits in Summer
PototoPotato + Sweet PotatoSpring/Summer/Winter
SweeturnTurnip + Sweet PotatoSpring/Summer/Winter
MelomeloWatermelon + MelonSpring/Summer

Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Values

Tier 1 Hybrid CropCrop Value BCrop Value ACrop Value S
Greentoma470GTBDTBD
Grapples160GTBDTBD
Potamelo590GTBDTBD
Turmelon550GTBDTBD
Papple205GTBDTBD
Pomato440GTBDTBD
Camelo335GTBDTBD
Melotoma570GTBDTBD
Turnberry355GTBDTBD
Berrytoma305GTBDTBD
Berrymelos400GTBDTBD
Poberrytos405GTBDTBD
Banorange215GTBDTBD
Pocaro385GTBDTBD
Strawsweets470GTBDTBD
Melosweet600GTBDTBD
Tocarro315GTBDTBD
Turnmato355GTBDTBD
Watato560GTBDTBD
Carromel445GTBDTBD
Sweetoma480GTBDTBD
Strawmelo465GTBDTBD

Tier 2 Hybrid Crop Seed Mixing Chart

Tier 1 Hybrid NameCrops MixedGrowing Seasons
Rare Crop #14Camelo + PomatoWinter
Rare Crop #3Turnmato + Melotoma
Poberrytos + Melotoma		Summer
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD
TBDTBDTBD

Tier 2 Hybrid Crop Values – COMING SOON

Tier 1 Hybrid CropCrop Value BCrop Value ACrop Value S

Flower Hybrid Mixing in SoS: A Wonderful Life

IMG_2395Story of Seasons Trick Blue Flower
Screenshot via Gamepur

In addition to the man hybrid crops players can mix and grow, there is also an opportunity to infuse bags of seeds with specific flowers. This method of hybrid crafting only works on seeds and offers unique properties. Below are each of the flowers and how they interact with seeds.

  • Trick Blue Flower – Blooms in Autumn. When mixed with seeds, it creates blue versions of those crops.
  • Sagesoil Flower – Blooms in Autumn. Has the ability to strengthen crops. (Noted by a solid diamond by the seed name.)
  • Happy Lamp Flower – Blooms in Summer. Has temperature regulating properties that change the times crops can grow. (Noted by the diamond outline beside the seed name.)
  • Upseed Flower – Grows rarely in Winter. “processes every nutrient in soil” and changes the quality to “S” rank. (Noted by a Blue Seed bag.)

Hybrid Tick Blue Flower Seed Mixing Guide

ImageBlue Hybrid NameMixed CropGrowing Seasons
TurnblueTurnip + Trick Blue FlowerSummer/Autumn/Winter
BluetatoPotato + Trick Blue FlowerSummer/Winter
StrawBlueysStrawberry + Trick Blue FlowerSummer/Autumn/Winter
BluematoTomato + Trick Blue FlowerSpring/Summer/Autumn
GrablueGrape + Trick Blue Flower
WaterblueWatermelon + Trick Blue FlowerSpring/Summer
SweetblueSweet Potato + Trick Blue FlowerAutumn

Tick Blue Flower Hybrid Crop Values

ImageBlue Hybrid CropCrop Value BCrop Value ACrop Value S
TurnBlue330G
Strawblueys320G
Bluetato405G
Waterblue420G

About the author

Laura Gray

Laura Gray is the Managing Editor for Gamepur and an avid Pokemon, Dungeons & Dragons, and farming sim enthusiast. They spend their time chasing their toddler, playing casual Pokemon TCG matches, and destroying the kitchen with cooking projects. Laura's previous work can be seen at Screen Rant and Dexerto, and they can be contacted at [email protected]

More Stories by Laura Gray

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved