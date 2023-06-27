Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Remake Farming Guide – Crops, Hybrids & Seeds

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life has a unique set of farming mechanics brought forward from the original game. Players will have the ability to farm a select group of crops throughout each season, and eventually combine them to create hybrid seeds.

** This guide it still in progress and will continue to update as we gather more information**

With seasons only lasting 10 days instead of the usual 28-30, players will need to keep track of exactly when certain crops can be planted, and ensure they have plenty of time to harvest their yield before they wither away. Here is everything to know about farming, hybrid seeds, and crop value in A Wonderful Life.

Table of Contents

All Farming Locations in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Players will have access to three total farming plots on their farms. The first two are available immediately at the start of Chapter 1 in the spring. The plot closest to the Coop has the least fertile soil and is excellent for growing tree fruit. The area parallel to the pasture is slightly more fertile and is my personal choice for growing standard crops.

To obtain the “Amazing” farming area with the highest soil quality, players will need to enter Chapter 2, “Branching”, and speak with Takakura. He will mention that a new field can now be purchased in the Facilities tab of the ledger for 60,000G. This occurred on Summer Day 1 of year two during my own playthrough.

How to Get Seeds in SoS: A Wonderful Life

In order to start farming. Players will need to visit Vesta’s Farm to purchase seeds for each season.

Vesta won’t sell Hybrids, and only stocks seeds at a “B” quality, but they are affordable and are available immediately, unlike the items purchased through the ledger on the farm. Below are all the seeds sold at Vesta’s farm, and the seasons they can be planted.

Basic Seed Costs

Seed Name Buy Price Growing Season Tomato 30G Spring/Summer/Autumn Watermelon 60G Spring/Summer Strawberry 30G Autumn/Winter/Spring Melon 50G Summer/Autumn Turnip 20G Summer/Autumn/Winter Potato 40G Winter/Spring Carrot 30G Autumn/Winter Sweet Potato 40G Autumn Peach Seedling 180G Flowers in Spring, fruits in Summer Orange Seedling 140G Flowers in Spring, fruits in Summer Grape Seedling 160G Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn Banana Seedling 280G Flowers in Spring, fruits in Summer Apple Seedling 140G Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn

Basic Crop Values

Seed Name Crop Value B Crop Value A Crop Value S Tomato 105G TBD TBD Watermelon 195G TBD TBD Strawberry 105G TBD TBD Melon 210G 240G TBD Turnip 75G TBD TBD Potato 180G TBD TBD Carrot 135G TBD TBD Sweet Potato 180G TBD TBD Peach 120G TBD TBD Orange 90G TBD TBD Grape 105G TBD TBD Banana 105G TBD TBD Apple 75G TBD TBD

How to Unlock Hybrid Seeds & Vinnie in SoS: A Wonderful Life

One of the most unique aspects of Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is the hybrid crop system. This will unlock in Chapter 2 “Branching” when Takakura shows you a strange talking plant he has added to his house. The plant, named Vinnie, has the ability to eat two different crops and spit out a new type of seed.

To access Vinnie’s ability, players will need to raise his friendship level to pink. This can be done by talking with him every day. I was sure to just keep talking to him until he ended the conversation naturally. By doing this, I was able to start mixing hybrids at the start of Summer in Year 2.

How to Create Hybrid Crops in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Players will be able to create two tiers of hybrid crops. The first comes from mixing basic crops together for a tier 1 hybrid seed. The next requires players to mix two hybrid crops for a tier 2 hybrid seed. However, not any combination will produce hybrid seeds. Because of this, it is beneficial to hold onto as many crops from year 1 as possible, as it can take a bit of trial and error to be successful.

To help you out, below are all the combinations we found successful for different tiers of hybrid crop seeds. It is important to note the combination, as mixing them backward can change the results. For example, a turnip and a melon will make a Turmelon, but a melon and a turnip could just result in a melon seed.

Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Seed Mixing Chart

Tier 1 Hybrid Name Crops Mixed Growing Seasons Camelo Carrot + Melon Summer/Autumn Strawsweet Sweet Potato + Strawberry Spring/Autumn/Winter Turmelon Turnip + Melon Summer/Autumn Potamelon Potato + Melon Summer/Autumn Sweetmel Sweet Potato + Melon Summer/Autumn Poberryto Potato + Strawberry Summer/Autumn/Winter Berrytoma Tomato + Strawberry Spring/Summer/Autumn Greetoma Tomato + Watermelon Spring/Summer/Autumn Watato Potato + Watermelon Spring/Summer Pomato Potato + Tomato Spring/Summer/Autumn Waturnip Turnip + Watermelon Spring/Summer Turnmato Turnip + Tomato Spring/Summer/Autumn Poturnip Potato + Turnip Spring/Summer/Winter Turnberry Turnip + Strawberry Summer/Autumn/Winter Berrymelo Strawberry + Melon Summer/Autumn/Winter Strawmelo Strawberry + Watermelon Spring/Summer Melosweet Sweet Potato + Watermelon Spring/Summer Sweetoma Sweet Potato + Tomato Spring/SummerAutumn Grapple Grape + Apple Flowers in Spring, fruits in summer Panana Peach + Banana Flowers in Autumn, fruits in Winter Porange Orange + Peach Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn Papple Apple + Peach Flowers in Summer, fruits in Autumn Orapple Apple + Orange TBD Banorange Orange + Banana Flowers in Autumn, fruits in Winter Swarrot Sweet Potato + Carrot Summer/Autumn Pocaro Carrot + Potato Spring/Summer/Winter Tocarro Tomato + Carrot Spring/Summer/Autumn Carberry Strawberry + Carrot Summer/Autumn/Winter Carromel Watermelon + Carrot Spring/Summer Grorange Grape + Orange Flowers in Spring, fruits in Summer Pototo Potato + Sweet Potato Spring/Summer/Winter Sweeturn Turnip + Sweet Potato Spring/Summer/Winter Melomelo Watermelon + Melon Spring/Summer

Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Values

Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Crop Value B Crop Value A Crop Value S Greentoma 470G TBD TBD Grapples 160G TBD TBD Potamelo 590G TBD TBD Turmelon 550G TBD TBD Papple 205G TBD TBD Pomato 440G TBD TBD Camelo 335G TBD TBD Melotoma 570G TBD TBD Turnberry 355G TBD TBD Berrytoma 305G TBD TBD Berrymelos 400G TBD TBD Poberrytos 405G TBD TBD Banorange 215G TBD TBD Pocaro 385G TBD TBD Strawsweets 470G TBD TBD Melosweet 600G TBD TBD Tocarro 315G TBD TBD Turnmato 355G TBD TBD Watato 560G TBD TBD Carromel 445G TBD TBD Sweetoma 480G TBD TBD Strawmelo 465G TBD TBD

Tier 2 Hybrid Crop Seed Mixing Chart

Tier 1 Hybrid Name Crops Mixed Growing Seasons Rare Crop #14 Camelo + Pomato Winter Rare Crop #3 Turnmato + Melotoma

Poberrytos + Melotoma Summer TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Tier 2 Hybrid Crop Values – COMING SOON

Tier 1 Hybrid Crop Crop Value B Crop Value A Crop Value S

Flower Hybrid Mixing in SoS: A Wonderful Life

In addition to the man hybrid crops players can mix and grow, there is also an opportunity to infuse bags of seeds with specific flowers. This method of hybrid crafting only works on seeds and offers unique properties. Below are each of the flowers and how they interact with seeds.

Trick Blue Flower – Blooms in Autumn. When mixed with seeds, it creates blue versions of those crops .

– Blooms in Autumn. When mixed with seeds, it creates . Sagesoil Flower – Blooms in Autumn. Has the ability to strengthen crops . (Noted by a solid diamond by the seed name.)

– Blooms in Autumn. Has the ability to . (Noted by a solid diamond by the seed name.) Happy Lamp Flower – Blooms in Summer. Has temperature regulating properties that change the times crops can grow . (Noted by the diamond outline beside the seed name.)

– Blooms in Summer. Has temperature regulating properties that . (Noted by the diamond outline beside the seed name.) Upseed Flower – Grows rarely in Winter. “processes every nutrient in soil” and changes the quality to “S” rank. (Noted by a Blue Seed bag.)

Hybrid Tick Blue Flower Seed Mixing Guide

Image Blue Hybrid Name Mixed Crop Growing Seasons Turnblue Turnip + Trick Blue Flower Summer/Autumn/Winter Bluetato Potato + Trick Blue Flower Summer/Winter StrawBlueys Strawberry + Trick Blue Flower Summer/Autumn/Winter Bluemato Tomato + Trick Blue Flower Spring/Summer/Autumn Grablue Grape + Trick Blue Flower Waterblue Watermelon + Trick Blue Flower Spring/Summer Sweetblue Sweet Potato + Trick Blue Flower Autumn

Tick Blue Flower Hybrid Crop Values