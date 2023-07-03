Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – All Friendship Rewards

SoS: A Wonderful Life takes gift-giving to a whole new level. While giving gifts to potential love interests to gain their favor isn’t unusual at all, this game also asks players to engage in this practice with regular NPCs they want to befriend.

Sure, this will take some time and effort. That’s why the game lures you into this mechanic under the promise of receiving a reward at the end of the line. Luckily, these rewards aren’t just “5x tomato seeds” or “1x female cow.” Instead, players will receive game-changing items, like an overpowered tool or a new in-game feature.

How to Befriend NPCs in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

NPCs can be befriended in the same way love interests can be romanced: through gift-giving. Just like future spouses have a favorite gift, future friends will also favor receiving one kind of item over another. In this guide, we’ve compiled a list of the gifts that each character likes.

All Friend Rewards in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life