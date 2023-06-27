Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Mining Guide – Artifacts, Values & Mine Sizes

Mining has taken on many forms in Story of Seasons games, from simple nodes inside Safari Zone Areas in Story of Seasons 3DS, to the elaborate mines introduced in Pioneers of Olive Town. However, A Wonderful Life revives a particularly peculiar way of digging in the first – the archeological dig site.

This mine doesn’t hide standard ores or precious metals for crafting. Instead, players will use it to farm archeological discoveries that can be sold to Van twice a season and to look for the Stone Tablets that Carter and Flora are searching for.

** This guide it still in progress and will continue to update as we gather more information**

Below is an outline of all items that can be found at the dig site in A Wonderful Life, how much they are worth, when they unlock, and how to expand the mines in each new chapter.

Table of Contents

What Days The Mine Opens in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Players can enter the Dig Site mining location every day except the 3rd and 8th of each season. This is because the mines close when Van sets up shop in town. Thankfully, this ensures players can do their business with Van and not miss out on precious dig time.

How to Expand the Dig Site Mines in SoS: A Wonderful Life

Screenshot via Gamepur

In order to expand the dig site in each new chapter of A Wonderful Life, players will need to locate the Stone Tablets hidden in the dirt. Thankfully, these don’t take long to dig up if you visit the dig site frequently. I found each one within just a few days of Spring in each chapter.

Below are all the dig site sizes, and the tablets needed to expand them in A Wonderful Life.

Expansion Number of Tiles Stone Tablet In Dig Sites Chapter & Date Found Base Dig Site x12 tiles Stone Tablet C Beginnings, Y1 Spring 6 Expansion 1 x24 Tiles Stone Tablet D Branching, Y2 Spring 4 Expansion 2 x48 Tiles Stone Tablet E Blessings, Y3 Expansion 3 TBD TBD TBD Expansion 4 TBD TBD TBD

All Mine Artifacts & Values in SoS: A Wonderful Life Dig Sites

Screenshot via Gamepur

While finding the Stone Tablets is a quick process, the true purpose of digging daily with Carter and Flora is to obtain the artifacts that randomly spawn in the tiles. These valuables are the key to early-game money grinding and allow you to save your early-game crops for hybrid seed making in chapter 2 forward.

Below are the items you can at the dig site in each expansion. It is important to remember that the items from previous expansions are still available in each following expansion, as well as the new items unlocked as the dig site gets bigger.

Item Expansion Requirement Value Clay Figure Base Dig Site 60G Old Coin Base Dig Site 40G Moonlight Ore Base Dig Site 100G Leaf Fossil Base Dig Site 50G Golden Fork Base Dig Site 1,000G Fish Fossil Expansion 1 40G Sugarstar Ore Expansion 1 200G Clay Horse Expansion 1 100G Silver Coin Expansion 1 80G Golden Comb Expansion 1 1,500G Shell Fossil Expansion 2 60G Magatama Stone Expansion 2 200G

How to Sell Artifacts in SoS: A Wonderful Life

All artifacts players find at the Dig Site in A Wonderful Life can be sold at Van’s Shop twice a season. It is important to note that they cannot be put in the shipping bin. Despite this, it is worth going every day the mines are open, and stockpiling for good profit on shop days.