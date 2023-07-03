Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life – All Friendship Rewards
Here’s a comprehensive guide with every potential friendship as well as the rewards they give you in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
SoS: A Wonderful Life takes gift-giving to a whole new level. While giving gifts to potential love interests to gain their favor isn’t unusual at all, this game also asks players to engage in this practice with regular NPCs they want to befriend.
Sure, this will take some time and effort. That’s why the game lures you into this mechanic under the promise of receiving a reward at the end of the line. Luckily, these rewards aren’t just “5x tomato seeds” or “1x female cow.” Instead, players will receive game-changing items, like an overpowered tool or a new in-game feature.
How to Befriend NPCs in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
NPCs can be befriended in the same way love interests can be romanced: through gift-giving. Just like future spouses have a favorite gift, future friends will also favor receiving one kind of item over another. In this guide, we’ve compiled a list of the gifts that each character likes.
All Friend Rewards in Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life
|Appearance
|Character Name
|Gifts They Like
|Reward for Friendship
|Baddoch
|Fish
Fossils
Gemstones
|Plant Encyclopedia
|Carter
|Eggs
Milk
Sashimi
Salads
|Music Record
|Charlie
|Fish
Flowers
|Painted Overalls
|Chris
|Flowers
Fruits Milk
|Sweater, Music Record
|Cole
|Gemstones
Milk
|Square Sickle
|.
|Daryl
|Coins
Eggs
Fish
Fossils
|Seed Maker, Toolbox
|Flora
|Eggs
Milk
Soups
Vegetables
|TBA
|Garrett
|Eggs
Milk
Sashimi
|Alarm Clock
|Gary
|Clay Figures
Coins
Fish Meals
|Goddess Fishing Rod
|Gavin
|Coins
Eggs
Fish
Gemstones
|Music Record
|Hugh
|Coins
Gemstones
Meals
Milk
|Music Record
|Kate
|Coins
Eggs
Flowers
Ores
|Goddess Clippers
|Lou
|Fruits
Milk
Vegetables
|Beach Toys
|Nina
|Fish
Flowers
|Sweet Potato Soup Recipe
|Romana
|Clay Figures
Flowers
Gemstones
Milk
|Goddess Watering Can
|San
|Eggs
Flowers
Meals
Milk
|Not specified
|Sebastian
|Coins
Fish
Flowers
Gemstones
|Music Record
|Sully
|Eggs
Milk
Sashimi
Vegetables
|TBA
|Takakura
|Eggs
Meals
Milk
|Hybrid Crops
|Tei
|Coins
Flowers
Gemstones
Meals
|Goddess Milker
|Van
|Coins
Eggs
Gemstones
Vegetables
|Music Record for Sale
|Vesta
|Curry
Flowers
Milk
Vegetables
|Goddess Hoe