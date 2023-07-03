Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – All Friendship Rewards

Here’s a comprehensive guide with every potential friendship as well as the rewards they give you in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.

SoS: A Wonderful Life takes gift-giving to a whole new level. While giving gifts to potential love interests to gain their favor isn’t unusual at all, this game also asks players to engage in this practice with regular NPCs they want to befriend.

Sure, this will take some time and effort. That’s why the game lures you into this mechanic under the promise of receiving a reward at the end of the line. Luckily, these rewards aren’t just “5x tomato seeds” or “1x female cow.” Instead, players will receive game-changing items, like an overpowered tool or a new in-game feature.

How to Befriend NPCs in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

NPCs can be befriended in the same way love interests can be romanced: through gift-giving. Just like future spouses have a favorite gift, future friends will also favor receiving one kind of item over another. In this guide, we’ve compiled a list of the gifts that each character likes.

All Friend Rewards in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

AppearanceCharacter Name Gifts They Like Reward for Friendship 
Baddoch Fish
Fossils
Gemstones 		Plant Encyclopedia 
Carter Eggs
Milk
Sashimi
Salads 		Music Record 
Charlie Fish
Flowers 		Painted Overalls 
Chris Flowers
Fruits Milk 		Sweater, Music Record 
Cole Gemstones
Milk 		Square Sickle 
.Daryl Coins
Eggs
Fish
Fossils 		Seed Maker, Toolbox 
Flora Eggs
Milk
Soups
Vegetables 		TBA
Garrett Eggs
Milk
Sashimi 		Alarm Clock 
Gary Clay Figures
Coins
Fish Meals 		Goddess Fishing Rod 
Gavin Coins
Eggs
Fish
Gemstones 		Music Record 
Hugh Coins
Gemstones
Meals
Milk 		Music Record 
Kate Coins
Eggs
Flowers
Ores 		Goddess Clippers 
Lou Fruits
Milk
Vegetables 		Beach Toys 
Nina Fish
Flowers 		Sweet Potato Soup Recipe 
Romana Clay Figures
Flowers
Gemstones
Milk 		Goddess Watering Can 
San Eggs
Flowers
Meals
Milk 		Not specified 
Sebastian Coins
Fish
Flowers
Gemstones 		Music Record 
Sully Eggs
Milk
Sashimi
Vegetables 		TBA 
Takakura Eggs
Meals
Milk 		Hybrid Crops 
Tei Coins
Flowers
Gemstones
Meals 		Goddess Milker 
Van Coins
Eggs
Gemstones
Vegetables 		Music Record for Sale 
Vesta Curry
Flowers
Milk
Vegetables 		Goddess Hoe  

